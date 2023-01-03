Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
The visits by McConnell and Biden in Kentucky provide a strategic plan for the White HouseJoseph GodwinKentucky State
Donate to Damar Hamlin's Foundation GoFundMeFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
saturdaytradition.com
Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills safety, collapses on field after scary hit, play temporarily suspended
A terrifying situation is developing in Cincinnati. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been taken to a Level 1 trauma hospital in Cincinnati after collapsing on the field. Hamlin, who is 24-years old, tackled Bengals WR Tee Higgins and got up for a moment before collapsing back to the turf. The game came to a standstill soon after.
Bills-Bengals Temporarily Suspended After Damar Hamlin’s Injury
The Buffalo safety was taken off the field in an ambulance after collapsing in the first quarter.
Bills DB Damar Hamlin to Hospital: Scary Injury vs. Bengals
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a scary and emotional injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday.
NBC Philadelphia
Bills, Bengals Players Emotional Following Damar Hamlin's Collapse; Buffalo Safety in Critical Condition
The sidelines of both the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals were visibly shaken after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. The 24-year-old reportedly underwent roughly 10 minutes of CPR before being transferred to the Univerisity of Cincinnati Medical Center. According to the NFL, Hamlin is in critical condition.
750thegame.com
Buffalo Bills update on Damar Hamlin
A sign shows support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin outside Highmark Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) The Buffalo Bills issued a tweet Tuesday around 10:23 a.m. PT on safety Damar Hamlin. The NFL announced the suspended Bills-Bengals contest will not be...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Decision is Made on Status of Postponed Bills-Bengals Game
Here is the latest update on the status of the postponed Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.
NBC Philadelphia
What Bills' Sean McDermott Told Bengals' Zac Taylor After Damar Hamlin's Collapse
The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills experienced an unprecedented situation Monday night. In the first quarter at Paycor Stadium, Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field following a collision. Medical personnel administered CPR on Hamlin for roughly 10 minutes before the 24-year-old was taken away in an ambulance.
NBC Philadelphia
Bills-Bengals Game Will Not Resume This Week
The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Week 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not resume this week after being postponed Monday night. No decision has been made regarding the possibility of resuming the game, according to the league.
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen Asks Fans To ‘Pray’ For ‘Brother’ Damar Hamlin After Collapse On Field
Josh Allen had a simple message after watching his Buffalo Bills teammate, Damar Hamlin, collapse during the Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. “Please pray for our brother,” tweeted Josh, 26, hours after the Monday Night Football game came to a halt following Damar’s injury. The 24-year-old Safety tackled Bengals’ wide receiver Tee Higgins in the opening quarter. Higgins’ shoulder collided with Hamlin’s chest. Following the tackle, Hamlin got up and was on his feet for about three seconds before he collapsed.
Bills S Damar Hamlin has cardiac arrest on field, NFL suspends game vs. Bengals
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital after collapsing on the field with cardiac arrest Monday night in a game against the Bengals that was postponed. The Bills announced his diagnosis of cardiac arrest early Tuesday morning, hours after he left the stadium in...
NBC Philadelphia
NFL Rumors: Jim Harbaugh, Panthers Owner Discuss Possible Head Coaching Job
Report: Harbaugh, Panthers owner discuss head coaching job originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. A former 49ers coach could be returning to the NFL coaching scene this offseason. University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's return to the league reportedly is considered to be a "done deal" if a team were...
NBC Philadelphia
Damar Hamlin's Uncle, Friend Provide Updates on Bills Safety
More details have emerged regarding Damar Hamlin's status. Dorrian Glenn, Hamlin's uncle, provided an update on the Buffalo Bills safety to multiple news outlets Tuesday evening. Glenn said Hamlin remains sedated in the ICU at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He added that Hamlin is on a ventilator but...
NBC Philadelphia
NFL Players Likely to Be Traded in 2023
NFL players likely to be traded in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Who will be the next big name to get traded in the NFL?. While the 2022 trade deadline saw Christian McCaffrey go to the San Francisco 49ers and Bradley Chubb take his talents to South Beach, very few shake-ups transpired beyond that.
NBC Philadelphia
Here's When and Where the NFL Draft Will Be Held in 2023
When is the 2023 NFL Draft? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL draft is headed to Missouri. After being held in New York City in different venues from 1965 all the way to 2014, the NFL draft has started to spread the love to other cities that have franchises.
chatsports.com
Ravens vs. Bengals remains scheduled for Week 18
Following the events on Monday Night Football, the NFL has released a statement with updates regarding the schedule. As of now, the Baltimore Ravens are still scheduled to play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The time of the game, which was pending the result of last night’s game, has not yet been determined.
Comments / 0