Lincoln High School basketball standout commits to Iowa State
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — JT Rock is going to Iowa State. The 7-foot tall standout junior from Lincoln High School announced his commitment to play for the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames, Iowa. On Twitter, he wrote “Thank you to everyone who has helped me on this journey! I appreciate every opportunity that I […]
Rockford area basketball scores from Tuesday, January 3
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area for Tuesday, January 3 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. ‘Overtime’ returns to Fox 39 this Friday night at 11 p.m. NIC-10 GIRLSGuilford 58 Auburn 21Belvidere 38 Freeport 35Belvidere North 55 East 39Hononegah 46 […]
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice dominates, sweeps past Fairbury
BEATRICE - Beatrice boys and girls basketball each added one more tick in the win column on Tuesday night. The Lady Orange and Orangemen hosted Fairbury at the O-Zone and each knocked off the Jeffs. The Lady Orange rolled to a 56-19 victory over Fairbury, picking up their seventh win...
MBBN Top Boys Basketball Rankings
There are area high school boys basketball teams ranked among the top 5 in three of the four classes according to the Minnesota Basketball News. Their Top 20 listings in each class includes 4 of top 7 teams in Class 4A from the South Suburban with 6 total among the state elite.
Week 4 Iowa high school wrestling notebook
By Dana Becker Fifteen Iowa high school wrestlers are ranked in the first installment of the SBLive Sports National High School Wrestling Rankings. Bringing together the Top 20 wrestlers in all 15 weight classes, the rankings take into account head-to-head results and the results of wrestlers ...
Local Sports: Airport wrestlers pull out two dramatic wins
WARREN – Airport’s wrestling team showed a flare for dramatics Wednesday. The Jets posted two dual-meet victories and both came down to the final match. They topped Orchard Lake St....
Kaukauna girls new No. 1 in area high school basketball rankings
Here is the fourth edition of the Post-Crescent girls and boys basketball rankings. Rankings are "pound-for-pound" with positioning determined by success and enrollment size. 1, Kaukauna (10-0): Ghosts elevated to top status after beating Germantown 86-77 last Wednesday and with Neenah's loss to Hortonville on Saturday. Next: Thursday vs. Fond du Lac.
