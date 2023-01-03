ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawtucket, RI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

Providence Chief Judge’s future remains unclear

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Chief Judge Frank Caprio’s leadership in the Providence Municipal Court is facing some possible uncertainty. Caprio is most recognized for his generosity and relatability when dealing with his cases in his program “Caught in Providence.”. In December 2022, Caprio waived the fines for...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Grebien disheartened but still hopeful on Memorial Hospital redevelopment

PAWTUCKET – Mayor Donald Grebien says he’s disheartened that the vision for re-imagining the former Memorial Hospital property as housing for veterans has fallen through, but hopeful that a new developer will take the project to completion. Grebien said he hopes the new developer’s plan is in line...
PAWTUCKET, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

New DPW Director & Other Staff Changes

Above: New East Greenwich DPW Director Anthony Vacarro. East Greenwich has a new director of public works, Anthony Vaccaro, and there were other staff changes around town as well in late 2022. Vaccaro replaces Mike Gray, who was hired last July but decided in September to return to his old job as director of public works for Jamestown. Gray had been hired after the resignation of longtime DPW head Joe Duarte in April.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Turnto10.com

Paul Heroux sworn in as Bristol County sheriff

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Paul Heroux was sworn in as the sheriff of Bristol County Tuesday night, the first new sheriff in the county in 25 years. Heroux was sworn in by Secretary of State William Galvin in an inauguration ceremony held at B.M.C. Durfee High School in Fall River.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
Valley Breeze

Smithfield, Johnston chip in for more for tri-community shelter

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Two partnering communities are sharing the burden with North Providence of a more expensive tri-community animal shelter on Smithfield Road, a facility Mayor Charles Lombardi says he guesses could be open by mid-February. North Providence, Smithfield and Johnston animal control services continue to share temporary space...
SMITHFIELD, RI
FUN 107

What Should New Bedford Do With $6 Million for Housing?

NEW BEDFORD — Got an idea how to improve the quality of life in New Bedford?. City officials want to hear from you. Residents are being asked to give their opinions on what to do with more than $6 million in federal funding for housing initiatives and community development set to arrive in the next fiscal year.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

‘De-escalation Training Act’ implements new resources for R.I. police

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse will be joining the Cranston Police Department to announce new federal resources for local law enforcement. Mental health professionals will also meet with Rhode Island law enforcement Wednesday morning to provide and discuss de-escalation training. President Biden signed the “De-escalation Training...
CRANSTON, RI
Valley Breeze

There may be a new proposal for intersection of Mineral Spring, Douglas

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Despite winning multiple approvals for a new gas station, food market and tailor shop at the busy intersection of Mineral Spring Avenue and Douglas Avenue, across from Lowe’s Home Improvement, there is now chatter that a developer could be putting a new project and another use forward soon.
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Threat sparks lockdown at Coventry middle school

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Students at a Coventry middle school are accused of making threats that prompted a lockdown. The incident happened at about 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Alan Shawn Feinstein Middle School on Foster Drive. Capt. Ben Witt said they placed the school on lockdown while they...
COVENTRY, RI
rinewstoday.com

Capital Center BuildOut – David Brussat

As you will or maybe already have seen, flipping the order of Chapters 19 (“We Hate That”) and Chapter 20 (“The Capital Center”) in this reprint of Lost Providence has predictably caused problems. Specifically the need to explain, at the start of Chapter 20, what “the analysis in the last chapter holds water” refers to. It refers to the idea that using traditional design, as Mayor Paolino did in reopening Westminster Street, will strengthen the historical character of Providence. The Capital Center build-out, in its three phases, demonstrated how that insight can be understood and misunderstood, as described below.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Trial for 2013 Warwick City Park murder suspect begins

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The trial for a man accused of brutally murdering a 66-year-old man nearly a decade ago in Warwick has begun. Police said that Michael Soares, who’s from Pawtucket, killed John “Jack” Fay back in May 2013 at Warwick City Park. Fay was...
WARWICK, RI
FUN 107

Taunton Sees Development in Advance of South Coast Rail

After a gazillion false starts and even more empty promises, it appears 2023 might finally be the year of South Coast Rail. The project, expected to be operational by the end of the calendar year, has been decades in the making. It has spanned five administrations. Six, if you count Maura Healey.
TAUNTON, MA
ABC6.com

Law enforcement expert reacts to cyber hacks in Massachusetts schools

SWANSEA, Mass. (WLNE) — Cyber attacks have affected two schools in Bristol County in the past few weeks. In Swansea, all public schools in town were closed Wednesday after a ransomware attack at Case High School shut down the district’s network. It’s unknown at this time how hackers...
SWANSEA, MA
ecori.org

Proposed Development Along Pawtuxet River Stirs Up Flooding, Pollution Worry

WARWICK, R.I. — The proposed development of two buildings and up to 130 parking spaces along the Pawtuxet River has some residents concerned about increased flooding and further pollution of the long-abused river. Building space, according to the project’s most recent master plan, would be leased to contractors for...
WARWICK, RI

