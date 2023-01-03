Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Doctors to determin if Hamlin suffered brain damage
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamilin remains in critical condition Tuesday night after his heart stopped beating during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The 24-year-old suddently collapsed after making a routine tackle. For a few moments, Hamlin got up after the hit, but then suddenly collapsed. "Now all of a sudden you have a heart that was pumping normally as you think of a heartbeat and now that is essentially quitting."Dr. Camilla Sasson of the American Heart Association in Denver explains after Hamlin's heart stopped beating all blood flow was cut off to his organs. Time is critical."Everything you do on...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin needs CPR on field after terrifying injury, MNF temporarily suspended [UPDATED]
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin had CPR administered on the field after collapsing following a tackle against the Bengals, causing the game to be suspended. There is no worse scene in sports than a player being down on the field and in medical distress. Unfortunately, that was the scene on...
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
News Channel 25
Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in Cincinnati hospital after Monday Night Football injury
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remained in the hospital Tuesday morning after the Bills confirmed he suffered from cardiac arrest during the NFL's Monday Night Football matchup against the Bengals. Hamlin was hit while trying to tackle Tee Higgins in the middle of the field during the first quarter of...
WCIA
Bills Flying Home From Cincinnati After Hamlin Injury, per Report
Some members of the Buffalo organization will stay behind, according to WXIX-TV in Cincinnati. With Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the team has made the decision to fly back to Buffalo, according to a report from Joe Danneman of WXIX-TV in Cincinnati.
WCIA
Booger McFarland Details Emotions on ESPN Set After Damar Hamlin Collapsed
The Bills safety went into cardiac arrest, had his heartbeat restored and was transported to a Cincinnati hospital. Monday Night Football faced an unprecedented situation this week as the Bills-Bengals matchup was postponed after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest. ESPN analyst Booger...
WCIA
Skip Bayless Tries to Clarify Seemingly Tone Deaf Tweet After Damar Hamlin’s Injury
The longtime sports personality drew heavy scrutiny following a tweet about the Bills safety’s frightening collapse against the Bengals. Skip Bayless drew heavy scrutiny on social media Monday night following a questionable tweet shared in the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s frightening injury during the Bills-Bengals matchup on Monday Night Football.
NFL: Bengals will play Week 18 game vs. Ravens at 1 p.m. ET, six days after Damar Hamlin emergency
The Cincinnati Bengals are slated to play as scheduled in Week 18. The Bengals will take on the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, the NFL announced Wednesday. The game will take place six days after the Bengals' game against the Buffalo Bills was suspended after Bills' safety Damar Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field. Hamlin received CPR on the field and was transported to a local hospital in Cincinnati. He was taken to the ICU and showed "signs of improvement" Tuesday and overnight Wednesday, the Bills announced.
WKRC
'It's not about football': Bills, Bengals fans show support for Damar Hamlin at hospital
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Buffalo Bills updated Damar Hamlin's condition overnight. Hamlin collapsed following a tackle with the Bengals' Tee Higgins in the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game. He was treated on the field for 20 minutes before he was taken to UC Medical Center by ambulance...
See how the Pro Football Hall of Fame is showing support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills
CANTON, Ohio — In an effort to show their support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills, the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton has illuminated in blue, red and white. It comes after Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Monday Night Football. The Bills say Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and remains in the hospital in critical condition.
chatsports.com
Suspended Bills-Bengals game won’t resume this week, per NFL
There’s still no official word on if the game will be played at all, but the Week 18 schedule is thus far unchanged. As the football world awaits meaningful updates on the well-being of safety Damar Hamlin, the NFL announced early Tuesday afternoon that the Buffalo Bills versus Cincinnati Bengals game will not resume play this week.
Popculture
Damar Hamlin Injury: NFL Makes Announcement on Bills-Bengals Game, Week 18 Schedule
The Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was postponed due to Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffering a cardiac arrest on the field. As Hamlin remains in the hospital, the NFL gave an update on when the game will be played and the schedule for the final week of the regular season. The league said that the Bills-Bengals game will resume this week. And as of Tuesday afternoon, no changes have been named to the Week 18 schedule.
WCIA
Penn State Honors Franco Harris With No. 34 Jerseys at Rose Bowl
The Nittany Lions will remember the late program great as they take on Utah. Penn State honored late program great Franco Harris by wearing No. 34 jerseys while arriving at the Rose Bowl for a matchup against Utah on Monday. Harris died overnight on Dec. 20, just days before the...
PFT suggests Bills vs. Bengals headed for 'no contest' status
The NFL continues to weigh options when it comes to the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. A writeup from Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio on Wednesday night suggests the league has started to lean toward declaring the game a “no contest” and basing playoff seeding on Week 18 results.
WCIA
Hamlin’s collapse during Bills game hits close to home
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s collapse on the field during Monday night’s game sent shock waves across the nation. In Champaign, a similar situation happened at a Fighting Illini football game against Michigan State more than 40 years ago. On September 11, 1982,...



