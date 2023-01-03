Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWQC
Possibility of rezoning in Davenport sparks controversy
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Committee of the Whole meeting had lots on the agenda after the council was off for the holidays. They jumped right back in however, with public comment on an upcoming decision to rezone a small portion of a neighborhood on Bridge Avenue between 11th and 12th streets.
KWQC
The Household CEO
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -La’Shieka White, better known as the Household CEO, discusses her specialty as a “Mom Coach”. White helps mothers rediscover who they are and find purpose through inspiration. For more information visit https://www.householdceo.co/ and join her Household CEO Mom Squad Facebook group here.
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
KWQC
‘Eagles and Ivories’ 4-day music fest in Muscatine set for Jan. 19-22
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -Eagles and Ivories is a four-day music event in Muscatine to be held Jan. 19-22. This music-filled weekend brings in world-renowned pianists and musicians to entertain with ragtime, jazz, and American music. Recurring guests include Ivory and Gold featuring Jeff and Anne Barnhart. Angela Woodhouse and Diana...
KWQC
January is National Blood Donor Month
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The need for blood donations is constant. “We are starting off the year with a need to recover and improve blood inventory,” said Kirby Winn, public relations manager at ImpactLife. “Unfortunately, too many times we’ve been at a one-day supply, or a two-day supply of different blood components, particularly type O-. We want to see a five-day supply, five-day inventory because that means we have enough for today’s and tomorrow’s use at the hospitals we serve and then a little bit of a cushion on top of that.”
KWQC
2023 bridal and prom fashion trends
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Sheleigh Metzger, owner of Celebrate QC features three models showing off bridal trends for 2023 along with previews of prom fashion ideas for the spring,. Celebrate QC is located at 3203 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf. The phone number is 563-284-2410. Email Celebrateqc@hotmail.com.
KWQC
Galesburg-based Lux Blox are the “next level LEGO”
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) -A small Galesburg business has been receiving big-time attention. Galesburg-based Lux Blox, a manufacturer and seller of a construction toy platform that is enjoyed by children all over the world, was a featured retailer on the ABC -TV network’s morning show back in November on Cyber Monday. In fact, it marked the third straight year Lux Blox was featured on the show.
iheart.com
Iowa Gas Prices Increase For The New Year
(Des Moines, IA) -- Gas prices in Iowa are starting to creep up in the new year. Triple A says the statewide average is $3.01-- up 15 cents from last week. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Iowa cost $3.03 a year ago. The current average...
KWQC
Winter projects for gardeners: planning and propagation
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -Emily Swihart, University of Illinois Extension Educator of Horticulture, shares ideas and information about garden planting and plant propagation--which are activities suited for the winter season. University of Illinois Extension is located at 321 West 2nd Avenue, Milan. If you are looking for more in-depth information, contact...
KWQC
Moline Parks & Recreation announce new yoga class
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Parks & Recreation will begin offering free drop-in yoga classes, January through February, at one of the city’s indoor recreation facilities. Moline Parks & Recreation announced the expansion of a partnership with local business owner, Daina Lewis, creator of Yoga with Daina Marie. With...
KWQC
QCA housing market outlook for 2023
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The housing market in the Quad Cities looks significantly different today than it did one year ago. According to Kendra Mulcahy with the Quad City Area Realtors,. “It was a pretty busy year, days on market was very low,” Kendra Mulcahy, the President of the Quad...
Village Of East Davenport Eatery Closed Until Further Notice
A restaurant in the Village of East Davenport is closed for now. A water main break over New Year's weekend severely impacted a restaurant on Mound Street. The water level became so high that it has forced Grilled Cheese Bar to close until further notice. The water main was next...
3 News Now
Iowa DNR fines Cedar Falls man for illegal dumping and burning
A rural Cedar Falls man who operates a construction company has repeatedly stockpiled and burned debris from various projects in the past decade, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The DNR recently fined Michael Arends $10,000 and “conservatively estimated” that he had improperly disposed of 100 tons of...
KWQC
Quad City Botanical Center offers ‘Pay What You Want’ admission Winter Nights Winter Lights
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad City Botanical Center offers ‘Pay What You Want’ admission to MidAmerican Energy Company’s Winter Nights Winter Lights for Three nights in January. The Quad City Botanical Center invites guests to ‘Pay What You Want’ from Jan. 5-7 starting at 5...
Beloved Cedar Valley Business Owner Passes Away
Hurts Donut in Cedar Falls quickly became a local favorite in the Cedar Valley. Between their fun, unique donut styles and flavors, friendly customer service, and easily accessed location on Main Street, folks all over the area came to their storefront to purchase their delicious sweet treats. As the business...
travelawaits.com
My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Davenport, Iowa
When people think of Iowa, the first thing that comes to mind is usually cornfields. While this is undoubtedly a big part of what the state has to offer, there are also plenty of great things to do and fantastic restaurants to visit in Davenport. Sitting on the banks of...
KCRG.com
Two eastern Iowa cities get perfect score on national LGBTQ inclusion evaluation
A fire destroyed a garage in Cedar Rapids early Wednesday morning. GOP leaders to try to find new House Speaker after historic defeat. GOP leaders in the House are set to return to try and find a new Speaker after a historic defeat. Manchester hospital introduces new therapy dog. Updated:...
loganwoodbine.com
3 Iowa departments, serving millions, merging
DES MOINES — Over 5,000 state workers. More than $2 billion in state funding, or more than a quarter of the state budget. And millions of Iowans — including those on Medicaid — impacted by the services offered. There is much at stake as the state of...
kmaland.com
Iowa DNR to treat Nobles Lake, eliminate 'rough fish' population
(Missouri Valley) -- Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources hope to remove invasive river species from a KMAland lake. The DNR announced Tuesday they will be treating Nobles Lake this winter under a layer of ice with a low concentration of Rotenone to eliminate rough fish. The 95-acre cutoff oxbow lake is located in Harrison and Pottawattamie Counties on the Missouri River Floodplain. Bryan Hayes is a Fisheries Biologist with the Iowa DNR. Hayes tells KMA News the more invasive species made their way into the lake, intended to serve as a habitat for waterfowl, following the historic Missouri River flooding in 2011 and 2019.
KWQC
Diabetics are at increased risk of hearing loss
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Taylor Parker of Concept by Iowa Hearing discusses the strong relationship between diabetes and hearing loss. Studies indicate that diabetics are twice as likely to develop hearing loss than those without blood glucose problems. Patients with pre-diabetes are 30% more likely to experience the disorder. Tinnitus or ringing in the ears is also more common.
Comments / 0