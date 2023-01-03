ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 34

Buttercup Bentley
2d ago

Think about the pain of the family that lost a loved one. That pain doesn't go away. Your mistake is on you. Their pain is something they never asked for. They suffer because of you and you think that you are suffering. Really! You were old enough to make better choices and you chose not to.

Reply(3)
15
Guest
2d ago

so another time where the law is good for one but not the other .the person he killed didn't they have a chance to have a life you take a life you pay for it with a life .

Reply
12
kimberly white
2d ago

Praying for the families and inmates that were victims to a juvenile as an adult. My son had just turned 18 when he was sentenced to a 21 year sentence at 85%.. just a few months prior to him flattering that sentence at 40 yrs old he was hit with a no violent drug charge that he had no part in.. he was over 200 Miles from a crime that was based on false testimony and planted evidence by a Bartlett TN Detective who lied under oath to help the state of Tennessee get a conviction that sentenced him to 60 years at 100%.. then he was transferred to a New Mexico prison to be housed on the Tennessee conviction..we are fighting for justice, but the corruption within the judicial system in Tennessee is unbelievable.. the appellate courts are even turning a blind eye to the wrongful conviction.. God Bless!!

Reply(3)
6
Related
WYSH AM 1380

ORT: Evaluation scheduled for teen suspected of killing mother

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, an evaluation was scheduled last week for an Anderson County teenager accused of fatally shooting his sleeping mother after she punished him by taking away his cell phone. 19-year-old Shawn Tyler Willis of Rocky Top was charged with first-degree murder after he...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

911 calls offer few clues in man's death

Chris Spaunhorst was shot and killed on Christmas Day while driving on I-24. Chris Spaunhorst was shot and killed on Christmas Day while driving on I-24. Lawmaker says he discussed dissolving DCS and starting …. Roberts the chair of the Government Operations Committee, which oversees the Tennessee Department of Children's...
TENNESSEE STATE
WDBJ7.com

Virginia inmate, former VEC employee convicted in fraud cases

INDEPENDENCE, Va. (WDBJ/OSIG Release) - An Office of the State Inspector General (OSIG) investigation has revealed an inmate at River North Correctional Center in Independence filed false unemployment claims with the Virginia Employment Commission, using the names of other inmates. OSIG says the scheme was to defraud the Commonwealth of Virginia of unemployment insurance and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).
INDEPENDENCE, VA
WYSH AM 1380

Arrest made in Morgan animal cruelty case

Authorities in Morgan County say an arrest has been made in what they have called a “severe” case of animal abuse. Either on Christmas or the day after, someone threw a red tote with six puppies inside off of the Bone Camp bridge on Burrville Road into a creek. All but one of the puppies, believed to be seven to nine weeks old, died. The MoCo Mutts Rescue Center last week offered a reward for information leading to the culprit and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office also joined in the search.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Tennessee failed to follow death penalty protocol

Recently in this space we questioned Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s failure to release an independent investigation of the state’s lethal injection procedure. We said the public owned the report, and the governor should not deny access to it until “I get a chance to read the report and that we internalize it and absorb the information,” as Lee said.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy