Oklahoma State

Michael Richards
2d ago

stop blaming people who are simply minding thier own business and stop putting EVERYONE'S LIFE at risk because of a simple driving infraction!!

KWCH.com

KHP: 5 killed in 4 crashes, DUI arrests double over New Year’s weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people died in four crashes on Kansas highways over a busy New Year’s weekend that also saw the Kansas Highway Patrol make 22 DUI arrests, a number that doubled the total for the same time span last year. The Kansas Highway Patrol on Tuesday, Jan. 3, shared statistics from its activity over the New Year’s weekend that began at 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and continued through Monday, Jan. 2. In that time span, the KHP also reported a jump in citations compared to last year. Crash statistics were slightly up from the previous two years.
KIOWA COUNTY, KS
news9.com

Law Enforcement Sees Uptick In Drug DUI Cases

This time of year, law enforcement is always working to crack down on drinking and driving. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol had checkpoints set up across the state on New Year's weekend to ensure people are staying safe on the roads during the holidays. But they tell News 9 they're seeing an increase of people driving under the influence of more than just alcohol.
OKLAHOMA STATE
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: Missouri transgender Death Row inmate scheduled for execution, and a bomb scare in Fairland, OK

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Unless Missouri Governor Mike Parson grants clemency, Amber McLaughlin will become the first openly transgender woman executed in the United States. She is scheduled to die by lethal injection Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023 for killing a former girlfriend in 2003. McLaughlin's attorney, Larry Komp, said there are no court appeals pending. According to the Anti-Execution Death Penalty Information Center, there is no known case of an openly transgender inmate being executed in the U.S. before. The only woman ever executed in Missouri was Bonnie B. Heady. She was put to death on December 18, 1953, for kidnapping and killing a 6-year-old boy. Click here if you would like to read more about this story.
MISSOURI STATE
KOCO

EF0 tornado touched down Monday in Pryor, marking earliest tornado ever in Oklahoma

PRYOR, Okla. — The National Weather Service in Tulsa confirmed that a high-end EF0 tornado touched down Monday in Pryor, marking the earliest tornado ever in Oklahoma. The tornado damaged three outbuildings before moving over a weather station, which the National Weather Service said recorded an 81 mph wind gust. That just topped the wind range for an EF0.
PRYOR, OK
icytales.com

4 Stunning National Parks in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is home to several beautiful and diverse national parks, each with its unique features and attractions. From the rolling grasslands of the Flint Hills to the rugged sandstone cliffs of the Wichita Mountains, Oklahoma’s national parks offer something for everyone. Check out the National Parks in Oklahoma. Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma Is Prosecuting Pregnant Women for Using Medical Marijuana

NEWKIRK, Okla. — Early in her pregnancy, Amanda Aguilar struggled with severe nausea that sometimes made it hard to eat. A doctor had previously approved a medical marijuana license for her, so she used pot to ease her morning sickness. Aguilar, 33, said she stopped using marijuana after her...
OKLAHOMA STATE
koamnewsnow.com

MDC announces Hunting data from the latest deer season

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Conservation says Missouri hunters harvested 8,599 deer during the alternative methods hunting season. This portion of the 2022/23 season took place from Dec. 24 – Jan. 3. Top harvest counties include:. Franklin with 200 deer harvested. Harrison with 186. Macon with...
MISSOURI STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Felony charge filed against Oklahoma state representative following DUI arrest

EDMOND, Okla. — Oklahoma State Rep. Ryan Martinez has been charged with a felony in connection with a driving under the influence arrest. Court documents say Martinez was charged with actual physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated. Martinez, who represents State District 39, was arrested in late October...
EDMOND, OK
Trisha Faye

History Uncovered: Battle Over a Bridge

Historic marker at the site of Colbert's Ferry, at the Red River where I-35 crosses from Texas into OklahomaPhoto byTrisha Faye. Have you traveled north on Highway 35 from Texas into Oklahoma? As you crossed the Red River, did you know that that was the site of a Texas stand-off ninety years ago?
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

