Think about the pain of the family that lost a loved one. That pain doesn't go away. Your mistake is on you. Their pain is something they never asked for. They suffer because of you and you think that you are suffering. Really! You were old enough to make better choices and you chose not to.
so another time where the law is good for one but not the other .the person he killed didn't they have a chance to have a life you take a life you pay for it with a life .
Praying for the families and inmates that were victims to a juvenile as an adult. My son had just turned 18 when he was sentenced to a 21 year sentence at 85%.. just a few months prior to him flattering that sentence at 40 yrs old he was hit with a no violent drug charge that he had no part in.. he was over 200 Miles from a crime that was based on false testimony and planted evidence by a Bartlett TN Detective who lied under oath to help the state of Tennessee get a conviction that sentenced him to 60 years at 100%.. then he was transferred to a New Mexico prison to be housed on the Tennessee conviction..we are fighting for justice, but the corruption within the judicial system in Tennessee is unbelievable.. the appellate courts are even turning a blind eye to the wrongful conviction.. God Bless!!
