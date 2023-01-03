ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Less flight delays, cancelations a week after holiday travel woes

By Kevon Dupree
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28bMoc_0k1T3SXw00

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Millions of Americans are trying to make flights back home after the holidays.

There were fewer delays and cancellations Monday than last week, and earlier News 2 heard from one traveler who says last week’s flight woes don’t have her concerned about making it home tonight.

Ony Lockwood is one of millions of Americans traveling back home after the holidays.

“I’m visiting from Utah,” Lockwood said, “from southern Utah.”

Despite the recent flight delays and cancellations felt by travelers across the country, Lockwood says her flight into the Lowcountry went well.

“This is the first time I’ve flown to Charleston,” she said. “I usually fly into Charlotte or Raleigh, but I decided to try Charleston this time and I had a wonderful trip, it was a great flight. Everything was good.”

Southwest, Lockwood’s favorite airline, was the primary airline experiencing issues over the holidays.

“For years and years and years,” she said, “I’ve flown Southwest; for like 20-plus years.”

Though she didn’t have problems with her recent flight, her children found themselves stuck in the holiday travel frenzy when they flew out of Atlanta last week.

“They flew home Christmas Eve,” Lockwood said. “Right in the middle of the mess, and miracles happen and prayers were answered and they got home about early wee hours of Christmas Day. So, they made it, but they did have to sit in the airport for a few hours.”

Even with the holiday travel horror stories experienced by her children, and millions of others, Lockwood remains optimistic she’ll have a smoot trip back home.

“I feel very calm,” she said, “and I feel confident that I’ll have a wonderful trip. I’m not worried at all.”

According to FlightAware.com, there’s a 5% increase in flight activity nationwide this week compared to last week.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

What’s Driving You Crazy? – Two trouble spots on Charleston

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – If you drive regularly on Charleston, you know it can be tough ride, especially in a couple of specific places. Today’s story includes possible alternates, which might be even more helpful for folks who get caught unaware in the big back-ups at these trouble spots.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Breeze Airways offering lower fares to ‘bucket list’ destinations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Breeze Airways is offering deals to travelers to 16 destinations from Charleston. The airline is offering flights starting at $39 one way for flights between Jan. 11 and Feb. 14. Destinations include New York, New Orleans and three cities in Florida. The full list of destinations...
CHARLESTON, SC
kiss951.com

Best South Carolina Restaurant On Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives

Are you a fan of the Food Network? If so, then you know the one and only Guy Fieri. I am a huge fan of the Food Network and he is a top-tier chef and host to know. Guy Fieri is the host of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Guy’s Grocery Games, Tournament of Champions, and more! Of course, with Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives he has visited so many restaurants throughout the Carolinas. One spot in South Carolina is one of the best he has ever visited.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Crash closes part of I-26 WB near exit 219A

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash has closed part of I-26 WB near downtown Charleston Tuesday night. The department says all westbound lanes were blocked after a crash occurred just after 10:30 p.m. As of 10:55 p.m., traffic is moving slowly around...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

2022: A Weather Wrap!

As the new year begins, let’s take a look back at the significant weather events that happened in the lowcountry this past year!. 2022 started off with an ice event in January. The weekend of January 21st had low temperatures within the teens and wind chills below that! A cold air mass associated with an arctic high pressure moved into the Lowcountry ahead of a mid-level trough and upper-level jet. All of this combined with freezing temperatures produced some freezing rain and ice accumulation. Ice accumulations led to hazardous road conditions, including dangerous conditions on the Ravenel Bridge, where ice began to break off suspension cables after daybreak causing them to crash down on the bridge.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Storm system to bring unseasonably warm stretch, rain on Wednesday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fog will continue to develop along the coast overnight with lows only falling into the upper 50s and low 60s. A storm system to our west will arrive Wednesday bringing our next chance of rain. There will be a slight chance of rain and storms west of I-95 overnight and early Wednesday. For most folks, the best rain chance near the coast won’t arrive until Wednesday afternoon and evening with the arrival of a cold front. A band of rain, along with a few storms, will push west to east across the area and may contain some gusty winds. There is a very small chance of a strong to severe thunderstorm. The rain will subside Wednesday night with clearing skies on Thursday. The cooler air behind this storm will lag a bit and won’t arrive until Friday. Highs will be close to the average high of 60° on Friday with mid to upper 60s and a warming trend over the weekend.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Construction to cause Mount Pleasant lane closure

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Work on waterlines in Mount Pleasant will impact traffic Thursday, January 5 through Friday, January 6. Mount Pleasant Waterworks crews will be installing a force main in the area of 1350 Stuart Engals Boulevard Thursday night. The work is expected to begin around 7:00...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
groundbreakcarolinas.com

Aventon Companies Announces Construction of Its First Luxury Apartment Property in South Carolina

Aventon Companies, a prominent multifamily developer and general contractor with active projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announces that it has broken ground on its very first luxury apartment community in the state of South Carolina. Located in the booming West Ashley submarket of Charleston, Aventon Bees Ferry will be a 30-acre project encompassing 394 units and proximate to major employers as well as world-class dining and shopping options including the historic downtown Charleston peninsula.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

129 people killed on tri-county roads in 2022

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly 130 people were killed on roads in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties last year. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) released Tuesday preliminary numbers which show how many people were killed during traffic-related crashes in South Carolina over the past four years. That data revealed 129 people died […]
CHARLESTON, SC
momcollective.com

Things to Do in Charleston (January 2023)

Welcome to January! Here’s a look at all of the fun, family-friendly events taking place around Charleston this month!. *Please note – While we make every effort to crosscheck current links and event details on our guides, we always encourage you to do the same before making final plans. If details are missing or incorrect, please let us know so that we can correct them.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Very dense fog settles into the Lowcountry on Monday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Very thick fog settled into the Charleston metro late Sunday into early Monday morning. The National Weather Service implemented a Dense Fog Advisory until 1:00 p.m. for most of the Lowcountry and warned that the low visibility may make navigation very difficult. In fact, forecasters said the fog reduced visibility to […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

C-17s from Joint Base Charleston to fly in formation over Ravenel Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A large C-17 formation will fly over the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge on Thursday as part of a Joint Base Charleston training exercise. The formation of more than 20 C-17 aircraft from the 437th Airlift Wing will head north over the bridge (from the direction of the Atlantic Ocean where they […]
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Tornado watch dropped for the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for portions of the Lowcountry as a line of thunderstorms approaches from the west. The tornado watch is active for Charleston, Colleton, Berkeley, Dorchester, Georgetown and Williamsburg counties until 2:00 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning was...
CHARLESTON, SC
iheart.com

This Is The Best Pancake House In South Carolina

Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CPD: no major problems on NYE in Central Business District

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston’s Central Business District was mostly incident free on New Year’s Eve, according to police. “New Year’s Eve itself, was actually really well-behaved crowds out there,” said Lt. James Byrne, the Team 9 Commander for the Charleston Police Department. Lt. Byrne said a few cite and release charges and one custodial […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy