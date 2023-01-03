Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Former Ollie's Employees Warn Customers for "Disorganized Stores" and "Issues With Barcodes"Bryan Dijkhuizen
All-Day Local Yoga Retreat Offers Reiki, Meditation & More (For Less Than $50!)Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed ForeverDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New BedfordTed RiversNew Bedford, MA
Related
Attleboro names interim mayor ahead of special election
Attleboro City Council President James Dilisio has been named the city's interim mayor, as he runs in the special election to succeed Paul Heroux.
ABC6.com
Providence Chief Judge’s future remains unclear
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Chief Judge Frank Caprio’s leadership in the Providence Municipal Court is facing some possible uncertainty. Caprio is most recognized for his generosity and relatability when dealing with his cases in his program “Caught in Providence.”. In December 2022, Caprio waived the fines for...
Turnto10.com
Woonsocket mayor discusses reasoning behind removal of homeless encampment
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A small homeless encampment in Woonsocket was removed Wednesday morning, a decision the city's mayor says was in part due to sanitation and safety issues in the area. The encampment was along Truman Drive and near the wooded area by the river. Stanley Rowe told...
Turnto10.com
Providence City Council holds inauguration, votes in Miller as President
(WJAR) — The Providence City Council held its inauguration ceremony on Monday afternoon. The council welcomed some new members and all were sworn in during the festivities. Councilwoman Rachel Miller was voted in as the new Providence City Council President. She said it was the first time the council's...
Woonsocket clears homeless encampment from city property
The City of Woonsocket removed a homeless encampment from city property on Wednesday.
Valley Breeze
Grebien disheartened but still hopeful on Memorial Hospital redevelopment
PAWTUCKET – Mayor Donald Grebien says he’s disheartened that the vision for re-imagining the former Memorial Hospital property as housing for veterans has fallen through, but hopeful that a new developer will take the project to completion. Grebien said he hopes the new developer’s plan is in line...
eastgreenwichnews.com
New DPW Director & Other Staff Changes
Above: New East Greenwich DPW Director Anthony Vacarro. East Greenwich has a new director of public works, Anthony Vaccaro, and there were other staff changes around town as well in late 2022. Vaccaro replaces Mike Gray, who was hired last July but decided in September to return to his old job as director of public works for Jamestown. Gray had been hired after the resignation of longtime DPW head Joe Duarte in April.
Turnto10.com
Paul Heroux sworn in as Bristol County sheriff
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Paul Heroux was sworn in as the sheriff of Bristol County Tuesday night, the first new sheriff in the county in 25 years. Heroux was sworn in by Secretary of State William Galvin in an inauguration ceremony held at B.M.C. Durfee High School in Fall River.
Valley Breeze
Smithfield, Johnston chip in for more for tri-community shelter
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Two partnering communities are sharing the burden with North Providence of a more expensive tri-community animal shelter on Smithfield Road, a facility Mayor Charles Lombardi says he guesses could be open by mid-February. North Providence, Smithfield and Johnston animal control services continue to share temporary space...
What Should New Bedford Do With $6 Million for Housing?
NEW BEDFORD — Got an idea how to improve the quality of life in New Bedford?. City officials want to hear from you. Residents are being asked to give their opinions on what to do with more than $6 million in federal funding for housing initiatives and community development set to arrive in the next fiscal year.
ABC6.com
‘De-escalation Training Act’ implements new resources for R.I. police
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse will be joining the Cranston Police Department to announce new federal resources for local law enforcement. Mental health professionals will also meet with Rhode Island law enforcement Wednesday morning to provide and discuss de-escalation training. President Biden signed the “De-escalation Training...
Valley Breeze
There may be a new proposal for intersection of Mineral Spring, Douglas
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Despite winning multiple approvals for a new gas station, food market and tailor shop at the busy intersection of Mineral Spring Avenue and Douglas Avenue, across from Lowe’s Home Improvement, there is now chatter that a developer could be putting a new project and another use forward soon.
ABC6.com
Threat sparks lockdown at Coventry middle school
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Students at a Coventry middle school are accused of making threats that prompted a lockdown. The incident happened at about 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Alan Shawn Feinstein Middle School on Foster Drive. Capt. Ben Witt said they placed the school on lockdown while they...
rinewstoday.com
Capital Center BuildOut – David Brussat
As you will or maybe already have seen, flipping the order of Chapters 19 (“We Hate That”) and Chapter 20 (“The Capital Center”) in this reprint of Lost Providence has predictably caused problems. Specifically the need to explain, at the start of Chapter 20, what “the analysis in the last chapter holds water” refers to. It refers to the idea that using traditional design, as Mayor Paolino did in reopening Westminster Street, will strengthen the historical character of Providence. The Capital Center build-out, in its three phases, demonstrated how that insight can be understood and misunderstood, as described below.
ABC6.com
Trial for 2013 Warwick City Park murder suspect begins
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The trial for a man accused of brutally murdering a 66-year-old man nearly a decade ago in Warwick has begun. Police said that Michael Soares, who’s from Pawtucket, killed John “Jack” Fay back in May 2013 at Warwick City Park. Fay was...
Taunton Sees Development in Advance of South Coast Rail
After a gazillion false starts and even more empty promises, it appears 2023 might finally be the year of South Coast Rail. The project, expected to be operational by the end of the calendar year, has been decades in the making. It has spanned five administrations. Six, if you count Maura Healey.
GoLocalProv
RI Teacher Files Federal Lawsuit — Alleges He Was Fired for Refusing to Pay Union Dues
A former West Warwick teacher has filed a lawsuit in federal court, alleging that his contract was not renewed because he refused to pay teachers’ union dues — in violation of his First and Fourteenth Amendment rights. John Lancellotta — represented by attorney Joseph Larissa— filed the suit...
ABC6.com
Law enforcement expert reacts to cyber hacks in Massachusetts schools
SWANSEA, Mass. (WLNE) — Cyber attacks have affected two schools in Bristol County in the past few weeks. In Swansea, all public schools in town were closed Wednesday after a ransomware attack at Case High School shut down the district’s network. It’s unknown at this time how hackers...
ecori.org
Proposed Development Along Pawtuxet River Stirs Up Flooding, Pollution Worry
WARWICK, R.I. — The proposed development of two buildings and up to 130 parking spaces along the Pawtuxet River has some residents concerned about increased flooding and further pollution of the long-abused river. Building space, according to the project’s most recent master plan, would be leased to contractors for...
Turnto10.com
Bail reduced for Rhode Island trainer accused of drugging, raping woman
(WJAR) — Court documents reveal bail was reduced Wednesday for a NBA skills trainer accused of drugging and raping a woman after a toxicology report showed no "commonly used date rape drugs." Robert McClanaghan, 43, of Warwick, was arrested in East Greenwich on Nov. 18. Police said the woman...
Comments / 0