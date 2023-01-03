Kyle Whittingham provides update on Cam Rising's Rose Bowl injury

Kyle Whittingham said Rising's injury 'doesn't look good.'

During what was another disappointing outcome in the Rose Bowl, Utah quarterback Cameron Rising yet again sustained an injury in the contest that sidelined him for the rest of the game.

While he didn’t divulge too many details, head coach Kyle Whittingham did provide an update on Rising’s injury that may keep him off the field for some time.

“The injury to Cam is a leg injury. It doesn’t look good, I’ll tell you that,” Whittingham said. “It looks like it could be something that takes awhile to recover from so that's not a positive right now.”

A tough situation for second-year starter Cameron Rising, who, for the second year in a row, had to watch his team lose in the Rose Bowl from the sideline.

“It breaks my heart. He’s such a warrior, such a fierce competitor. He’ll be back from injury. Hopefully he is back with us. That's to be determined,” Whittingham added.

As Whittingham continued, he explained how the injury was a severe blow to morale and that the team did not respond the way they should’ve as the Lions took complete advantage and dominated the Utes from that point on.

Looking ahead to Cam’s future, this will likely heavily impact his decision to return and may put him in a situation where he has to come back in order to give himself a better chance at the NFL.

If it is as serious as Whittingham says, Rising will likely be sidelined for some time as he works toward recovery.

