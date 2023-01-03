Read full article on original website
41nbc.com
Severe storms possible (again) Wednesday
It has been a stormy evening in Middle Georgia with rain and storms continuing overnight. Although we saw a few severe storms earlier, storms overnight will be moving into less instability, and will likely be held below severe criteria. By tomorrow, however, another round of strong storms will be moving...
41nbc.com
The sun is back for Middle Georgia
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Sunshine is back following a day of strong storms and heavy rain across Middle Georgia. The sun is back in full for Middle Georgia today. While a few cirrus clouds lingered over the region this morning to kick things off, cloud cover will be difficult to come by this afternoon. That being said, a couple of upper level clouds may pass through. Highs will largely be in the upper 60s around the region today with breezes of 5-15 mph blowing in from the west and the west-northwest. Gusts could reach speeds of up to 20 mph.
WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather possible through overnight hours
Batten down the hatches, Georgia weather is shifting once again. The National Weather Service is calling for thunderstorms and gusty winds moving into the area starting after 3 p.m. and the likelihood of rain accumulating at least an inch heading into Wednesday. The forecast from Peachtree City has the chances for showers and thunderstorms above […] The post WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather possible through overnight hours appeared first on Polk Today.
WJCL
Impact Weather Day: Thunderstorms, severe weather potential for southeast Georgia, Lowcountry
Wednesday is a WJCL 22 Impact Weather Day for southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. A line of scattered showers and thunderstorms is forecast to sweep across the area during the afternoon hours. There is a low chance that some of the thunderstorms may be strong to severe. The favored timing...
Severe weather is moving through Georgia
Several waves of showers and severe thunderstorms are expected across north and central Georgia starting this afternoon. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible. According to the National Weather Service, severe storms that develop will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, brief tornadoes, and frequent lightning. Periods of heavy...
National Weather Service to conduct more Georgia storm surveys Thursday
HEARD COUNTY, Ga. — (Editor's note: The video above this story relates to an EF-0 tornado confirmed from Tuesday's storms in Coweta County.) The National Weather Service will conduct more surveys around Georgia on Thursday after storms swept through the state, resulting in at least one confirmed tornado. Among...
41nbc.com
Strong to severe storms are expected this evening and tomorrow in Middle Georgia.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An approaching cold front will bring thunderstorms to Middle Georgia tonight and tomorrow; some could be severe. Cloudy skies will stick around Middle Georgia all day today. It will still be warm though as highs reach the 70s around the region. Winds will blow from the south at 5-15 mph with gusts largely hanging in the 20-25 mph range. Some showers and storms will be possible this afternoon, however they will largely be isolated. Our northwestern counties will have the highest chance to see persistent heavy rain today and tonight. All this rain could pose a flash flood risk.
1-4 Severe Weather Continues, Be Ready
The United States of America with thePhoto bythe National Weather Service, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and - or AccuWeather. It looks as though the severe weather is not wanting to stop.
wtxl.com
Severe threat ends for Big Bend; rain lingers in the Suwannee valley
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A line of strong storms is pushing from east Wednesday afternoon through the I-75 corridor into northeast Florida. This line of storms will continue to produce rounds of heavy rain in areas along and east of the Suwannee River, but the severe thunderstorm risk has ended for the region.
WEATHER UPDATE: 2 tornadoes confirmed in North Georgia
Atlanta is waking up Wednesday to the same heavy rain it fell asleep to, but it won’t last all day.
WEATHER UPDATE: Tornado watch moves out of metro Atlanta
With many people getting back to their post-holiday schedules, it’ll be a mild, foggy drive to work Tuesday. But the drive home won’t be as quiet, weatherwise.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Thunderstorms and record warmth
INDIANAPOLIS — Low-level moisture associated with a warm front lifting through the state keeps areas of fog and clouds around through the day with a few stray rain showers possible. This front is also bringing the surge of warmer air as highs today will likely reach the upper 50s near 60.
Powerful Storm Threatens Multiple Georgia Counties
See if your county will be affected.
cobbcountycourier.com
Flood watch issued for Cobb County and much of north and central Georgia
The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for Cobb County and much of the region due to continuing heavy rains across north and central Georgia on Wednesday, January 4 2023. The flood watch will remain in effect through this evening. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the...
WDAM-TV
LIST: School closures ahead of severe weather threat
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As we prepare for severe weather Tuesday, some Pine Belt schools are already taking precautions by closing their schools tomorrow. The following schools announced closures on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Jones County School District - Closed. All classes will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
WRDW-TV
Storm knocks down trees, takes out power, spurs tornado warning
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A thunderstorm knocked down trees and took out power, causing wind damage across the CSRA and spawning possible tornadoes in South Carolina and Burke County. The National Weather Service is investigating several potential tornado paths from Wednesday’s storm:. From Johnston in Edgefield County through Saluda...
2.3 magnitude earthquake strikes central Georgia, third one in 3 months
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Residents in central Georgia may have felt a slight tremble after a 2.3 magnitude earthquake took place Tuesday morning. The earthquake happened in Milledgeville, just south of Eatonton. Residents in the northern end of Lake Sinclair may have felt a small rumble. Last October, two small...
WALB 10
New COVID-19 variant likely causing uptick in South Georgia cases
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The new COVID variant known as XBB 1.5 has been impacting hospital systems in and around southwest Georgia. COVID-19 has been going on for a while now, first coming to the public’s attention in late 2019 and early 2020. But is it really gone? Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital leaders say they have seen an increase in cases within the last month at Phoebe Main in Albany and serving 21 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.
Whale hello there | New calves spotted off Georgia's coast
ATLANTA — It's a new year with new whales swimming along the coast of Georgia. Four North Atlantic Right Whale calves were spotted in the water to help close out the end of 2022, a signal of a promising future for Georgia's state marine mammal. During the winter, the...
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia
MILLEGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Tuesday morning. According to the USGS, the 2.4 magnitude earthquake was felt 9.4 miles north northeast of Milledgeville, GA at around 10:14 a.m. The earthquake also had a depth of 11...
