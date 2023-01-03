Effective: 2023-01-03 07:55:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 10:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Caldwell; Christian; Hopkins; Muhlenberg; Todd; Trigg The National Weather Service in Paducah has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Hopkins County in northwestern Kentucky Christian County in south central Kentucky Muhlenberg County in south central Kentucky Northern Todd County in south central Kentucky Southeastern Caldwell County in western Kentucky Eastern Trigg County in western Kentucky * Until 930 AM CST. * At 655 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated the heaviest rain had come to an end, but a large area of moderate to occasionally heavy rain will continue through mid morning. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain has fallen in a band from Central City, Greenville, and Graham to Nortonville, Crofton, and Hopkinsville. Additional rainfall amounts up to one inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hopkinsville, Central City, Dawson Springs, Land Between The Lakes Area, Nortonville, Mortons Gap, Crofton, Powderly, Weir, Graham, Greenville, Cobb, Dunmor, White Plains, Drakesboro, St. Charles, Bremen, South Carrollton, Lafayette and Hawkins. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

