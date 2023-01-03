JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Unless Missouri Governor Mike Parson grants clemency, Amber McLaughlin will become the first openly transgender woman executed in the United States. She is scheduled to die by lethal injection Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023 for killing a former girlfriend in 2003. McLaughlin's attorney, Larry Komp, said there are no court appeals pending. According to the Anti-Execution Death Penalty Information Center, there is no known case of an openly transgender inmate being executed in the U.S. before. The only woman ever executed in Missouri was Bonnie B. Heady. She was put to death on December 18, 1953, for kidnapping and killing a 6-year-old boy. Click here if you would like to read more about this story.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO