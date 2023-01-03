ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Philadelphia

Cavs' Donovan Mitchell Nearly Reaches Wilt Chamberlain Record in 71-Point Game

Mitchell nearly reaches Wilt Chamberlain record vs. Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Any time your name is mentioned alongside Wilt Chamberlain, you're doing something right. And by scoring 71 points and handing out 11 assists in a 145-134 overtime win over the Chicago Bulls Monday night, Cleveland Cavaliers...
thecomeback.com

Browns player trashes Carson Wentz after win

The Cleveland Browns defeated Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders on New Year’s Day, 24-10. Oddsmakers listed the Commanders as 1.5-point favorites entering the contest. The usually inconsistent Browns defense held Wentz to a pitiful performance: 16 completions on 28 attempts for 148 yards and three interceptions. It was...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Jalen Hurts' Agent's Message

The Philadelphia Eagles have now lost back-to-back games as star quarterback Jalen Hurts continues recovering from his injury. So after their loss to the Saints, Hurts' agent had a message for everyone. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, agent Nicole Lynn had a short and simple message. "Someone told me it...
Trentonian

JACK McCAFFERY: Signs of Eagles collapse getting hard to ignore

There is never a flashing message billboard on the wall of any stadium reading, “Coming Soon: A Season to Forget.”. There are no coaches spreading dire predictions weeks in advance that the avalanche of disappointment is about to roll. There are no alarms. There are no warnings. There are...
