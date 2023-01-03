ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin leaves game against Cincinnati Bengals in ambulance after tackle

Louisville Public Media
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin left the field in an ambulance during a Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals after colliding with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin was making a tackle during a kick off to the Cincinnati Bengals. After finishing a tackle on Higgins, Hamlin stood directly up and took a step forward before pausing and collapsing backwards. Bills players signaled to the sidelines immediately for help from their training staff. Hamlin was down for some 10 minutes, with medical staff appearing to give Hamlin CPR before he was taken off the field. Players from both teams gathered around him, both sides looking distraught. The Bills team gathered in a group prayer as he was taken away. The game at Cincinnati's Paycor Stadium was suspended. This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

