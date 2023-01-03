Read full article on original website
Earlier today, news broke that Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner had to be airlifted to a hospital near Reno, Nevada after getting into a brutal snowplow accident yesterday. Reports said that Renner was in “stable but critical” condition. Now, we’re learning more details about the accident.
The "Hawkeye" actor was airlifted to a Reno area hospital after an incident on New Year's Day at his home near Lake Tahoe.
Jeremy Renner gave his worried fans an update from his hospital bed after a gnarly snow-plowing accident on Monday near his home in Reno, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 51-year-old Avengers star is bruised, battered, and swollen but okay following his second surgery after being airlifted to the hospital.Renner shared his gruesome injuries on social media Tuesday afternoon, thanking his followers for their support as he continues to recover from the accident. Posing in his hospital gown from bed, the actor revealed his swollen and scratched-up face."Thank you all for your kind words. Im [sic] too messed up now to type....
The two-times Oscar nominated actor, 51, was said to be in a "critical but stable condition" in a Reno hospital.
Jeremy Renner has issued his first statement since he was hit by his own snow plow, with authorities revealing that the 6,500kg vehicle had “run over” the star of The Avengers when it began to unexpectedly roll. On Tuesday afternoon Renner, who remains in a critical condition and...
A TIGHT-KNIT rock climbing community is in shock after witnessing a 22-year-old free climber plummet 200ft to his death in Yosemite National Park. The group watched in horror as the unnamed male climber's lifeless body lay for 12 hours before California officials were able to recover his remains from the dangerous El Cajon Mountain terrain on Monday.
News just broke that famed actor Jeremy Renner was in “critical but stable” condition on Sunday after a brutal snowplow accident, according to the Deadline. The Avengers and Mayor Of Kingstown star was hurt on his own property near Reno, Nevada:. “After experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing...
Jeremy Renner’s family releases first statement since actor’s accident
Jeremy Renner’s family has revealed that he “remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition” in their first statement since the actor’s snow-ploughing accident.“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today (2 January),” the statement reads. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and...
There’s no doubt that skiing and snowboarding come with obvious risks. However, while you’re most likely to suffer injuries on the slopes, even the most experienced skier or rider can’t prevent one type of injury: an incident with ski lifts. Although they’re doubtful, once you’re on the lift, there’s little you can do if the chair lift malfunctions.
Rally car driving champion and action sports star Ken Block was tragically killed in a snowmobile accident in Wasatch County, Utah. The 55-year-old was riding alone on a steep slope when the vehicle flipped.
Jeremy Renner used snowplow because maintenance worker couldn’t reach him: neighbor
Jeremy Renner was only out driving the snowplow that left him critically injured because his handyman was blocked by cops from coming up the street, a neighbor told The Post Wednesday. “It’s a private road where he lives. I’ve never plowed that road but his maintenance guy — the (California Highway Patrol) wouldn’t allow him up the hill to plow the road, so Jeremy decided to do it himself,” the 58-year-old man explained. “When I saw Care Flight here, I thought it was some yahoo who got stuck skiing. They are always doing a circle around here.” But it was the 51-year-old...
While everyone was either celebrating the new year or suffering the consequences of overindulgence the night before, news of what happened to Jeremy Renner on New Year’s Day, 2023, sent shockwaves through Hollywood. The actor, best known for his role as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was hospitalized after a “weather-related accident” while plowing snow, his representative Sam Mast confirmed to CNN. He was airlifted to the hospital where we would undergo two surgeries. As of January 3, 2022, he was in a stable but critical condition. “Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and...
Update 2 on 01/03/2023: Jeremy Renner has shared an image of himself after his surgery and has thanked everyone who has sent their love and support. "Thank you all for your kind words," Renner wrote on Instagram. "I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."
Actor Jeremy Renner was in "critical but stable condition" after being injured in a "weather-related accident while plowing snow," his publicist told ABC7 on Sunday.
A skier died after he and his father got caught in an avalanche on Saturday. The tragic incident occurred near Breckenridge Ski Resort. Summit County Rescue Group reports that a father and adult son were skiing in a backcountry area called “Numbers.” This area lied outside of the Breckenridge Resort boundary.
Jeremy Renner was airlifted to a Nevada hospital following a snow plow accident, but positive news is starting to arrive.
The serious injuries actor Jeremy Renner suffered while using a snow tractor to free a snowbound motorist on a private mountain road near Lake Tahoe appear to be the result of a “tragic accident,” the sheriff in Reno said Tuesday. Renner was “run over” by an “extremely large...
Jeremy Renner suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" and underwent surgery after a snow-plowing accident
Actor Jeremy Renner was run over by his own snowplow as he was moving snow near his home near Reno, Nevada. Renner, known for his role as Hawkeye in Disney's Marvel superhero franchise, was struck Sunday morning, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said Tuesday. The incident happened while Renner was trying clear his own car, driven by a family member, from the snow.
Legendary Avengers star Jeremy Renner is said to be in critical condition at a hospital on the west coast of the United States, according to Deadline. Deadline notes that Renner is a "two-time Oscar winner," and is "the star of the returning Paramount+ series "The Mayor of Kingstown" and Marvel's "Hawkeye" series on Disney+ as well as the Avengers and Captain America films."
