ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Kyle Whittingham provides update on Cam Rising's Rose Bowl injury

By Cole Bagley
AllUtes
AllUtes
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BMTrn_0k1T4WKJ00

Kyle Whittingham said Rising's injury 'doesn't look good.'

During what was another disappointing outcome in the Rose Bowl, Utah quarterback Cameron Rising yet again sustained an injury in the contest that sidelined him for the rest of the game.

While he didn’t divulge too many details, head coach Kyle Whittingham did provide an update on Rising’s injury that may keep him off the field for some time.

“The injury to Cam is a leg injury. It doesn’t look good, I’ll tell you that,” Whittingham said. “It looks like it could be something that takes awhile to recover from so that's not a positive right now.”

A tough situation for second-year starter Cameron Rising, who, for the second year in a row, had to watch his team lose in the Rose Bowl from the sideline.

“It breaks my heart. He’s such a warrior, such a fierce competitor. He’ll be back from injury. Hopefully he is back with us. That's to be determined,” Whittingham added.

As Whittingham continued, he explained how the injury was a severe blow to morale and that the team did not respond the way they should’ve as the Lions took complete advantage and dominated the Utes from that point on.

Looking ahead to Cam’s future, this will likely heavily impact his decision to return and may put him in a situation where he has to come back in order to give himself a better chance at the NFL.

If it is as serious as Whittingham says, Rising will likely be sidelined for some time as he works toward recovery.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Fans blast NFL for horrible handling of Damar Hamlin injury

The NFL world was and continues to be in absolute disbelief and horror following the tragic injury suffered by Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fans are praying for the best for Hamlin, but are also justifiably enraged by the league’s handling of the situation on Monday night.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Rose Bowl Mistake

Hopefully, the referee at the Rose Bowl saved his only major mistake for the pregame coin toss. During the ceremony, head referee Michael Vandervelde introduced Arizona Senator Mark Kelly as "Senator Mark Lewis." Kelly and his wife, former Rep. Gabby Giffords, were on the field as honorary captains before Penn State faced Utah.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Larry Brown Sports

NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game

The NFL is disputing what announcer Joe Buck said about plans to resume the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The league took criticism from many fans and media personalities for taking so long to officially suspend the game following the Damar Hamlin medical emergency (the league made... The post NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Bears coach plans on leaving team for new job

The Chicago Bears are already experiencing change within its coaching staff. On Monday, ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported that Bears defensive backs coach James Rowe will be leaving the team after its regular season finale against the Minnesota Vikings. Rowe, who graduated from the University of South Florida in 2009,...
CHICAGO, IL
KSNT News

Monday Night Football suspended after scary collapse

CINCINNATI (KSNT) – Monday Night Football with the Bills at the Bengals has been suspended. With just under six minutes remaining in the first quarter, Bills safety Damar Hamlin made a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin stood up after the tackle, then fell to the ground untouched. Medical personnel soon came out, […]
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Michigan Star Says 1 Big Ten Team Is 'Scumbags'

There's no love lost between Hunter Dickinson and the Wisconsin men's basketball program. In an appearance on "The RoundBall Podcast" on Monday, the Michigan star aired out his feelings on one of the Wolverines' rivals. "Wisconsin, I mean they’re just… they’re just… they’re scumbags. It is what it is. I'm...
ANN ARBOR, MI
People

BYU Football Player, 22, Dead After Wall Collapses at a Hawaii Home: 'He Was a Gentle Giant'

Sione Veikoso was caught beneath some rubble after the 15-foot retaining wall collapsed Sione Veikoso, a freshman offensive linebacker from Brigham Young University, died Friday after a retaining wall collapsed at a construction project in his Kailua, Hawaii, hometown. The athlete was caught beneath some rubble after the 15-foot retaining wall, which Veikoso was helping to repair, collapsed. Three other people were also injured in the accident, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.  After the wall fell apart, firefighters reportedly arrived on the scene to find a...
KAILUA, HI
The Spun

Big Ten Freshman Quarterback Is Reportedly Transferring

Another college quarterback could change schools this offseason. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Carson May has entered the transfer portal. The three-star recruit didn't play as a true freshman at Iowa this season. May was the 31st-ranked quarterback in last year's incoming class, per 247Sports. The 6-foot-5 passer from...
IOWA CITY, IA
AllUtes

AllUtes

Salt Lake Cty, UT
478
Followers
517
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

AllUtes is a FanNation channel covering University of Utah athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/utah

Comments / 0

Community Policy