Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes NBA History In Bucks-Wizards Game On Tuesday Night
Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo made NBA history yet again on Tuesday night against the Washington Wizards.
Luka Doncic, former Mavs teammate named NBA's Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively
DALLAS — As Mavericks guard Luka Doncic continues his historic stretch of basketball, one of his former Dallas teammates is putting together a strong week of play right alongside him. The NBA announced Monday that Doncic was named Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Dec....
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday get huge injury report updates vs. Wizards
The Milwaukee Bucks have struggled to win games over the past two weeks. The team has lost five out of its last six and endured recent blowout losses to the Nets and Wizards. However, part of the reason for Milwaukee’s recent skid is the injury bug. Guard Jrue Holiday has sat out the last three games with a hamstring injury and then a non-COVID illness, while Giannis Antetokounmpo missed Sunday’s game against the Wizards with knee soreness. But according to a recent injury update, neither will miss any more time for the Bucks.
This Mavericks Blockbuster 3-Team Trade Will Land Them Bradley Beal, While Knicks Get Kyle Kuzma
An NBA writer suggested a big 3-team trade involving the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, and Washington Wizards that would send Bradley Beal to Dallas.
Finally whole in backcourt, Blazers hit road to face Wolves
The Portland Trail Blazers have begun the new year with a jolt, thanks largely to the much-anticipated arrival of Gary Payton II. Following Payton’s successful season debut, the Blazers open a three-game road trip against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday in Minneapolis. After signing as a free agent last...
Bradley Beal suffers another injury after returning to Wizards
For the third time within a month, Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal exited a game with a hamstring injury. Beal made his return Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks after missing three games due to a left hamstring injury. However, Beal left the game after playing for 13 minutes. The Wizards...
Wizards' bigs key to recent resurgence
Nearly halfway through the 2022-23 NBA season, the Wizards have gone through a season’s worth of ups and downs. Key contributors battling minor injuries, extended streaks of wins and losses, close losses and buzzer-beating wins. Amidst the search for some mid-season stability, head coach Wes Unseld Jr. shuffled the starting lineup and sparked what has been one of the best stretches of the season: a streak of six wins in eight games.
Round Two: Wizards vs Bucks, Who’s In? Who’s Out?
MILWAUKEE-The Washington Wizards are set for the third game of their four-game road trip. This game will be the second of a back-to-back with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Washington is currently on a five-game winning streak and have won six out of their last seven games. How to...
NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo pours in career-high 55
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a career-high 55 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished seven assists as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the visiting Washington Wizards 123-113 on Tuesday. The two-time MVP's fourth career 50-plus-point game came on 20-of-33 shooting from the floor and 15-of-16 at the free-throw line. Coming into the contest,...
Nuggets hope to keep groove against inconsistent Clippers
When the Denver Nuggets acquired Aaron Gordon at the 2021 trade deadline, he was considered a vital piece for a run at the NBA title. Soon after, Jamal Murray tore his left ACL and those hopes were dashed. Nearly two years later, Murray is back, the bench has been bolstered...
Wizards, Bucks Rematch
The Washington Wizards started their new year off right as they marched into Milwaukee and picked up a win vs. the short handed Bucks. The Bucks were without their co-stars and co-captains initially as Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday were out due to a sickness and lingering injury. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo was a late game scratch as well.
Grizzlies in a groove heading to Orlando
The Memphis Grizzlies seek their fifth consecutive win and second in as many nights, playing the second leg of a road back-to-back on Thursday when they visit the Orlando Magic. Memphis won its fourth straight contest on Wednesday, 131-107 over the Charlotte Hornets, behind a balanced scoring attack. Nine Grizzlies...
Rapid Recap: Bucks 123, Wizards 113
The Giannis Antetokounmpo Game. That’s all. Behind his new career-high of 55 points, the Bucks knocked off the Washington Wizards, 123-113. Fueled by ten points from Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks were able to construct a 32-28 advantage after one quarter of play. This was despite some early foul trouble from Brook Lopez, who picked up a pair of fouls in the opening minutes.
3 takeaways from Giannis Antetokounmpo's historic performance in the Milwaukee Bucks' win over the Washington Wizards
Giannis had himself a performance for the ages, scoring a career-high 55 points.
NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 3: Giannis Antetokounmpo Registers Career-High 55 Points Against Wizards
TOP PLAYER OF THE DAY: Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo had a career-high 55 points against the Washington Wizards. In the continued absence of Khris Middleton, the Greek Freak continues to impose his will against opposing defenses. OTHERS:. -Oklahoma City Thunder guard Tre Mann had 21 off the bench in...
NBA Odds: Wizards vs. Bucks prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/3/2023
The Washington Wizards (17-21) visit the Milwaukee Bucks (23-13) on Tuesday night. Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Wizards-Bucks prediction and pick. Washington has won five consecutive games but still sits in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards...
Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Bucks-Raptors Game
Khris Middleton has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors.
