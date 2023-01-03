ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

41nbc.com

Severe storms possible (again) Wednesday

It has been a stormy evening in Middle Georgia with rain and storms continuing overnight. Although we saw a few severe storms earlier, storms overnight will be moving into less instability, and will likely be held below severe criteria. By tomorrow, however, another round of strong storms will be moving...
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

The sun is back for Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Sunshine is back following a day of strong storms and heavy rain across Middle Georgia. The sun is back in full for Middle Georgia today. While a few cirrus clouds lingered over the region this morning to kick things off, cloud cover will be difficult to come by this afternoon. That being said, a couple of upper level clouds may pass through. Highs will largely be in the upper 60s around the region today with breezes of 5-15 mph blowing in from the west and the west-northwest. Gusts could reach speeds of up to 20 mph.
GEORGIA STATE
Polk Today

WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather possible through overnight hours

Batten down the hatches, Georgia weather is shifting once again. The National Weather Service is calling for thunderstorms and gusty winds moving into the area starting after 3 p.m. and the likelihood of rain accumulating at least an inch heading into Wednesday. The forecast from Peachtree City has the chances for showers and thunderstorms above […] The post WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather possible through overnight hours appeared first on Polk Today.
POLK COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Severe weather is moving through Georgia

Several waves of showers and severe thunderstorms are expected across north and central Georgia starting this afternoon. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible. According to the National Weather Service, severe storms that develop will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, brief tornadoes, and frequent lightning. Periods of heavy...
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Strong to severe storms are expected this evening and tomorrow in Middle Georgia.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An approaching cold front will bring thunderstorms to Middle Georgia tonight and tomorrow; some could be severe. Cloudy skies will stick around Middle Georgia all day today. It will still be warm though as highs reach the 70s around the region. Winds will blow from the south at 5-15 mph with gusts largely hanging in the 20-25 mph range. Some showers and storms will be possible this afternoon, however they will largely be isolated. Our northwestern counties will have the highest chance to see persistent heavy rain today and tonight. All this rain could pose a flash flood risk.
GEORGIA STATE
wtxl.com

Severe threat ends for Big Bend; rain lingers in the Suwannee valley

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A line of strong storms is pushing from east Wednesday afternoon through the I-75 corridor into northeast Florida. This line of storms will continue to produce rounds of heavy rain in areas along and east of the Suwannee River, but the severe thunderstorm risk has ended for the region.
FLORIDA STATE
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Thunderstorms and record warmth

INDIANAPOLIS — Low-level moisture associated with a warm front lifting through the state keeps areas of fog and clouds around through the day with a few stray rain showers possible. This front is also bringing the surge of warmer air as highs today will likely reach the upper 50s near 60.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WDAM-TV

LIST: School closures ahead of severe weather threat

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As we prepare for severe weather Tuesday, some Pine Belt schools are already taking precautions by closing their schools tomorrow. The following schools announced closures on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Jones County School District - Closed. All classes will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WRDW-TV

Storm knocks down trees, takes out power, spurs tornado warning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A thunderstorm knocked down trees and took out power, causing wind damage across the CSRA and spawning possible tornadoes in South Carolina and Burke County. The National Weather Service is investigating several potential tornado paths from Wednesday’s storm:. From Johnston in Edgefield County through Saluda...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

New COVID-19 variant likely causing uptick in South Georgia cases

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The new COVID variant known as XBB 1.5 has been impacting hospital systems in and around southwest Georgia. COVID-19 has been going on for a while now, first coming to the public’s attention in late 2019 and early 2020. But is it really gone? Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital leaders say they have seen an increase in cases within the last month at Phoebe Main in Albany and serving 21 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.
ALBANY, GA
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia

MILLEGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Tuesday morning. According to the USGS, the 2.4 magnitude earthquake was felt 9.4 miles north northeast of Milledgeville, GA at around 10:14 a.m. The earthquake also had a depth of 11...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA

