Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis named NBA Players of the Week

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 11. Check out their highlights from the past week of action. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks. The 23-year-old superstar had arguably the best week of his NBA career with...
Horry Scale: Kevon Looney's putback persistence wins it for Warriors

A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
Game Rewind: Pacers 126, 76ers 129 (OT)

Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. Two of the hottest teams in the Eastern Conference entered Wells Fargo Center, but only one could continue streaking – and it took all 48 minutes and more to determine which one. Unfortunately for the Indiana Pacers, it...
76ers Host Pacers, Joel Embiid Earns NBA Player of the Month | Gameday Report 37/82

The 76ers (22-14) bring a 10-game home winning streak into their next game Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers (21-17). On Tuesday, five-time NBA All-Star Joel Embiid was named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for December. The Tuesday evening injury report did not include any Sixers, but there were three...
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 5, 2023

New Orleans (24-14) opened a two-game homestand Wednesday with a 119-108 victory over Houston, building a big first-half lead, then keeping the Rockets at arm’s length for much of the second. Watch CJ McCollum highlights from his 28-point performance. Willie Green, McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas joined the media following...
The Chase Down Pod - Donovan Mitchell Enters the History Books

Donovan Mitchell scored 71 points and dished out 11 assists in one of the greatest performances in NBA history. Justin and Carter try to put his night and the Cavs comeback win into words before reflecting on what 2022 meant for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Please Note: The opinions expressed by...
Pelicans News Around the Web 1/3/23

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on January 3, 2023. New Orleans outscored Philadelphia by six points when Zion Williamson was in the game Monday, but a right hamstring strain in the third quarter meant the 2021 NBA All-Star wasn’t on the Wells Fargo Center hardwood during a crucial stretch.
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Tues., January 3

It will be a quiet night in the NBA on Tuesday with just three games on the schedule. There is the potential for a couple of blowouts, with the Bucks hosting the Wizards and the Celtics taking on the Thunder. We could also see a high-scoring affair when the Jazz host the Kings. The Jazz will be shorthanded, though, with Collin Sexton (hamstring) expected to miss at least the next week. Let’s dig into the options on Yahoo and highlight some players to consider for your entries, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
Pool Report on the Milwaukee Turnover with 13.9 seconds left in the Fourth Quarter of tonight’s Milwaukee at Toronto Game

The Pool Report interview was conducted by Mike Ganter (Toronto Sun) with Crew Chief Tony Brothers following tonight’s Bucks at Raptors Game. QUESTION: Can you clarify what happened at the end of regulation when Pascal Siakam appeared to shove Bobby Portis out of bounds, and the ball went out of bounds and a turnover occurred in Toronto’s favor?
Pelicans shootaround update: New Orleans must lean on depth, crowd during two-game homestand

The biggest advantages for New Orleans over the next 72 hours may be two-fold: one of the deepest rosters in the NBA, and one of the most raucous home environments in the league. The Pelicans will need both as they begin a multi-week stretch without Zion Williamson, whose right hamstring strain will be evaluated in three weeks. New Orleans begins a two-game homestand Wednesday vs. Houston (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM), prior to entertaining Brooklyn on Friday in an ESPN game. That precedes the team’s longest road trip of the regular season (five games from Jan. 7-16).
Wagner To Serve Two-Game Suspension Beginning Tonight

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 – Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner will begin serving his two-game suspension for his role in a Dec. 28 on-court altercation when the Magic plays host to the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight at Amway Center. Wagner will serve the second game of his suspension tomorrow night in the Magic’s home game vs. the Memphis Grizzlies.
Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid named Kia Players of the Month

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the Kia NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month, respectively, for games played in December. Check out their highlights from the past month. Doncic, who earns the honor for the third time in his...
