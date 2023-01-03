Northwestern sweeps; Watertown, Aberdeen Central hoops games moved

MELLETTE — Northwestern High School's boys and girls basketball teams swept a doubleheader over Waverly-South Shore on Monday night.

The two games were the only ones played involving area teams.

Northwestern won the boys game 68-35 and the girls game 51-13.

Chase Neiber collected 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists to lead Northwestern's boys. Jude Ortmeier added 11 points and nine rebounds, Quintin Fischbach 11 points and Lincoln Woodring 11 points, six rebounds and four steals.

Landon Maag scored nine points, Grant Holman six and Dan Dalton five for the Coyotes. Troy Kneeland hauled in five rebounds.

No other details were reported from the girls game.

Monday's Postponements

The Deuel at De Smet boys-girls doubleheader was postponed on Monday. It has been rescheduled for Feb. 11.

Tuesday's Postponements

It's likely that a number of Tuesday events could get wiped out because of the weather.

Among the Tuesday event that were already postponed on Monday include basketball doubleheaders between Sioux Falls Washington and Aberdeen Central and Watertown and Brandon Valley.

The Aberdeen Central-Washington games have been pushed back to Friday (girls in Aberdeen, boys in Sioux Falls).

Watertown's girls will visit Brandon on Thursday and the Arrow boys will host Brandon Valley on Saturday. The varsity games will start at 7 p.m. each night.