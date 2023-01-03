Read full article on original website
‘Harry Potter’: Emma Watson Reveals the ‘Worst’ Time She Had on Set: ‘This Must Be a Joke’
Emma Watson reflects on the 'Harry Potter' scene that she didn't enjoy filming at all. Which one was it?
Kate Hudson Says She Fought Studio and Insisted on Casting Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’
Kate Hudson has opened up about her insistence on casting Matthew McConaughey in “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” The actor reflected on her life and career during a Life In Pictures talk at BAFTA in London on Friday. Hudson, who acknowledged her strength in rom-coms during the 2000s, revealed that she and the studio executives at the time initially disagreed on the direction for “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” “I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” Hudson told moderator Briony Hanson, director of...
thedigitalfix.com
Robin Williams once helped a very baked Jack Nicholson accept an award
Disney movie star Robin Williams wasn’t just one of the funniest men in Hollywood: he was one of the nicest, too. At the 2003 Critics Choice Awards, both him and horror movie actor Jack Nicholson were up for the Best Actor accolade: Williams for his role as the obsessive photographer in One Hour Photo and Jack Nicholson for his role as the eccentric titular character, a retiree, in drama movie About Schmidt.
'Harry Potter' Star Daniel Radcliffe's Fortune Skyrockets To More Than $100 Million, Has Magical $2.6 Million Profit In ONE Year
Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe may have pulled off a salary spell, as his firm Gilmore Jacobs Ltd. is now worth more than $100 million, new accounts filed last week revealed.RadarOnline.com has learned the famed movie wizard raked in more than $2.6 million in the year to March, raising the accumulated earnings held in his company to more than $108 million in American dollars.Radcliffe has accrued in the money via a business he uses to channel his on-screen earnings, also combining investments and property. He owns just under half the shares in the company that his parents, Alan and Marcia,...
Kumail Nanjiani Struggled To Break Character At Home While Filming Welcome To Chippendales
Following up guest arcs on both "The Boys" and "Obi-Wan Kenobi," as well as his starring role as Kingo in 2021's "Eternals," actor Kumail Nanjiani's latest endeavor is the biographical drama miniseries "Welcome to Chippendales." The new miniseries premiered on Hulu on November 22, 2022, and the final episode will air on January 3, 2023, wrapping up the eight-episode run. Created by Robert Siegel — and based on the book "Deadly Dance: The Chippendales Murders" by K. Scot Macdonald and Patrick MontesDeOca — the series focuses on Indian immigrant Somen "Steve" Banerjee (Nanjiani), who, in pursuit of an American dream, founds the largest male strip joint, Chippendales. Over the course of the next decade, however, Banerjee ends up being an accessory to a murder during the downfall of his business and a rivalry with the club's choreographer Nick De Noia (Murray Bartlett).
James Corden Reveals He Auditioned To Play ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Trilogy’s Samwise Gamgee – Watch
James Corden has revealed that he auditioned to play hobbit Samwise Gamgee in the Lord of the Rings film series from director Peter Jackson. Unfortunately, the process didn’t go particularly well for the Late Late Show host, as he notes in an episode of Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast published on Tuesday. “Everyone, every single person in London auditioned for Lord of the Rings. Everybody,” Corden says in a segment, which you can view above. “I auditioned for Samwise…and I was doing it, Josh. I was doing the accent and everything.” Corden said that two of his friends also went in...
The ‘Glass Onion’ Cast’s Net Worth Ranked: Here’s Which ‘Knives Out 2’ Star Makes the Most & It’s Not Daniel Craig
With some of the biggest names in Hollywood, the Glass Onion cast’s net worth is, quite simply, staggering and totals over half a billion dollars. Featuring Daniel Craig—who’s reprising his role as Detective Benoit Blanc—and new characters played by Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jnr. and Dave Bautista, the follow-up to 2019’s hit murder-mystery Knives Out arrived on Netflix on December 23, 2022. Glass Onion is a direct sequel to Knives Out with Detective Blanc at the center with a new enthralling case to solve. He finds himself at a lavish private estate on a Greek...
Michelle Williams shares why she hasn't watched any of her movies or TV projects in over a decade
"The Fabelmans" star Michelle Williams admitted that she hasn't watched her own films or TV projects since viewing 2010's "Meek's Cutoff." She said that she is "not able" to watch her own work.
Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, and Rupert Grint Couldn’t Go Home After Being Cast in ‘Harry Potter’
Emma Watson revealed that she, Rupert Grint, and Daniel Radcliffe couldn't go home after they were cast as the leads in the 'Harry Potter' movies.
