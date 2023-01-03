ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

BREAKING: Bills vs. Bengals Postponed After Damar Hamlin Injury

By Zach Dimmitt
 2 days ago

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a scary and emotional injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, causing the game to be suspended for the remainder of the night.

Monday night's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium has been postponed to a later date following a scary injury suffered by Bills safety Damar Hamlin in the first quarter.

The league announced the postponement at approximately 10:05 p.m. ET, per an announcement from Commissioner Roger Goodell. Hamlin is in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Hamlin, a sixth-round pick by the Bills last season, was driven off the field in an ambulance after falling to the ground and apparently losing consciousness in the first quarter following a hard tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.

Medical staff performed CPR on Hamlin while he was on the ground. Per another report from FOX19 in Cincinnati, Hamlin has a pulse, but is not breathing on his own.

Prior to the announcement of the postponement, Bills coach Sean McDermott and Bengals coach Zac Taylor were seen via ESPN cameras outside the locker room talking on the phone with an unknown person.

The equipment staff for the Bills then began to take the equipment off the sidelines.

This season, Hamlin has 63 solo tackles, one forced fumble, 1.5 sacks and two passes defended.

The Bengals had scored quickly to begin the game. Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow found receiver Tyler Boyd for a 14-yard touchdown to cap a five-play, 75-yard drive to give the Bengals a 7-0 lead. The Bills responded with a field goal to make it a 7-3 game before the contest was put on pause.

This is a developing story.

