Read full article on original website
Related
Shakira shares message about ‘betrayal’ after Gerard Piqué split
Shakira shared a candid message with her fans as she welcomed in the new year.Posting the message to Instagram, the Colombian-born pop star wrote spoke about healing wounds after experiencing “heartache”.The 45-year-old announced her split from husband Gerard Piqué in June 2022, after 11 years together.“Even if our wounds are still open in this new year, time has a surgeon’s hands,” the“Hips Don’t Lie”singer wrote.“Even if someone’s betrayed us, we must continue to trust others.”“When faced with contempt, continue to know your worth,” she urged fans. “Because there are more good people than indecent ones. More people with empathy...
Shakira Shares Optimistic Message About Healing After Split From Gerard Pique: ‘In the Midst of Heartbreak We Can Continue to Love’
Not giving up on love. Shakira shared a message that made it clear that she's heading into 2023 with a positive outlook. On New Year's Day, the "Wherever, Whenever" songstress, 45, penned a note about healing after betrayal. "Although our wounds continue to be open in this new year, time has surgeon's hands," she wrote […]
Shakira Subtly Shades Ex Gerard Piqué In New Year's Day Message After Reaching Custody Agreement
Shakira is not holding back when it comes to taking aim at ex Gerard Piqué. On Sunday, January 1, the "Hips Don't Lie" songstress celebrated the new year with fans via an Instagram post, but she couldn't resist the opportunity to also subtly shade the former soccer player, who's the father of her two sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7."Even if our wounds are still open in this new year, time has a surgeon's hands," the post, when translated into english, read. "Even if someone's betrayed us, we must continue to trust others." GERARD PIQUÉ ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT FROM SOCCER 4...
Fans Are Shocked By Simon Cowell's New Appearance, But He's Been Open About His Weight Loss Journey For Awhile
Fans have been giving their two cents on Simon Cowell, who's been discussing his health for some time now.
Adele's Latest Health Struggles Have Fans Worried
From an outsider's perspective, it seems that Adele's Las Vegas shows have been going very smoothly. While her residency, "Weekends with Adele," got off to a bit of a rocky start, originally being postponed as a result of COVID-19, all of the shows were ultimately sold out in spite of soaring ticket prices ranging up to thousands of dollars, per 8 News Now. Yet, while things look to be going swimmingly with "Weekends with Adele," fans who attended the Grammy winner's most recent concert may be seeing things a bit differently.
'Overwhelmed' Celine Dion Down To '96 Pounds' Before Health Reveal, Weight Loss Concerned Friends & Family
Celine Dion dropped down to "96 pounds" before she went public with her health diagnosis, well-placed insiders claim about her drastic weight loss.RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the powerhouse singer, 54, had friends and family concerned due to her hard work ethic and commitment to her fans no matter what Dion was going through privately."She never did know when to stop," an insider claimed.Dion recently announced that she won't be ready to restart her tour in Europe in February 2023 after doctors informed the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker that she had a very rare neurological condition called stiff-person syndrome....
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Prevention
Dakota Johnson Calls Out Mom Melanie Griffith for Sharing Photos of Her on Social Media Without Consent
Dakota Johnson has publicly called out her mom Melanie Griffith for sharing photos of her on social media without her consent. Although the 33-year-old actor, who is best known for her starring role in Fifty Shades of Grey, is no stranger to the camera and does have her own social media profiles, she is pretty low-key when it comes to her online presence. It's no wonder then, that she had a few words to say about her mom's decision to share snaps of her online.
Shania Twain talks embracing her body in her late 50s
Shania Twain's new album, "Queen of Me," comes out in early February.
After Posting Innocent Photo of Daughter Online, Father Noticed Something was Wrong
As a first-time father, David was overjoyed when his daughter, Emily, was born. He couldn't wait to capture every moment of her life and share them with friends and family. When Emily was just a few weeks old, David took her for her first bath and snapped a photo of her smiling up at him.
parentingisnteasy.co
Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog
For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
Selema Masekela: 5 Things To Know About Lupita Nyong’o’s New Boyfriend
Selema Masekela’s half-brother appears on ‘Survivor’. Selema Masekela is involved in many social initiatives. Selema Masekela has a musical background and he likely inherited it from his jazz musician father. Lupita Nyong’o and boyfriend Selema Masekela went Instagram official on Dec. 23, and we couldn’t be more...
Sam Asghari Reveals Why Britney Spears Doesn’t Join At Events & Insists She Runs Own Social Media
Sam Asghari shared a heartfelt message for fans about why his wife Britney Spears has opted to skip the A-list events Sam has recently attended, and also explained her decision to take a break from social media. The 28-year-old fitness model took to his Instagram Stories on December 7 to shut down speculation by “protective” fans that his wife’s accounts were being controlled once again, and to provide explanation as to her recent whereabouts.
Miss Ukraine unveils stunning ‘Warrior of Light’ outfit for Miss Universe pageant
Miss Ukraine has been commended for the incredible outfit she will wear for the Miss Universe pageant’s national costume competition.Viktoria Apanasenko, representing the war-torn country, will sport a “Warrior of Light” ensemble at the pageant in New Orleans on 14 January 2023.Her look was unveiled in an Instagram post, which detailed a stunning multilayered motif with ornate, oversize blue and yellow wings.“The ‘Warrior of Light’ costume symbolizes our nation’s fight against darkness,” Apanasenko wrote on Instagram.It was created four months into the Ukraine war.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveWhy did Russia invade Ukraine and what could happen next?
‘Me and Madonna were inseparable – but it became too much’: Alek Keshishian on the art of documenting pop stardom
In 1991, an often wincingly candid documentary about Madonna supposedly invented a genre. Truth or Dare, which was released in the UK as the decidedly more salacious In Bed with Madonna, is often described as the blueprint for the dozens of pop star docs that followed, from One Direction: This Is Us to Taylor Swift’s Miss Americana. But that’s false. For the most part, it stands alone. It’s the only pop star-approved pop star documentary that could justifiably send its subject’s publicists into a cold sweat. After all, none of Truth or Dare’s many imitators captured their stars fellating bottles...
musictimes.com
Taylor Swift New Album 2023: 'Anti-Hero' Singer Releasing THIS Before Start of 'Eras' Tour
There is big news for Taylor Swift fans because it has been said that she will release an album in 2023. This follows the triumph of her tenth album, "Midnights," which smashed several records across the history of music and was released in October. Due to her popularity in 2022,...
Lele Pons shares a look into her and Guaynaa’s upcoming wedding - It’s huge!
Lele Pons and Guaynaa enjoyed Christmas with the family, and went straight back into planning their wedding, which will take place this year! Taking advantage of the start of the new year, the artist started the delicate task of assigning guests to their respective seats and tables...
Comments / 0