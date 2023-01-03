Read full article on original website
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Much colder and a few snow showers
INDIANAPOLIS — The colder air is back and you will need that heavier coat through the weekend. Overnight temperatures fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s for a colder start to Thursday. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a few flurries and snow showers possible. Any accumulations will...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Back to winter!
INDIANAPOLIS — A cold front, now well to the east of central Indiana, is allowing cooler air to flow in behind it. Temperatures will slowly fall into the upper 30s by late afternoon, with wind chills in the mid- to low 30s. Another system to our west will move east, allowing clouds to fill back in, too.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Strong storms possible Tuesday evening in western Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — It's been wet overnight with most of the state picking up 0.5-1.25 inches of rainfall. This morning's round of rain will begin to exit east with some dry time this afternoon. Temperatures will then recover to the mid-60s — a high of 65 degrees would tie the standing record from 1950 in Indianapolis.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Thunderstorms and record warmth
INDIANAPOLIS — Low-level moisture associated with a warm front lifting through the state keeps areas of fog and clouds around through the day with a few stray rain showers possible. This front is also bringing the surge of warmer air as highs today will likely reach the upper 50s near 60.
Fox 59
Cool off brings a snow chance to central Indiana Thursday
The Wednesday evening forecast with Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes. Cool off brings a snow chance to central Indiana …. The Wednesday evening forecast with Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes. Monument Circle lit up in support of Hamlin. The AES building on Monument Circle lit up blue and red in support of...
bsquarebulletin.com
Frozen Lake Monroe means a breakthrough year for 2023 Bloomington Polar Bear Plunge
Even though daytime high temperatures have reached the 50s for the last four days, on New Year’s Day, a 3-inch layer of ice crusted over much of the water at Lake Monroe’s Paynetown Recreation Area beach. Still, around 10 o’clock Sunday morning, The B Square counted at least...
ParkIndy to change parking rates for first time in 11 years
INDIANAPOLIS — The price is going up for more than half of Indianapolis’ metered parking spaces. ParkIndy announced rates for parking spaces labeled “Zone 2” and “Zone 3” will go from $1 to $1.25 beginning February 1, 2023. According to Park Indy, this affects 2,223 out of 4,202 metered spaces or 53% of the spaces. […]
indyschild.com
Indy Island Aquatic Center – Indoor Pool in Indianapolis
Indy Island Aquatic Center is Indianapolis’s year-round indoor aquatic facility, open to the public and safe for all ages. With heated pools and water playgrounds, fun slides, and a lap pool, no day at Indy Island Aquatic Center is ever boring. When you step inside the aquatic center, one...
Trash overflows near Washington Square Mall
INDIANAPOLIS — Trash troubles continue for central Indiana residents, this time people who live around the Washington Square Mall are saying they're concerned about an overflowing recycling bin. They join a growing number of voices across the area from people who say they are facing a similar struggle. The...
PHOTOS: 2 semis catch fire on I-70 in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Two semi trailers suffered heavy damage after a fiery crash on I-70 Wednesday morning. According to Henry County Sheriff’s Office, one semi driver had pulled over on the side of I-70 East near mile marker 133 to check on his load at around 4:51 a.m. Another driver also headed east had […]
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
hillcrestherald.org
Beef and Grief
Steak ‘n Shake is an American casual restaurant chain found primarily in the Midwestern United States with locations also in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Western United States, Europe, and the Middle East. Gus Belt founded Steak and Shake on February 1934, in Normal, IL, their headquarters is in Indianapolis, Indiana. More than 150 million people visit Steak and Skake each year. Steak and Shake are known for its steakburgers and milkshakes.
WISH-TV
Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
'Landed right here on the bed' | Indy couple finds bullet inside home on New Year's Eve
INDIANAPOLIS — On New Year's Eve, James Gerholdt said he was ready to watch the ball drop. Instead, a bullet came flying through his bedroom wall right next to his family photos. "Here's where the bullet came through. Right here," Gerholdt said as he showed a large bullet hole...
Owner of troubled chicken & fish restaurant makes statement on TikTok video
The owner of the chicken and fish restaurant on 42nd and Post Rd. has made a statement saying that the food on the floor and mice seen in the viral TikTok video was a misunderstanding.
Health department closes Indianapolis food mart after viral video of disturbing conditions
INDIANAPOLIS — Videos posted on social media over the weekend prompted the Marion County Public Health Department to shut down a northeast side food mart. The videos, which were provided to WTHR and have now been viewed hundreds of thousands of times, show pans of food laying on the floor of Jordan's Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches and what appears to be workers in the kitchen preparing food with no shoes on.
wrtv.com
East side restaurant temporarily closed by health department after viral TikTok
INDIANAPOLIS — The Jordan's Fish and Chicken restaurant located at 42nd Street and Post Road in Indianapolis has been temporarily closed, according to a sign posted on the storefront. The restaurant was allegedly the topic of a viral video on social media platform TikTok over the weekend. The video...
Woman struck by pickup on Indy’s south side, in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian has been critically injured after being struck near an intersection on Indianapolis’ south side on Monday evening. This is the same intersection where a pedestrian was struck and killed less than two weeks ago. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the scene on Madison Avenue, just […]
WTHR
Bullet flies through couple's bedroom in Indianapolis
The couple said the bullet flew in next to a family photo and landed on their bed. Now they want to move out.
thewhiskeywash.com
Hard Truth Distillery Debuts Master Distiller’s Reserve Collection
Hard Truth Distillery recently released the 2022 edition of their Master Distiller’s Reserve Collection, a limited-time bottling of three rye whiskey mash bills. All three expressions come under Hard Truth’s Sweet Mash Rye label and will be available in limited quantities in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida, Michigan, Missouri, Massachusetts and Louisiana.
