Lakers News: LeBron James Puts On Show Against Michael Jordan’s Hornets

The Lakers closed their road trip on a high.

Tonight in Charlotte, your Los Angeles Lakers managed to avenge their unfortunate 134-130 December 23rd home defeat to the Hornets by stealing a victory on the road, 121-115, behind a 43-point, 11-rebound double-double from LA superstar LeBron James. LBJ chipped in six assists to boot.

Though Charlotte mounted a valiant comeback attempt in the fourth quarter, outscoring LA 39-27 during the frame, that ultimately (thankfully) proved to be too little, too late.

Los Angeles started out strong with a dominant first half of basketball. LeBron James (naturally) led the way for LA with 19 points in 19 minutes across the game's two initial quarters.

To be fair, every Laker was looking to connect with King James throughout the period. This included both some questionable finds...

...And some exquisite dimes:

LA has been known in the recent past to let its foot off the gas too much in the third period, but that certainly was not the case tonight.

For more on the above insanely slick slam, be sure to check out this breakdown from Noah Camras.

LA kept pace with the Hornets in the period, even outscoring them slightly, 34-31, to take a commanding 94-76 advantage into the final frame.

Charlotte went on a disconcerting 14-3 run to kick off the fourth quarter, but some critical shotmaking from Dennis Schröder helped stave off the Hornets rally late:

Anthony Davis's replacement at center in LA's starting lineup, Thomas Bryant scored 18 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the floor and pulled out 15 boards. Guards Schröder and Austin Reaves each chipped in 15 points a piece. Troy Brown Jr., promoted to starter in light of Lonnie Walker IV's continued absence with a tailbone injury, scored 12 points on an efficient 4-of-8 shooting night (all his attempts were from beyond the arc).

Russell Westbrook left the game early with left foot soreness and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic .

LeBron has now scored 30 or more points in 10 of his last 11 games for the Lakers. The victory, something of a must-win against a now 10-28 Hornets club, has moved the Lakers' record up to a still-bad 16-21 on the season thus far.