Related
Man Faces Death Penalty for Killing Wife, Her 4 Kids, then Driving with Bodies in Van for Weeks
Michael Jones has pleaded guilty to multiple counts of murder A jury is pondering a possible death sentence for a Florida man who pleaded guilty to brutally murdering his wife and their four young children and driving around with their bodies in the back of his van for several weeks. Michael Wayne Jones, 41, admitted to beating his wife to death with a baseball bat in 2019. After she was dead, he said that he murdered her four small children over the next few days. He stored their...
Suspect’s Ex-Wife Turns Him In For Murder of Neighbor 3 Decades Later
Joy Hibbs was murdered in 1991. Her neighbor, Robert Atkins, had been the lead suspect in the original investigation. April 19, 1991, had been a typical day for the Hibbs family. Twelve-year-old David Hibbs was released early from school and was walking home. As he approached his house in Croyden, Pennsylvania, he immediately knew something was wrong. The windows were unusually dark, and as he got closer, he saw black smoke pouring from a kitchen vent.
Eight Teenage Girls Swarmed A 59-Year-Old Man In Canada And Stabbed Him To Death, Police Said
An official motive wasn’t immediately released, but a police detective said the girls may have been trying to take a bottle of alcohol from the man.
A Dollar General clerk is charged with manslaughter after police say he shot and killed an armed robber. The clerk said it was the 6th attempted armed robbery at the store since August.
Dollar stores are frequent targets of armed robbery due to their location in less-affluent areas and heavy use of cash.
Washington Examiner
Athena Strand's mother reveals FedEx driver delivered daughter Barbie dolls before killing 7-year-old
The FedEx driver who is accused of killing 7-year-old Athena Strand delivered a package containing the girl’s Christmas presents just moments before abducting her, according to her mother. During a press conference on Thursday, Strand’s mother revealed the present that was delivered by the delivery driver on the day...
Eight teenage girls charged with murder in Toronto stabbing death
Eight teenage girls who appear to have met on social media have been charged with second-degree murder over the death of a 59-year-old man who was stabbed in downtown Toronto. Police allege that the girls assaulted and stabbed the man at a plaza near the main rail station in Canada’s largest city early on Sunday morning. Three of the girls are 13, three are 14 and two are 16, police said on Tuesday.
Walmart shooting leaves 18-year-old employee with multiple gunshot wounds after failed carjacking attempt
A WALMART worker has been left with several gunshot wounds following a failed carjacking attempt. Cops darted to the supermarket in Waxahachie, Texas on Saturday after receiving reports of a shooting. An 18-year-old Walmart worker was shot several times after being ambushed when he was walking to his car, police...
Terror suspect who died after being investigated ‘was a victim’, mother says
The mother of a teenage girl who apparently took her own life after being investigated for alleged right-wing terrorism has said her daughter should have been treated as a victim rather than facing criminal charges.Rhianan Rudd was groomed and exploited online from the age of 14 by an American extremist as she found herself lured in to white supremacist views.She was arrested and later faced criminal charges which were ultimately dropped because of the abuse.Her mother Emily Carter told the BBC that her daughter should not have been charged.She said: “They should have seen her as a victim rather than...
NBC Philadelphia
NJ Woman Found Guilty of Murdering Son Then Claiming He Was Abducted
A woman was found guilty of killing her 23-month-old son and then telling police he had been kidnapped before his remains were found buried in the yard of her New Jersey home. After a two week trial, Nakira Griner, 28, of Bridgeton, was found guilty on Wednesday of 1st Degree Murder, 2nd Degree Desecration of Human Remains, 2nd Degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, 4th Degree Tampering with Evidence and 2nd Degree False Public Alarm.
