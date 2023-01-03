ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Shakira shares message about ‘betrayal’ after Gerard Piqué split

Shakira shared a candid message with her fans as she welcomed in the new year.Posting the message to Instagram, the Colombian-born pop star wrote spoke about healing wounds after experiencing “heartache”.The 45-year-old announced her split from husband Gerard Piqué in June 2022, after 11 years together.“Even if our wounds are still open in this new year, time has a surgeon’s hands,” the“Hips Don’t Lie”singer wrote.“Even if someone’s betrayed us, we must continue to trust others.”“When faced with contempt, continue to know your worth,” she urged fans. “Because there are more good people than indecent ones. More people with empathy...
OK! Magazine

Shakira Subtly Shades Ex Gerard Piqué In New Year's Day Message After Reaching Custody Agreement

Shakira is not holding back when it comes to taking aim at ex Gerard Piqué. On Sunday, January 1, the "Hips Don't Lie" songstress celebrated the new year with fans via an Instagram post, but she couldn't resist the opportunity to also subtly shade the former soccer player, who's the father of her two sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7."Even if our wounds are still open in this new year, time has a surgeon's hands," the post, when translated into english, read. "Even if someone's betrayed us, we must continue to trust others." GERARD PIQUÉ ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT FROM SOCCER 4...
The List

Adele's Latest Health Struggles Have Fans Worried

From an outsider's perspective, it seems that Adele's Las Vegas shows have been going very smoothly. While her residency, "Weekends with Adele," got off to a bit of a rocky start, originally being postponed as a result of COVID-19, all of the shows were ultimately sold out in spite of soaring ticket prices ranging up to thousands of dollars, per 8 News Now. Yet, while things look to be going swimmingly with "Weekends with Adele," fans who attended the Grammy winner's most recent concert may be seeing things a bit differently.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RadarOnline

'Overwhelmed' Celine Dion Down To '96 Pounds' Before Health Reveal, Weight Loss Concerned Friends & Family

Celine Dion dropped down to "96 pounds" before she went public with her health diagnosis, well-placed insiders claim about her drastic weight loss.RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the powerhouse singer, 54, had friends and family concerned due to her hard work ethic and commitment to her fans no matter what Dion was going through privately."She never did know when to stop," an insider claimed.Dion recently announced that she won't be ready to restart her tour in Europe in February 2023 after doctors informed the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker that she had a very rare neurological condition called stiff-person syndrome....
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch

Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Prevention

Dakota Johnson Calls Out Mom Melanie Griffith for Sharing Photos of Her on Social Media Without Consent

Dakota Johnson has publicly called out her mom Melanie Griffith for sharing photos of her on social media without her consent. Although the 33-year-old actor, who is best known for her starring role in Fifty Shades of Grey, is no stranger to the camera and does have her own social media profiles, she is pretty low-key when it comes to her online presence. It's no wonder then, that she had a few words to say about her mom's decision to share snaps of her online.
parentingisnteasy.co

Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog

For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
HollywoodLife

Selema Masekela: 5 Things To Know About Lupita Nyong’o’s New Boyfriend

Selema Masekela’s half-brother appears on ‘Survivor’. Selema Masekela is involved in many social initiatives. Selema Masekela has a musical background and he likely inherited it from his jazz musician father. Lupita Nyong’o and boyfriend Selema Masekela went Instagram official on Dec. 23, and we couldn’t be more...
HollywoodLife

Sam Asghari Reveals Why Britney Spears Doesn’t Join At Events & Insists She Runs Own Social Media

Sam Asghari shared a heartfelt message for fans about why his wife Britney Spears has opted to skip the A-list events Sam has recently attended, and also explained her decision to take a break from social media. The 28-year-old fitness model took to his Instagram Stories on December 7 to shut down speculation by “protective” fans that his wife’s accounts were being controlled once again, and to provide explanation as to her recent whereabouts.
The Independent

Miss Ukraine unveils stunning ‘Warrior of Light’ outfit for Miss Universe pageant

Miss Ukraine has been commended for the incredible outfit she will wear for the Miss Universe pageant’s national costume competition.Viktoria Apanasenko, representing the war-torn country, will sport a “Warrior of Light” ensemble at the pageant in New Orleans on 14 January 2023.Her look was unveiled in an Instagram post, which detailed a stunning multilayered motif with ornate, oversize blue and yellow wings.“The ‘Warrior of Light’ costume symbolizes our nation’s fight against darkness,” Apanasenko wrote on Instagram.It was created four months into the Ukraine war.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveWhy did Russia invade Ukraine and what could happen next?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Independent

‘Me and Madonna were inseparable – but it became too much’: Alek Keshishian on the art of documenting pop stardom

In 1991, an often wincingly candid documentary about Madonna supposedly invented a genre. Truth or Dare, which was released in the UK as the decidedly more salacious In Bed with Madonna, is often described as the blueprint for the dozens of pop star docs that followed, from One Direction: This Is Us to Taylor Swift’s Miss Americana. But that’s false. For the most part, it stands alone. It’s the only pop star-approved pop star documentary that could justifiably send its subject’s publicists into a cold sweat. After all, none of Truth or Dare’s many imitators captured their stars fellating bottles...

Comments / 0

Community Policy