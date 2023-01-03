Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Activities in Downtown Santa Cruz!Tiffany T.Santa Cruz, CA
San Jose rent jumps to $3,140 a month for a two-bedroom, fifth-most expensive rental market in the nationBeth TorresSan Jose, CA
Volunteer cyclists sought for making deliveries of fresh produce to low-income homes in East San JoseD.J. EatonSan Jose, CA
California witness says triangle-shaped object beaming light to groundRoger MarshPacific Grove, CA
Related
Santa Cruz County Storm: Where We Stand Wednesday Evening
We're still midway through the impact of this storm. "The weather service is saying maybe not as much rain as initially expected, but higher winds," says Melodye Serino, deputy county chief administrative officer. "So we may not have as much flooding, but we'll have road problems because trees will come down, debris will get into the waterways." As dawn breaks tomorrow, we'll see the extent of the damage.
Some Watsonville neighborhoods gear up for flooding where they live
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) - Some people in Watsonville are in the process of leaving their homes and belongings. The city issued an evacuation order on Tuesday and set up shelters. Neighbors were getting sandbags at the sandbag site at the Watsonville Fire Department. The line was so long, it snaked around the block. Edgar Jr., The post Some Watsonville neighborhoods gear up for flooding where they live appeared first on KION546.
metrosiliconvalley.com
Massive Storms Wash Away The Bay
On Tuesday evening, San Jose City Manager Jennifer Maguire declared a State of Emergency and Mayor Matt Mahan urged residents to prepare for the heavy rains. The proclamation provided emergency powers for the city’s anticipated response and issued an evacuation order to people living near waterways. “San Jose is...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County storm coverage: Additional evacuation orders, warnings given
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The majority of the storm has passed and there was no reports of widespread flooding or damage, but evacuation orders and warnings are still in place across the county. Santa Cruz County Evacuation Orders. >>Find your zone, here. The county has issued evacuation orders for...
KSBW.com
Watsonville emergency operations center scaled back after storm intensity downgraded
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The city of Watsonville announced it will be scaling back its Emergency Operations Center after the National Weather Service downgraded the storm's intensity. Crews will be assessing evacuated areas to determine when it is safe for residents to return home. "We are feeling extremely grateful the...
KSBW.com
10K PG&E customers without power in Santa Cruz County
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. — Thousands of PG&E customers were left in the dark in Santa Cruz County as an atmospheric river moved over the area Wednesday afternoon. According to PG&E, more than 10,200 customers were without power in the Santa Cruz Mountains and past Santa Cruz in Highway 1. Outages affected Boulder creek, Davenport, Castle Rock and other parts of the Santa Cruz Mountains between the mountain communities.
Wind gusts of up to 85 mph hit North Bay
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday’s major storm is beginning to hit parts of the Bay Area, with strong winds coming to the North Bay Wednesday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, gusts of wind up to 85 miles per hour were recorded in Marin County, just east of the Nicasio Reservoir. Much of […]
kion546.com
Weather causes downed tree on Old Stage Road in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION)- Due to intense weather conditions hitting the Central Coast a downed tree was reported on Old Stage Road in Salinas. The initial report came in early this morning. Crews are currently working to help clean up the area. This is a developing story.
KSBW.com
Kids science camp in Boulder Creek evacuated due to potential bridge collapse
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. — Wednesday afternoon, before the atmospheric river hit the Santa Cruz Mountains, hundreds of kids had to be evacuated. Approximately 200 children from the Bay Area were evacuated from a science camp in Boulder Creek by Santa Cruz Metro buses. The children were evacuated due to...
KSBW.com
City of Capitola issues evacuation orders for portions of Capitola Village
CAPITOLA, Calif. — The Capitola Police Department (CPD) issued an evacuation order for certain areas of Capitola Village due to heavy rains, wind, and runoff, Wednesday evening. CPD officers went door to door in the evacuation zone to hand each homeowner a copy of the evacuation order. The rising...
Gilroy Dispatch
Gilroy gets drenched: Atmospheric river storms heighten risks of flooding, injury, authorities say
A formidable rain storm arrived in Gilroy this week, further drenching a region that was just beginning to dry out from heavy rains over New Year’s weekend. Authorities are advising residents, motorists and property owners to take precautions to avoid rain-related problems during the current storm, known as a “Pineapple Express” that is expected to bring heavy precipitation—at times of historical proportions—from Jan. 4-6, according to the National Weather Service.
