FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
Wake County Libraries Extend Opening HoursJames TulianoWake County, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
Cary Residents Invited to Share Input on New Community CentersJames TulianoCary, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DurhamTed RiversDurham, NC
Meg Paradise is opening a dry bar in Raleigh
Umbrella Dry Bar will feature zero-proof wine and beer, mocktails, a bottle shop, tasting bar, and event space.
WRAL
Hundreds potentially scammed out of tickets for Raleigh NYE bar crawl
RALEIGH, N.C. — It was advertised as "Raleigh's #1 New Year's Eve Bar Crawl." Hundreds of people bought tickets. But the event never happened, and now many are asking if they were scammed. Mitch McCoy said the first sign something was wrong, was when he and his wife went...
cbs17
4-wheel eyesore: Fayetteville has spent $80k on stray shopping cart issues since 2020
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Fayetteville has spent close to $80,000 dealing with stray shopping carts around the city. Between May 2020 and October 2022, city staff reported they collected more than 1,000 shopping carts abandoned across Fayetteville. The issue is not new. In 2019, Mayor Mitch...
cbs17
Raleigh police look to connect with community one step at a time with new ‘Walk with a Cop’ program
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We are only three days into the new year and Raleigh police are continuing to make strides to make a difference in the city. Tuesday, patrol units who work in the southwest part of the city went to Pullen Park to make new connections with a new operation called “Walk with a Cop.”
WRAL
Weekend best bets: TINA, Chinese Lantern Festival
RALEIGH, N.C. — It's officially 2023 and we have some fun events coming up!. Jan. 3-8: TINA - The Tina Turner Musical - This new musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock n’ Roll. See the show Jan. 3 to 8 at Durham Performing Arts Center.
Local bakeries mix it up in the WRAL Voters' Choice Awards
RALEIGH, N.C. — The votes are in and it is almost time to find out who the winners are in the 2022 WRAL Voters' Choice Awards presented by M&F Bank. The awards will be announce Jan. 12, 2023. This is story is part of a series focusing on the categories that got the highest numbers of votes.
cbs17
Lottery ticket bought in Raleigh turns into $2 million prize
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While Charlie Bucket was hoping for Willy Wonka’s golden ticket, a Fuquay-Varina man tried his luck on the Platinum ticket. Carmelo Canepa stopped by Circle K on Louisburg Road in Raleigh and bought a $20 Platinum scratch-off. The NC Education Lottery says that ticket won him a $2 million prize.
The 9 biggest developments in Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill in 2023
More cranes are coming to the Triangle's skylines in 2023, from our downtowns to our suburbs. Why it matters: The secret is out about our region — at least among developers taking advantage of the area's growing population and increasing economic might. We've rounded up some the biggest projects taking shape this year — from Raleigh's Warehouse District to Chatham County.Of note: This isn't an exhaustive list and construction timelines often change. American Tobacco Campus Phase II Description: Capitol Broadcasting is beginning its ambitious expansion of the American Tobacco Campus, demolishing the old University Ford property in downtown Durham to...
cbs17
Raleigh motorcyclist death now a homicide investigation, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was thrown from a motorcycle in a wreck on New Year’s Day has died and Raleigh police say the investigation has now turned into a homicide. Friends and family told CBS 17 the man who died was 37-year-old Jonas Padilla. CBS...
cbs17
Thousands head to Downtown Raleigh to ring in the New Year
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A little rain wasn’t enough to dampen the mood and keep people from heading out Saturday night to ring in the New Year. Thousands made their way to Fayetteville Street on New Year’s Eve for one of Raleigh’s largest celebrations. “Experiencing art...
travelnowsmart.com
Inexpensive Romantic Getaways in North Carolina
When you’re looking to plan an affordable romantic getaway, there are many options for you. From Lakeview at Fontana in Chapel Hill to Lake Lure and Ocracoke Island in North Carolina, you have plenty of choices for a great weekend getaway. Lake Toxaway. Lake Toxaway is a small but...
wraltechwire.com
In Raleigh, a ‘sobering’ recession could mean ‘tremendous opportunity,’ says exec
RALEIGH – Looking ahead to 2023 is a sobering exercise, said Brian Leary, the chief operating officer at Highwoods Properties, who spoke to an audience at the Launch 2023 event in downtown Raleigh on Wednesday. “It is sobering,” said Leary, noting that the year ahead projects to be one...
cbs17
Victim ID’d in deadly Durham Christmas Day shooting
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The victim in a deadly Durham Christmas Day shooting has been identified, according to police. Durham police said Denis Alen Sosa-Gamaz, 45, died after being taken to the hospital. This shooting happened in the 2700 block of Ashe Street just before 10 a.m. on Christmas...
North Carolina deputies need help to ID these 2 women they say ripped off liquor store
The Granville County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released surveillance images of the women they say stole things from the ABC Store on Lyon Station Road in Creedmoor on Dec. 21.
cbs17
Granville County man wins $200,000 on scratch-off lottery ticket
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Granville County man is $200,000 richer after buying a lucky scratch-off lottery ticket. The North Carolina Education Lottery on Tuesday identified Willie Baker Jr. of Creedmoor as the latest big winner of its Lincoln game. He bought his $5 ticket from a Family Fare...
Racial slur, threat scribbled on table at Raleigh school under investigation
"The investigation is underway and we do have leads," the principal of a magnet high school in west Raleigh told parents in an announcement on Tuesday afternoon.
WRAL
New Year's Eve fire burns Fayetteville church academy
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — On New Year's Eve a fire destroyed the New Life Bible Church on Hoke Loop Road, and now the pastor is trying to figure out how to get students ready for school on Monday. Pastor Allen McLauchlin watched flames burst out of the church academy he...
Fayetteville shocks with metro growth
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville metro area is growing, and people are starting to notice. Fayetteville jumped in population in recent years, going from a metropolitan statistical area, or MSA, of 380,389 people in 2016 to 524,588 people. That's because the U.S. Office of Management and Budget considers Fayetteville's Metro to include Cumberland, Hoke and Harnett counties.
North Carolina men among several charged in various neo-Nazi plots against power substations in 2020, 2021
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — At least two groups of men with neo-Nazi ties have been charged or convicted in connection to plans to attack power substations, and some of those men have ties to North Carolina. The plots were uncovered in 2020 and 2021, and covered numerous states. Three men pleaded guilty to a […]
cbs17
Who stole this trailer in Fayetteville? Deputies looking for driver of this red Chevy truck
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County authorities are looking for the person who stole a trailer in Fayetteville two weeks ago. Sheriff Ennis Wright on Tuesday released an image of the red or burgundy Chevrolet S-10 that authorities believe was driven by the person who stole the trailer Dec. 19.
