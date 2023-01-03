Read full article on original website
Rockford area basketball scores from Tuesday, January 3
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area for Tuesday, January 3 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. ‘Overtime’ returns to Fox 39 this Friday night at 11 p.m. NIC-10 GIRLSGuilford 58 Auburn 21Belvidere 38 Freeport 35Belvidere North 55 East 39Hononegah 46 […]
Rockford area hoops scores-Wednesday, Jan. 4
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls basketball scores from around the Rockford area from Wednesday night, January 4 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. ‘Overtime’ returns to Fox 39 this Friday night, January 6 at 11 p.m. NIC-10 BOYS SCORESHononegah 69 Belvidere 37Guilford 50 Belvidere North 39Boylan 79 […]
Girls basketball: Lake Mills earns 10th victory by knocking off Cambridge 50-37
Emily Wollin scored 11 of her team-high 15 points in the second half and Lake Mills’ girls basketball team opened 2023 by beating Cambridge 50-37 in a nonconference game at home on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Sophia Guerrero and Taylor Wollin hit two 3-pointers apiece and both scored 10 points for the Division 3 fourth-ranked L-Cats (10-2). Guerrero scored eight in the first half and Taylor Wollin had eight in the second half. ...
Girls basketball: DeForest pushes past Lakeside Lutheran 60-46
Jaelyn Derlein led three players in double figures with 15 points and DeForest beat host Lakeside Lutheran 60-46 in a nonconference girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The Norskies (11-2) had success turning the Warriors (5-7) over and pushed ahead 34-26 at the break en route to their sixth straight victory. Lakeside cut the lead to four points in the second half and trailed by eight down the stretch before being forced to put DeForest at the line. ...
Redfield, Groton Area sweep in hoops on another light night of games
Redfield and Groton Area's boys and girls basketball teams each posted sweeps Tuesday night as part of a schedule that was again lightened because of wintry weather. Redfield's girls down Faulkton Area 44-29 and Redfield's boys turned back Langford Area 76-49. Groton Area's teams swept Warner, winning 48-23 (girls) and 67-32 boys). Ellie Evans...
Beatrice dominates, sweeps past Fairbury
BEATRICE - Beatrice boys and girls basketball each added one more tick in the win column on Tuesday night. The Lady Orange and Orangemen hosted Fairbury at the O-Zone and each knocked off the Jeffs. The Lady Orange rolled to a 56-19 victory over Fairbury, picking up their seventh win...
NPS girl's basketball game postponed to Wednesday
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The girl's basketball games which was supposed to take place Tuesday night between Norfolk Public Schools and Elkhorn South have been postponed. Tuesday's announcement was made through email by Activities Director for Norfolk Senior High School, John Erwin. The Panthers will now play this Wednesday, Jan. 4,...
Week 6 WisSports.net Girls Basketball Coaches Poll
Week 5 (no poll due to holiday break)
