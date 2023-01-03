ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND

Lincoln High School basketball standout commits to Iowa State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — JT Rock is going to Iowa State.  The 7-foot tall standout junior from Lincoln High School announced his commitment to play for the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames, Iowa.  On Twitter, he wrote “Thank you to everyone who has helped me on this journey! I appreciate every opportunity that I […]
AMES, IA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area basketball scores from Tuesday, January 3

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area for Tuesday, January 3 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. ‘Overtime’ returns to Fox 39 this Friday night at 11 p.m. NIC-10 GIRLSGuilford 58 Auburn 21Belvidere 38 Freeport 35Belvidere North 55 East 39Hononegah 46 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice dominates, sweeps past Fairbury

BEATRICE - Beatrice boys and girls basketball each added one more tick in the win column on Tuesday night. The Lady Orange and Orangemen hosted Fairbury at the O-Zone and each knocked off the Jeffs. The Lady Orange rolled to a 56-19 victory over Fairbury, picking up their seventh win...
BEATRICE, NE
KROC News

MBBN Top Boys Basketball Rankings

There are area high school boys basketball teams ranked among the top 5 in three of the four classes according to the Minnesota Basketball News. Their Top 20 listings in each class includes 4 of top 7 teams in Class 4A from the South Suburban with 6 total among the state elite.
MINNESOTA STATE
Scorebook Live

Week 4 Iowa high school wrestling notebook

By Dana Becker  Fifteen Iowa high school wrestlers are ranked in the first installment of the SBLive Sports National High School Wrestling Rankings. Bringing together the Top 20 wrestlers in all 15 weight classes, the rankings take into account head-to-head results and the results of wrestlers ...
IOWA STATE
The Post-Crescent

Kaukauna girls new No. 1 in area high school basketball rankings

Here is the fourth edition of the Post-Crescent girls and boys basketball rankings. Rankings are "pound-for-pound" with positioning determined by success and enrollment size. 1, Kaukauna (10-0): Ghosts elevated to top status after beating Germantown 86-77 last Wednesday and with Neenah's loss to Hortonville on Saturday. Next: Thursday vs. Fond du Lac.
KAUKAUNA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy