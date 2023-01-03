ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, SD

Northwestern sweeps; Watertown, Aberdeen Central hoops games moved

By Roger Merriam, Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
 2 days ago

MELLETTE — Northwestern High School's boys and girls basketball teams swept a doubleheader over Waverly-South Shore on Monday night.

The two games were the only ones played involving area teams.

Northwestern won the boys game 68-35 and the girls game 51-13.

Chase Neiber collected 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists to lead Northwestern's boys. Jude Ortmeier added 11 points and nine rebounds, Quintin Fischbach 11 points and Lincoln Woodring 11 points, six rebounds and four steals.

Landon Maag scored nine points, Grant Holman six and Dan Dalton five for the Coyotes. Troy Kneeland hauled in five rebounds.

No other details were reported from the girls game.

Monday's Postponements

The Deuel at De Smet boys-girls doubleheader was postponed on Monday. It has been rescheduled for Feb. 11.

Tuesday's Postponements

It's likely that a number of Tuesday events could get wiped out because of the weather.

Among the Tuesday event that were already postponed on Monday include basketball doubleheaders between Sioux Falls Washington and Aberdeen Central and Watertown and Brandon Valley.

The Aberdeen Central-Washington games have been pushed back to Friday (girls in Aberdeen, boys in Sioux Falls).

Watertown's girls will visit Brandon on Thursday and the Arrow boys will host Brandon Valley on Saturday. The varsity games will start at 7 p.m. each night.

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 104.7

South Dakota Snow Storm Closes Roads And Interstates

The current Winter Storm is dropping large amounts of snow in Southeastern South Dakota and that has prompted the closing of roads and Interstates. according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound has been closed from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls. I-29 has also been...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Parts of I-29, I-90 in South Dakota closed

PIERRE, S.D. — The South Dakota DOT says that I-90 has been closed from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Sioux Falls (Marion Road/exit 395) and I-29 has been closed from the I-29/I-90 Interchange in Sioux Falls to Brookings (exit 132) as of 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. The closure is due to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Watertown Police investigating Jan. 1 death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Although no foul play is suspected, Watertown Police said they are investigating a man found dead on January 1. The man was found dead outside of his residence in northeast Watertown, police said in a news release. The call was reported at 9:15 a.m.
WATERTOWN, SD
The Associated Press

UGI Announces Investment in Additional Renewable Natural Gas Projects in South Dakota

WYOMISSING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI ) announced today that MBL Bioenergy has entered an agreement to develop its second and third clusters of dairy manure waste to renewable natural gas (“RNG”) projects in South Dakota. In total, these additional projects will represent approximately $150 million of investment by MBL Bioenergy, of which 100% of the funds will be provided by UGI Energy Services, LLC (“UGIES”), a subsidiary of UGI. MBL Bioenergy is a joint venture partnership between UGIES, Sevana Bioenergy and a subsidiary of California Bioenergy (“CalBio”) with the sole purpose of developing RNG projects in South Dakota. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005608/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
SUMMIT, SD
Watertown Public Opinion

Watertown Public Opinion

558
Followers
1K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Watertown, SD from Watertown Public Opinion.

 http://thepublicopinion.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy