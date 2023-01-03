ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania will have 2nd highest gas tax in United States after most recent increase

By Nicole Ford, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KvN49_0k1TBqrP00

PITTSBURGH — The majority of cars on the roads are relying on gas to get around, but in the coming days, drivers will be pulling more money out of their pockets to fuel up their cars.

“It seems pretty ridiculous I mean gas is high enough,” said Benjamin Furlough who lives in Aliquippa.

Frustration is mounting from drivers over Pennsylvania’s latest gas tax hike.

“I drive tractor trailer and I fuel the truck every day I work and it’s over $500 a day just for my truck and the owner has several hundred trucks and think what that is just for one company,” said Tom Donaldson who lives in Butler.

The increase for the New Year is less than $0.05 per gallon of gas and diesel, but it takes Pennsylvania up to be the second highest gas tax in the country.

Are you seeing the benefits in infrastructure from this tax? Drivers told Channel 11 “no.”

“It’s ridiculous, you drive on the roads with the exception of this stretch they just redid I drive interstate 80 a lot and it’s horrible. I don’t see the results of the gas tax,” Donaldson said.

But with aging infrastructure, state agencies said the money is needed for those projects.

“What we at AAA would want to see is if the gas tax is ever effected that money that is going towards repairing the roads and bridges that money needs to be addressed one way or another. If not the gas tax than how is the question,” said Jim Garrity who’s a AAA Spokesperson.

The tax increase is on the wholesale price, but eventually will reach the consumer at the pump. AAA predicts it could be a few days or about a week.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H8Pn7_0k1TBqrP00

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 128

Judy Bill Gaston
2d ago

The money does not seem to be used wisely. Always increases but we do NOT see any improvements. Terrible roads huge potholes not improved.

Reply(1)
48
welder87
2d ago

2nd highest gas tax and the most expensive toll road in the world; but our state minimum wage is still $7.50. If you wonder why your losing people at record paces here is your sign!

Reply(7)
34
Jbd1
2d ago

of course why not its money in the politicians pockets screw the poor people of the state long as they eat and sleep good at night nothing else matters

Reply
31
Related
erienewsnow.com

32 Pennsylvania Municipalities to Improve Traffic Safety with Red Light Enforcement Funds

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be distributing approximately $15 million in Automated Red-Light Enforcement funding to 32 municipalities. The money will fund 36 safety projects statewide. Pennsylvania's Automated Red-Light Enforcement (ARLE) program aims to improve safety at signalized intersections. ARLE will provide automated enforcement at locations where data...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wkok.com

PA Headlines: Gov. Corbett Gas Tax Increased on Jan. 1, 2023

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM)- On January 1st, a law made a decade ago is affecting drivers today On Sunday, the gas tax increased by three cents bringing it to 61 cents a gallon… The diesel tax increased by four cents bringing it to seventy-eight cents a gallon. That is sixty-seven cents higher than surrounding states. Local activist eric Epstein says it will do more harm than good. “It is annoying, it is a band-aid on a heart attack, all its going to do is increase suffering for people who must have to get from point a to point b. Take their kids to school, go to work, it makes no sense,” says Eric Epstein, Coordinator of Rock the Capital.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania Gas Tax Increase

Home drivers in Pennsylvania will start the new year, paying even more in gas taxes. A law signed in 2013 by former governor Tom Corbett triggered an automatic gas tax increase on January 1. Pennsylvania's gas tax will increase by 3 cents, bringing the total to 61 cents a gallon....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Capital Blue Cross ordered to pay restitution for violations, PA Insurance Department says

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– An examination into Capital Blue Cross has revealed numerous violations by the insurance company, the state’s insurance department announced. Capital Blue Cross would deny insurance claims because of “lack of prior authorization” while it was already obtained, according to a news release on Wednesday. The company also violated the Unfair Insurance Practices […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Drivers will see strict penalties for unpaid Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A new year means that drivers in Pennsylvania will see an increase in turnpike fees and including implementing strict penalties for those with hundreds of dollars in unpaid tolls. When Sunday, Jan. 8 rolls around, turnpike drivers will see a five percent increase in their rate regardless if they have an E-ZPass […]
HARRISBURG, PA
playpennsylvania.com

Top 5 Pennsylvania Gambling Stories To Keep Watching In 2023

The Pennsylvania gambling industry is among one of the top markets in the country. There are several stories that are likely to shape the industry over the 2023 calendar year. Pennsylvania had a banner year as both PA sportsbooks and online casinos broke handle records toward the end of 2022 and show no signs of slowing down.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdadradio.com

REA ENERGY RATES ON THE RISE

Citing the rising cost of wholesale power, REA Energy Cooperative says electricity rates are going up as of January 1st. The increase is approximately 15 percent, meaning that for the average consumer using 950 kilowatt-hours per month, the bill will go up eighteen dollars. Unlike other energy suppliers, REA is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBN

New laws to take effect in PA for 2023

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With a New Year comes new laws for Pennsylvanians. A handful of those new laws take effect Monday, January 2. From legalizing the testing of driverless vehicles, to decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips. Multiple new laws are already in effect and many of them are a part of the 66 bills signed […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FinanceBuzz

These 10 States Have the Best Public School Systems

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. As...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wmmr.com

Pennsylvania: This is the Most Prescribed Medicine in the State

Pretty much everyone in America is or has been on a prescription medication at some point in their lives. So, which prescription mediations are the most prescribed in Pennsylvania? It’s an interesting list. SingleCare has put out a study naming the most popular prescription drugs in America. “In 2022,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
114K+
Followers
143K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy