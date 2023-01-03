DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The need for blood donations is constant. “We are starting off the year with a need to recover and improve blood inventory,” said Kirby Winn, public relations manager at ImpactLife. “Unfortunately, too many times we’ve been at a one-day supply, or a two-day supply of different blood components, particularly type O-. We want to see a five-day supply, five-day inventory because that means we have enough for today’s and tomorrow’s use at the hospitals we serve and then a little bit of a cushion on top of that.”

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 13 HOURS AGO