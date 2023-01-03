Read full article on original website
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year
Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 31
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptoglobe.com
How Bitcoin Price Could Hit $23 Million If $BTC Becomes ‘Dominant Store of Value’
On Saturday (31 December 2022), Joe Burnett, Head Analyst at Blockware Solutions, explained how recently his firm’s research had concluded that if Bitcoin becomes the dominant store of value the $BTC price could reach nearly $23 million. Burnet told his over 41K Twitter followers:. Blockware, which is a pioneer...
NEWSBTC
Billion-Dollar Hedge Fund Is Betting Against Bitcoin And Grayscale, Not Just USDT
The pressure continues to mount on Grayscale with its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and parent company Digital Currency Group. And as Ram Ahluwalia, CEO and co-founder of crypto-native investment advisor Lumida, pointed out in a recent thread, two new characters, Valkyrie Investments and Fir Tree have entered the “Shakespearean drama.”
cryptopotato.com
Erik Voorhees Predicts When the Next Bitcoin Bull Market Will Start
ShapeShaft’s CEO claimed bitcoin could rise to $40,000 by this summer if macroeconomic conditions improve. Erik Voorhees – CEO of ShapeShaft and an outspoken proponent of bitcoin – believes it could take between six months and three years before the next crypto bull run occurs. He also...
techaiapp.com
Declining Interest Leads to Poor Market Performance for Ethereum Proof-of-Work Forks – Market Updates Bitcoin News
After transitioning from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS), the Ethereum community saw the launch of two new PoW Ethereum forks: ethereumpow and ethereumfair. In the past four months, the value of both coins has dropped by 94.8% to 98.4% in U.S. dollars. PoW Ethereum Forks Ethereumpow and Ethereumfair Suffer Significant...
cryptoglobe.com
$XRP Whales Move Over 200 Million Tokens After Rapid Accumulation Period
Whales on the $XRP Ledger have been moving a significant amount of tokens over the last few days after rapidly accumulating a significant percentage of the cryptocurrency’s supply over the past five weeks. As reported by Daily Hodl, whale monitoring service Whale Alert has flagged $XRP transactions moving more...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Hits Bottom At $16K? Obstacle Stalls Gains
The Bitcoin worth has seen a sluggish begin in 2023 because the cryptocurrency stays stalled and transferring sideways round its present ranges. Many specialists consider BTC has seen the worst of the latest bearish cycle and could possibly be gearing up for some income. As of this writing, the Bitcoin...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Positioned for Major Move Up As BTC Could Soon Flash Big Reversal Signal: Crypto Strategist
A closely followed crypto strategist says one crucial technical indicator could signal the end of Bitcoin’s (BTC) bear market. Crypto analyst Kevin Svenson tells his 118,900 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s weekly relative strength index (RSI), which measures the ratio of down-moves to up-moves is close to taking out its diagonal resistance, indicating that BTC bulls are starting to gather some momentum.
cryptoslate.com
Research: Only 150K Bitcoin remain in Future OI as switch to risk-off fast approaches
Bitcoin (BTC) began the year risk-off — as seen in the Futures Open Interest (OI) Crypto-Margined metric displayed below. The decline in BTC Futures OI percentage seen from July 2021 into 2022 portrayed a recovery into a risk-on narrative throughout 2022. However, starting at almost the lowest point in two years, risk is coming off the table fast as we begin 2023.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Explodes: BTC Blockchain Processed Over $8 Trillion In Transactions Last Year
Something big just happened on the Bitcoin blockchain. Crypto analytics firm CoinMetrics noted that $8 trillion worth of transactions have been made on the crypto king blockchain. This means that more and more people are using Bitcoin to transact in their daily lives more than ever. But does this mean...
cryptonewsbtc.org
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Drops 3.6%
Crypto Information At this time Dwell Updates December and Newest Information: (3 January 2023) The worldwide digital asset market recorded a broad however marginal restoration on Tuesday. The cumulative market cap is up by 1% over the previous day to face at $806 billion. Nevertheless, cryptos like Solana (SOL) and Lido DAO (LDO) costs surged by over 15% during the last 24 hours.
cryptonewsbtc.org
Here’s What Can Bitcoin Traders Expect From BTC Price This Week
With Bitcoin’s worth nonetheless within the damaging as we enter 2023, there are a number of developments in Bitcoin to control this week. The primary week of January is quite quiet when it comes to macro BTC worth triggers since there may be only a week earlier than america Shopper Worth Index (CPI) print for December.
coinjournal.net
Cardano gives early signals of a rally. Is this a good opportunity?
Cardano recovered by 4% on Wednesday after hitting a two-year bottom. Whale activity has been reported to be on the rise. The cryptocurrency remains on a downtrend with no confirmed bullish momentum. Cardano (ADA/USD) is taking a stride higher after hitting a two-year low of $0.24. Trading at $0.265 as...
cryptonewsbtc.org
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Higher — Why This Analyst Is Calling A Bull Market As 2023 Unfolds – Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD), Dogecoin (DOGE/USD)
Main cash gained upward momentum on Monday night, as the worldwide cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.85% to $805.75 billion. High 24-Hour Gainers (Knowledge through CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Worth. Lido Dao (LDO) +13.35% $1.21. Solana (SOL) +12.8% $11.25. BitDAO (BIT) +11.7% $0.37. See Additionally: Is Bitcoin...
cryptonewsbtc.org
Crypto Whales Believe These Altcoins Have Huge Potential – Find Out Why
Regardless of destabilizing financial circumstances and FTX contagion possibilities, the crypto market has held comparatively regular just lately as Bitcoin strikes between $16k to $18k. As this era of market consolidation continues, whales are stocking up on choose cash in anticipation for a coming bullish surge as we transfer deeper into 2023–as predicted by many analysts, together with Blockware Options.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Faces Hurdles, Why ETH Is Vulnerable Below $1,250
Ethereum is trading in a range below $1,250 against the US Dollar. ETH could continue to move down below if it stays below the $1,220 resistance. Ethereum is still trading in a range below the $1,200 and $1,220 resistance levels. The price is now trading below $1,200 and the 100...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Jumps To $17K and Prints Bullish Continuation Signal
Bitcoin worth climbed increased above the $16,800 resistance. BTC may rise additional if it clears the $17,000 and $17,050 ranges. Bitcoin is slowly shifting increased above the $16,800 and $16,850 resistance ranges. The value is buying and selling above $16,700 and the 100 hourly easy shifting common. There’s a main...
Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Parks $56 Million In Bitcoin
MicroStrategy bought roughly 2,395 BTC between November 1 and December 21, 2022. The firm also purchased another 810 BTC for $11.6 million on December 24. Saylor’s company spent around $42.8 million bolstering its Bitcoin holdings to about 135,000 BTC worth approximately $2.2 billion at press time. Microstrategy also sold...
