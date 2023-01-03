Read full article on original website
New Orleans Legend Chef Emeril Lagasse's Most Popular RecipeJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
McDonald’s Permanently Closing Another Longstanding Location, Following Approximately 1000 U.S. Closures in Last DecadeJoel EisenbergLouisiana State
Passenger Sues Southwest Airlines for Allegedly Failing to Reimburse Customers for Canceled FlightsLarry LeaseNew Orleans, LA
Mardi Gras and its history in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Quick Recap: Tulane defeats USC 46-45 in the Cotton Bowl as the defense and special teams struggle.GodwinLos Angeles, CA
BREAKING: Zion Williamson's Injury Status In Pelicans-76ers Game
Zion Williamson has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers.
Video: James Harden And Joel Embiid “Fight” Over The Last-Second Shot Against The Pelicans
James Harden and Joel Embiid's hilarious fight during the final few seconds against the Pelicans.
Chris Paul Believes Carmelo Anthony Deserves To Retire On His Own Terms
Chris Paul believes Carmelo Anthony should be in the league.
‘He’s been trash’: Sixers star Joel Embiid gets brutally honest on Tyrese Maxey’s return from injury
Tyrese Maxey is finally back in the lineup for the Philadelphia 76ers following a lengthy injury absence. The 22-year-old ended up sitting out 18 games for the Sixers due to a left foot fracture. At this point, however, it is clear that Maxey is still dealing with a considerable amount of rust after being out for so long.
Sacramento Kings Star De’Aaron Fox Makes Claim About Joel Embiid
Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox notes Joel Embiid as one the league's best centers.
McCollum leads short-handed Pelicans past Rockets, 119-108
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 28 points and the short-handed Pelicans opened up a 31-point lead en route to a 119-108 victory over the struggling Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 17 rebounds for New Orleans. The Pelicans snapped a two-game skid...
This Mavericks Blockbuster 3-Team Trade Will Land Them Bradley Beal, While Knicks Get Kyle Kuzma
An NBA writer suggested a big 3-team trade involving the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, and Washington Wizards that would send Bradley Beal to Dallas.
Pacers And 76ers Injury Reports
The Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers have announced their injury reports.
NBC Sports
Watch Donovan Mitchell drop insane 71, Cavs needs all of it for OT win
In a season with a lot of 40+ and 50+ point games, Donovan Mitchell looked at Luka and said, “hold my postgame recovery beer…”. Mitchell dropped 71 on the Bulls Monday night — and the Cavaliers needed all of that to get the overtime win over the Bulls.
NBC Philadelphia
Cavs' Donovan Mitchell Nearly Reaches Wilt Chamberlain Record in 71-Point Game
Mitchell nearly reaches Wilt Chamberlain record vs. Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Any time your name is mentioned alongside Wilt Chamberlain, you're doing something right. And by scoring 71 points and handing out 11 assists in a 145-134 overtime win over the Chicago Bulls Monday night, Cleveland Cavaliers...
thecomeback.com
Browns player trashes Carson Wentz after win
The Cleveland Browns defeated Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders on New Year’s Day, 24-10. Oddsmakers listed the Commanders as 1.5-point favorites entering the contest. The usually inconsistent Browns defense held Wentz to a pitiful performance: 16 completions on 28 attempts for 148 yards and three interceptions. It was...
Pelicans Use First-Half Offensive Explosion To Blow By Rockets
CJ McCollum led six Pelicans in double figures as New Orleans snapped a two-game losing streak by routing the Rockets.
76ers: Joel Embiid’s Playing Status Unclear vs. Pacers
Joel Embiid pops up on the 76ers' injury report ahead of their Pacers matchup.
NBA Odds: Rockets vs. Pelicans prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/4/2023
The Houston Rockets (10-27) visit the New Orleans Pelicans (23-14) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 8:10 ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Pelicans prediction and pick. Houston has dropped four straight games to cement them in last place in the Western Conference. The Rockets...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Jalen Hurts' Agent's Message
The Philadelphia Eagles have now lost back-to-back games as star quarterback Jalen Hurts continues recovering from his injury. So after their loss to the Saints, Hurts' agent had a message for everyone. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, agent Nicole Lynn had a short and simple message. "Someone told me it...
James Harden guides 76ers to OT win over Pacers
James Harden had 26 points, eight assists and six rebounds as the host Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Indiana Pacers 129-126
Trentonian
JACK McCAFFERY: Signs of Eagles collapse getting hard to ignore
There is never a flashing message billboard on the wall of any stadium reading, “Coming Soon: A Season to Forget.”. There are no coaches spreading dire predictions weeks in advance that the avalanche of disappointment is about to roll. There are no alarms. There are no warnings. There are...
