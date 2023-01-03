Read full article on original website
Greene Girl's Basketball Handles Deposit-Hancock on the Road
For girl's basketball tonight, Greene traveled to Deposit to take on the Eagles. Greene handled Deposit-Hancock with a 53-10 win. Tonight's top-scorers were: Peyton Yahner with 16 points, and Sarah Gross with 7.
