MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An approaching cold front will bring thunderstorms to Middle Georgia tonight and tomorrow; some could be severe. Cloudy skies will stick around Middle Georgia all day today. It will still be warm though as highs reach the 70s around the region. Winds will blow from the south at 5-15 mph with gusts largely hanging in the 20-25 mph range. Some showers and storms will be possible this afternoon, however they will largely be isolated. Our northwestern counties will have the highest chance to see persistent heavy rain today and tonight. All this rain could pose a flash flood risk.

