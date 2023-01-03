ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

RadarOnline

Jeremy Renner Shows Off Brutal Injuries From Hospital Bed After Snow Plowing Accident

Jeremy Renner gave his worried fans an update from his hospital bed after a gnarly snow-plowing accident on Monday near his home in Reno, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 51-year-old Avengers star is bruised, battered, and swollen but okay following his second surgery after being airlifted to the hospital.Renner shared his gruesome injuries on social media Tuesday afternoon, thanking his followers for their support as he continues to recover from the accident. Posing in his hospital gown from bed, the actor revealed his swollen and scratched-up face."Thank you all for your kind words. Im [sic] too messed up now to type....
RENO, NV
The US Sun

Horror moment climber, 22, plunged 200ft to his death in front of onlookers after tragic note from pal found in his car

A TIGHT-KNIT rock climbing community is in shock after witnessing a 22-year-old free climber plummet 200ft to his death in Yosemite National Park. The group watched in horror as the unnamed male climber's lifeless body lay for 12 hours before California officials were able to recover his remains from the dangerous El Cajon Mountain terrain on Monday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Independent

Jeremy Renner's family releases first statement since actor's accident

Jeremy Renner’s family has revealed that he “remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition” in their first statement since the actor’s snow-ploughing accident.“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today (2 January),” the statement reads. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and...
RENO, NV
New York Post

Jeremy Renner used snowplow because maintenance worker couldn't reach him: neighbor

Jeremy Renner was only out driving the snowplow that left him critically injured because his handyman was blocked by cops from coming up the street, a neighbor told The Post Wednesday. “It’s a private road where he lives. I’ve never plowed that road but his maintenance guy — the (California Highway Patrol) wouldn’t allow him up the hill to plow the road, so Jeremy decided to do it himself,” the 58-year-old man explained. “When I saw Care Flight here, I thought it was some yahoo who got stuck skiing. They are always doing a circle around here.” But it was the 51-year-old...
NEVADA STATE
StyleCaster

Jeremy Renner Was 'Run Over' by a 14,300 lb Snowplow in a 'Tragic Accident'—He's Still in Critical Condition

While everyone was either celebrating the new year or suffering the consequences of overindulgence the night before, news of what happened to Jeremy Renner on New Year’s Day, 2023, sent shockwaves through Hollywood. The actor, best known for his role as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was hospitalized after a “weather-related accident” while plowing snow, his representative Sam Mast confirmed to CNN. He was airlifted to the hospital where we would undergo two surgeries. As of January 3, 2022, he was in a stable but critical condition. “Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and...
RENO, NV
Outsider.com

Skier Dies After Getting Trapped in Terrifying Avalanche

A skier died after he and his father got caught in an avalanche on Saturday. The tragic incident occurred near Breckenridge Ski Resort. Summit County Rescue Group reports that a father and adult son were skiing in a backcountry area called “Numbers.” This area lied outside of the Breckenridge Resort boundary.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Avengers Star Rushed To Hospital In Critical Condition

Legendary Avengers star Jeremy Renner is said to be in critical condition at a hospital on the west coast of the United States, according to Deadline. Deadline notes that Renner is a "two-time Oscar winner," and is "the star of the returning Paramount+ series "The Mayor of Kingstown" and Marvel's "Hawkeye" series on Disney+ as well as the Avengers and Captain America films."
RENO, NV

