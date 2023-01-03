ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Much colder and a few snow showers

INDIANAPOLIS — The colder air is back and you will need that heavier coat through the weekend. Overnight temperatures fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s for a colder start to Thursday. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a few flurries and snow showers possible. Any accumulations will...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Back to winter!

INDIANAPOLIS — A cold front, now well to the east of central Indiana, is allowing cooler air to flow in behind it. Temperatures will slowly fall into the upper 30s by late afternoon, with wind chills in the mid- to low 30s. Another system to our west will move east, allowing clouds to fill back in, too.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Thunderstorms and record warmth

INDIANAPOLIS — Low-level moisture associated with a warm front lifting through the state keeps areas of fog and clouds around through the day with a few stray rain showers possible. This front is also bringing the surge of warmer air as highs today will likely reach the upper 50s near 60.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Cool off brings a snow chance to central Indiana Thursday

The Wednesday evening forecast with Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes. Cool off brings a snow chance to central Indiana …. The Wednesday evening forecast with Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes. Monument Circle lit up in support of Hamlin. The AES building on Monument Circle lit up blue and red in support of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

ParkIndy to change parking rates for first time in 11 years

INDIANAPOLIS — The price is going up for more than half of Indianapolis’ metered parking spaces. ParkIndy announced rates for parking spaces labeled “Zone 2” and “Zone 3” will go from $1 to $1.25 beginning February 1, 2023. According to Park Indy, this affects 2,223 out of 4,202 metered spaces or 53% of the spaces. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

Indy Island Aquatic Center – Indoor Pool in Indianapolis

Indy Island Aquatic Center is Indianapolis’s year-round indoor aquatic facility, open to the public and safe for all ages. With heated pools and water playgrounds, fun slides, and a lap pool, no day at Indy Island Aquatic Center is ever boring. When you step inside the aquatic center, one...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Trash overflows near Washington Square Mall

INDIANAPOLIS — Trash troubles continue for central Indiana residents, this time people who live around the Washington Square Mall are saying they're concerned about an overflowing recycling bin. They join a growing number of voices across the area from people who say they are facing a similar struggle. The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

PHOTOS: 2 semis catch fire on I-70 in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Two semi trailers suffered heavy damage after a fiery crash on I-70 Wednesday morning. According to Henry County Sheriff’s Office, one semi driver had pulled over on the side of I-70 East near mile marker 133 to check on his load at around 4:51 a.m. Another driver also headed east had […]
HENRY COUNTY, IN
103GBF

This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana

Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
INDIANA STATE
hillcrestherald.org

Beef and Grief

Steak ‘n Shake is an American casual restaurant chain found primarily in the Midwestern United States with locations also in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Western United States, Europe, and the Middle East. Gus Belt founded Steak and Shake on February 1934, in Normal, IL, their headquarters is in Indianapolis, Indiana. More than 150 million people visit Steak and Skake each year. Steak and Shake are known for its steakburgers and milkshakes.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Health department closes Indianapolis food mart after viral video of disturbing conditions

INDIANAPOLIS — Videos posted on social media over the weekend prompted the Marion County Public Health Department to shut down a northeast side food mart. The videos, which were provided to WTHR and have now been viewed hundreds of thousands of times, show pans of food laying on the floor of Jordan's Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches and what appears to be workers in the kitchen preparing food with no shoes on.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Woman struck by pickup on Indy’s south side, in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian has been critically injured after being struck near an intersection on Indianapolis’ south side on Monday evening. This is the same intersection where a pedestrian was struck and killed less than two weeks ago. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the scene on Madison Avenue, just […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thewhiskeywash.com

Hard Truth Distillery Debuts Master Distiller’s Reserve Collection

Hard Truth Distillery recently released the 2022 edition of their Master Distiller’s Reserve Collection, a limited-time bottling of three rye whiskey mash bills. All three expressions come under Hard Truth’s Sweet Mash Rye label and will be available in limited quantities in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida, Michigan, Missouri, Massachusetts and Louisiana.
BROWN COUNTY, IN

