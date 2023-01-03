Read full article on original website
WVU cools after half, No. 11 ISU tops Mountaineers
For two quarters, it looked like the Mountaineers could pull off a road upset. After halftime, Iowa State took over. The 11th-ranked Cyclones (10-2, 2-0 Big 12) dominated the boards, posting a plus-21 rebounding margin over the visiting Mountaineers (9-4, 0-2) to take a 70-50 win at the James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa on Wednesday. Stephanie Soares powered Iowa State in the win, recording a double-double with 13 points and 20 rebounds.
Over the weekend, West Virginia was whistled for a season-high 27 fouls and multiple key players were saddled with foul trouble as the Mountaineers struggled with their backups to get anything going in their Big 12 opener. Front and center with many of those calls was referee Kipp Kissinger, as WVU eventually lost the game in overtime. That led to several questions on the message board about WVU's record with Kissinger, and his connection to "The Three Blind Mice" comment from a couple seasons back. EerSports takes a couple minutes to set the record straight, and to look at the last few seasons with Kissinger refereeing WVU games.
West Virginia lost their second-straight game to begin Big 12 play, falling to Oklahoma State 67-60. WVU head coach Bob Huggins and forward Tre Mitchell met with the media to discuss the loss and what's next.
Vic Koenning spent just one year as the West Virginia defensive coordinator before he and the program agreed to part ways following allegations of player mistreatment. In a press release by the university, Koenning was apologetic and wished the program success in the future.
There's a portion of the West Virginia fan base that wants Rich Rodriguez to return to Morgantown to lead the Mountaineers. I'm not really sure, to be honest. Since leaving WVU in 2007, Rodriguez hasn't seen much success. He was fired after just three years on the job at Michigan with a 15-22 record and was let go after six seasons at Arizona with a 43-35 record to go along with a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and a hostile workplace environment.
Morgantown, West Virginia – To be truly successful at West Virginia, coaches must be willing to think outside the box and use unorthodox methods. The Mountaineers will never out-talent the very top programs in the country and must find gimmicks to compete at the highest level.
Erik Stevenson made a big mistake that led to a loss in Stillwater.
The Oklahoma State Cowboys needed a win in the worst way to avoid falling to 8-6 on the season and 0-2 in Big 12 Conference play. So who did they turn to help right the ship? Former Cowboy guard and current member of the Boston Celtics, Marcus Smart.
WVU linebacker enters the transfer portal
West Virginia edge rusher Lanell Carr intends to transfer, according to 247Sports' Carl Reed. Per EerSports' sources, Carr is not officially in the portal as of this story going live, but Reed once coached high school ball in St. Louis and his tweet about Carr transferring was subsequently retweeted by Carr himself.
West Virginia Hires Wide Receivers Coach
On Monday, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown announced Bilal Marshall as the Mountaineers' new receivers coach. “I am excited that Bilal is returning as the receivers coach,” Brown said in a release by WVU. “He came here as one of our graduate assistant coaches three years ago, did an outstanding job and was a valuable asset to our program, not only on the field but with our recruiting efforts. I look forward to him joining our program once again.”
Wrestling announces three time changes
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University wrestling team has announced time changes to three upcoming home events this season. WVU’s duals against Iowa State (Feb. 3), Air Force (Feb. 10), and Clarion (Feb. 17) have all been moved up to 7 p.m. ET. The three matchups were each originally planned to begin at 8 p.m.
How to watch Rodney Gallagher, Josiah Trotter in high school All-American game Saturday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two of West Virginia football's highest-rated recruits in the 2023 recruiting class will play their final high school football game on Saturday. They will suit up on the same team and appear on the national stage. Pennsylvania natives, and four-star-caliber recruits Rodney Gallagher III and...
WVU Football announces new assistant coach has been hired
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (January 2, 2022) – West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Bilal Marshall has returned to WVU as the newest member of the Mountaineer coaching staff, hired as the receivers coach.
Just because they're hot doesn't mean you can ignore the red flags. People who chew with their mouth open. Or if they slurp their drink. "Can't Hurt Me" by David Goggins. Absolutely changed my life. How Long Have You Been a WVU Fan?. I can't remember...
Setting the record straight on the Three Blind Mice and WVU's record with Kipp Kissinger reffing their games.
Okarche thumps 2A #1 Pocola
TULSA – The 130-mile ride home to Okarche was considerably more enjoyable Friday for the Lady Warriors than it could have been. Okarche salvaged a win in the Tournament of Champions earlier that day by dominating Pocola 56-40 in the seventh-place game of the girls' bracket.
Linsly Takes Round 1 With Wheeling Central
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Linsly turned a 12-point halftime lead over Wheeling Central into a 66-47 win over the Maroon Knights on their home floor. Gavin Jackson led the Cadets with 15 and D’arrae Goodwin added 10. Quinton Burlenski led Central and all scorers with 19 points.
Bald eagle’s wing amputated after being shot in West Virginia
The Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia found and rescued a bald eagle on New Year's Eve with a severely damaged wing.
Welcome to the first baby of 2023 in the Ohio Valley!
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With a new year comes new holidays, celebrations, and birthdays. Congratulations to the first New Year's baby born at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital!. On Jan. 1 at 9:19 am, Sara Stimpert and Raymond Baker of Clarington welcomed their first son, Toby Allen into the...
Twin boys are first babies of 2023 at WVU Children’s
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The first babies born in the New Year at WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital were twin boys born to Nicole and Shawn Beagle of Morgantown. Watson Christopher Beagle was born at 12:21 a.m. weighing 5 lbs. 1.1 oz. and measuring 18.1 inches long, and his brother Walker Cole Beagle was born at 12:22 a.m. weighing 5 lbs. 0.8 oz. and measuring 18.7 inches long.
