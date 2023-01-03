Pennsylvania will have 2nd highest gas tax in United States after most recent increase

PITTSBURGH — The majority of cars on the roads are relying on gas to get around, but in the coming days, drivers will be pulling more money out of their pockets to fuel up their cars.

“It seems pretty ridiculous I mean gas is high enough,” said Benjamin Furlough who lives in Aliquippa.

Frustration is mounting from drivers over Pennsylvania’s latest gas tax hike.

“I drive tractor trailer and I fuel the truck every day I work and it’s over $500 a day just for my truck and the owner has several hundred trucks and think what that is just for one company,” said Tom Donaldson who lives in Butler.

The increase for the New Year is less than $0.05 per gallon of gas and diesel, but it takes Pennsylvania up to be the second highest gas tax in the country.

Are you seeing the benefits in infrastructure from this tax? Drivers told Channel 11 “no.”

“It’s ridiculous, you drive on the roads with the exception of this stretch they just redid I drive interstate 80 a lot and it’s horrible. I don’t see the results of the gas tax,” Donaldson said.

But with aging infrastructure, state agencies said the money is needed for those projects.

“What we at AAA would want to see is if the gas tax is ever effected that money that is going towards repairing the roads and bridges that money needs to be addressed one way or another. If not the gas tax than how is the question,” said Jim Garrity who’s a AAA Spokesperson.

The tax increase is on the wholesale price, but eventually will reach the consumer at the pump. AAA predicts it could be a few days or about a week.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group