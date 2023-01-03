ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

NFL Postpones Bengals-Bills Following Damar Hamlin Injury

By Russ Heltman
AllBengals
AllBengals
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j8PbK_0k1T9ZVl00

Hamlin suffered the injury early in the first quarter on Monday night.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' game against the Buffalo Bills has been postponed following a scary injury taken on by Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

The safety tackled Tee Higgins in the first quarter, popped up, and then immediately collapsed to the ground.

He stayed down for 19 minutes as paramedics brought an ambulance onto the field to expedite care.

FOX19's Joe Danneman reports Hamlin had a pulse but was not breathing and got transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He required CPR and an AED on the field.

The entire Bills team gathered around Hamlin as both sidelines reacted to the devastating scene near midfield.

Fox's Tricia Macke later reported Hamlin is in critical condition after being intubated at the hospital.

A date to continue play is being announced at a later time. The NFL released this statement following the announcement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CEp0O_0k1T9ZVl00

Coverage is available on ESPN/ABC and streaming on fuboTV— start your free trial here .

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengal Bets: Top Picks For Massive Monday Night Battle Against Buffalo

Sam Hubbard Practices For Second-Straight Day Ahead of Bengals' Matchup With Bills

Bengals Announce SWAT Team Secondary As Monday Night Football Rulers Of The Jungle

Joe Burrow: 'Rather Have' Super Bowl Ceremony Than MVP Ceremony

Ja'Marr Chase Reveals Christmas Gift For Joe Burrow

Report: Bengals-Bills Most Expensive Cincinnati Home Ticket Since 2012

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Praises Bengals Wide Receivers: 'Tee Higgins Is Like That'

Report: Bengals Right Tackle La’el Collins Out For Season

Eli Apple On Mac Jones Hit: ‘It Was A Dirty Play’

Bengals Flight to Cincinnati Stopped in New York Due to Plane Engine Issue Following Win Over Patriots

By The Numbers: Bengals Escape 22-18 Over Patriots

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 22-18 Win Over New England Patriots

Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow Leads Fast Start, Bengals Hold On For 22-18 Win Over Patriots

Joe Burrow Gifts Cruises To Offensive Line For Christmas

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Denver

Doctors to determin if Hamlin suffered brain damage

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamilin remains in critical condition Tuesday night after his heart stopped beating during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The 24-year-old suddently collapsed after making a routine tackle. For a few moments, Hamlin got up after the hit, but then suddenly collapsed. "Now all of a sudden you have a heart that was pumping normally as you think of a heartbeat and now that is essentially quitting."Dr. Camilla Sasson of the American Heart Association in Denver explains after Hamlin's heart stopped beating all blood flow was cut off to his organs. Time is critical."Everything you do on...
thecomeback.com

Fans blast NFL for horrible handling of Damar Hamlin injury

The NFL world was and continues to be in absolute disbelief and horror following the tragic injury suffered by Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fans are praying for the best for Hamlin, but are also justifiably enraged by the league’s handling of the situation on Monday night.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers changed his hair and fans all said the same thing

Aaron Rodgers goes through haircuts like Jim Irsay goes through starting quarterbacks, but his latest hairstyle had fans all saying the same thing. Rodgers led his Green Bay Packers to a convincing 41-17 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17 on Sunday to improve to 8-8. Thanks to a few other things going their... The post Aaron Rodgers changed his hair and fans all said the same thing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Josh Allen tweets message after Damar Hamlin collapse

Josh Allen posted a message to his Twitter account after teammate Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday’s game. The Buffalo Bills quarterback Allen sent a tweet late on Monday night asking for prayers for Hamlin. “Please pray for our brother,” Allen wrote in reference to Hamlin. Please pray for our brother. — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) January... The post Josh Allen tweets message after Damar Hamlin collapse appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Denver

Damar Hamlin has lung damage and is still on ventilator, uncle says

Damar Hamlin's uncle says the Buffalo Bills player has lung damage and can't breathe on his own after he collapsed on the field Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The player was receiving 100% oxygen from a ventilator but that is now down to 50%, Dorrian Glenn said Tuesday night. Glenn said Hamlin's heart stopped twice — once on the field when they resuscitated him and again at the hospital, "and they had to hit him with the defibrillator." "People who don't even know us are showing love and support and we're so thankful for that," Glenn said....
KSNT News

Monday Night Football suspended after scary collapse

CINCINNATI (KSNT) – Monday Night Football with the Bills at the Bengals has been suspended. With just under six minutes remaining in the first quarter, Bills safety Damar Hamlin made a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin stood up after the tackle, then fell to the ground untouched. Medical personnel soon came out, […]
CINCINNATI, OH
Boston

Robert Kraft among biggest donors to Damar Hamlin’s charity

Donations to Hamlin's foundation have topped $6 million. The NFL and the sports world continues to show support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals and remains in critical condition. Hamlin’s family released a statement on Tuesday:. As of...
MINNESOTA STATE
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals

Comments / 0

Community Policy