Watsonville issues mandatory evacuation order ahead of impending storm
WATSONVILLE -- Officials in Watsonville on Tuesday issued a mandatory evacuation order for neighborhoods with a high risk of flooding during Wednesday's storm.ALSO READ: Flood evacuation warnings put Santa Cruz Mountain residents on edgeThe City of Watsonville Twitter account posted about the order early Tuesday evening with a map showing the areas being ordered to evacuate."If your residence is located within this map's blue-shaded area, you're asked to evacuate NOW or as soon as possible to safely get ahead of the storm's flooding," the tweet read.A short time later, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's issued an evacuation order for zone CRZ-E001-C...
When can I expect the heaviest rain to hit my area?
(KRON) — Have you been anxiously awaiting heavy rain from the major storm hitting the Bay Area? Well, it’s coming. As the storm comes into the area from the Pacific Ocean, the worst of the rain band will begin hitting Northern California with a possible rain rate of about .75 inches to 1 inch of […]
kion546.com
Flood & Wind Warnings Tonight!
A potent storm system packed with a deep stream of moisture will begin impacting our area Wednesday morning. Expect constant moderate rain in the coastal mountains Wednesday enhanced by a frontal system late Wednesday into Thursday. Flooding looks likely on creeks and streams in Santa Cruz County and on the Big Sur Coast. It will be possible in many other low areas. If that weren’t enough, a long period wind event will also begin on Wednesday morning and could last all the way until Thursday morning. Sustained winds of 30-50mph likely for the exposed coast and ridges, with gusts over 60mph possible. Due to recent rains causing saturated soils and drought-stressed trees, it is even more likely that we will see trees down with blocked roads, power outages, and property damage. More rain is then possible this weekend with weaker systems moving through, the storm door will remain open through next week.
Mandatory Evacuation orders issued for Soquel Village, Rio Del Mar, and Paradise Park
Officials are now calling for mandatory evacuation for increasing areas of the county, with Mid-County being a focal point.
SFist
Watsonville Evacuated, Guerneville Braces for Another Flood
The majority of coastal California is at a significant risk of flooding today as a 'bomb cyclone' storm bears down, with some inland areas at risk as well, and officials in Watsonville are taking no chances and have issued mandatory evacuation orders. Across the Bay Area there are sandbag shortages...
gilroylife.com
Breaking news Jan. 4, 2023: County closes roads due to the storm
Gilroy Hot Springs Road closed at Coyote Reservoir due to flooding. Recent storms have significantly impacted county-maintained roads, causing more closures due to mudslides, flooding, and downed trees. The County of Santa Clara’s Road Maintenance crews are working to reopen impacted roads. Emergency road closure information is available at www.sccgov.org/roadclosures.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County storm preparation: Third atmospheric river to bring flooding, downed trees
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — "Threat to life likely during this storm," the National Weather Service warned the public as another storm takes aim at the Bay Area and Central Coast, less than a week after flood waters entered homes and winds killed a man in Santa Cruz. Santa Cruz...
As Mother Nature stirs, Capitola braces for a surging Soquel Creek, Thursday's XL swell
Capitola Village, sitting closer to the Pacific Ocean than any other local area, knows when its in harm's way. With a massive northwest swell projected to send large waves crashing into its decreasing shoreline Thursday, those who work closest to that meeting of land and sea were watching closely on Wednesday morning.
Santa Cruz County Sheriff issues evacuation orders in southern parts of county
SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF/BCN) - Heavy rains, wind and runoff have prompted the Santa Cruz County's Sheriff to issue expanded evacuation orders for southern parts of the county Wednesday afternoon.The evacuation order issued at 1 p.m. was triggered by concerns over potential flooding, debris flow, or other dangers in certain low lying areas, according to the Sheriff's Office. The evacuation order for the following zones: PAJE015, E024, E026, E027, E028, E029 CTL E010, E014, E015, E018, E019, E026, E027, E028, E029, E050, E051 CRZ E080, E081 FEL 008, 011, 012 The area includes parts of Watsonville, Capitola, Soquel and the Santa Cruz Mountains. Residents may...
Comments / 1