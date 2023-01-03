The Brooklyn Nets have been blowing the doors off of practically everyone they've played of late. Entering Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls, they had won 12 games in a row with the last six by a combined 100 points. But the Bulls dropped 40 first-quarter points on the Nets en route to a 121-112 victory, which ended the NBA's longest win streak of the season.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO