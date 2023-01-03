ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers News: LeBron James Puts On Show Against Michael Jordan’s Hornets

By Alex Kirschenbaum,Noah Camras
AllLakers
AllLakers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I1zLm_0k1T4auL00

The Lakers closed their road trip on a high.

Tonight in Charlotte, your Los Angeles Lakers managed to avenge their unfortunate 134-130 December 23rd home defeat to the Hornets by stealing a victory on the road, 121-115, behind a 43-point, 11-rebound double-double from LA superstar LeBron James. LBJ chipped in six assists to boot.

Though Charlotte mounted a valiant comeback attempt in the fourth quarter, outscoring LA 39-27 during the frame, that ultimately (thankfully) proved to be too little, too late.

Los Angeles started out strong with a dominant first half of basketball. LeBron James (naturally) led the way for LA with 19 points in 19 minutes across the game's two initial quarters.

To be fair, every Laker was looking to connect with King James throughout the period. This included both some questionable finds...

...And some exquisite dimes:

LA has been known in the recent past to let its foot off the gas too much in the third period, but that certainly was not the case tonight.

For more on the above insanely slick slam, be sure to check out this breakdown from Noah Camras.

LA kept pace with the Hornets in the period, even outscoring them slightly, 34-31, to take a commanding 94-76 advantage into the final frame.

Charlotte went on a disconcerting 14-3 run to kick off the fourth quarter, but some critical shotmaking from Dennis Schröder helped stave off the Hornets rally late:

Anthony Davis's replacement at center in LA's starting lineup, Thomas Bryant scored 18 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the floor and pulled out 15 boards. Guards Schröder and Austin Reaves each chipped in 15 points a piece. Troy Brown Jr., promoted to starter in light of Lonnie Walker IV's continued absence with a tailbone injury, scored 12 points on an efficient 4-of-8 shooting night (all his attempts were from beyond the arc).

Russell Westbrook left the game early with left foot soreness and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic .

LeBron has now scored 30 or more points in 10 of his last 11 games for the Lakers. The victory, something of a must-win against a now 10-28 Hornets club, has moved the Lakers' record up to a still-bad 16-21 on the season thus far.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Martha Stewart Gushes Over Dinner With NBA Star Carmelo Anthony: 'He Knew A Lot About Wine'

Stars night out! On Thursday December 8, television personality Martha Stewart and NBA icon Carmelo Anthony took a break from dominating their respective fields to come together for a nice meal — a fun evening that Stewart documented on Instagram. “dinner last night with this tall man,” the Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party star wrote on Instagram alongside a snap of herself, 81, and Carmelo, 38, posing arm-in-arm.“He knew a lot about wine!! @carmeloanthony he also knows a lot about basketball !” she joked. MARTHA STEWART ADMITS ROMANTIC INTEREST IN PETE DAVIDSON: 'HE KNOWS HOW TO GET IN &...
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

La La Anthony Calls North West Her Son's 'Biggest Cheerleader' at Game Against LeBron James' Kids

La La Anthony was surrounded by family and friends — including Kim Kardashian and North West — as son Kiyan Anthony faced off against LeBron James' sons, Bryce and Bronny, in a school basketball game La La and son Kiyan Anthony were surrounded by their loved ones on the teen's big night of basketball. On Monday, Kiyan and Christ the King High School faced off in a basketball game against Sierra Canyon — a team that includes LeBron James's sons, Bryce, 15, and Bronny, 18 — in Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
extratv

Nia Long & Ime Udoka Split After His Alleged Affair

Actress Nia Long and NBA coach Ime Udoka have reportedly called it quits after 13 years together. Long’s rep confirmed the split to People magazine, saying that they are “no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez]." The news comes months after his alleged...
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy