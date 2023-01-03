Read full article on original website
Related
WSET
1 injured, 2 displaced following fire on Rorer Ave. SW in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — One person was taken to the hospital after a fire in Roanoke on Tuesday evening. That's according to Roanoke FireEMS. At 8:13 p.m. on Tuesday, crews were dispatched to the 1600 block of Rorer Ave SW for reports of a structure fire with possible entrapment.
WSET
No injuries in accidental house fire on Garfield Avenue in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A home was in flames at the intersection of 12th Street and Garfield Avenue in Lynchburg Tuesday night. The Lynchburg Fire Department told ABC13 that the call came in at 11:04 p.m. Firefighters said the fire was in the upper level of the home and...
WSET
Have you seen them? Campbell Co. deputies looking for shoplifting suspect
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is looking for an individual. Deputies said they are attempting to identify the female pictured below who is a suspect in multiple shoplifting cases. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact dispatch at 434-332-9514 to leave...
WSET
Bedford Police searching for suspect wanted on felony charges
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Police Dept. is asking for the public's help in finding a wanted suspect. William "Hank" Carr is currently wanted on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges in several jurisdictions. If anyone has any information about this suspect or where he might be, contact Detective...
WSET
Homicide investigation underway after man shot and killed in Roanoke: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police are investigating a homicide in the Star City on Sunday evening. At approximately 9:40 p.m., RPD was called to the 800 block of 30th Street NW for a report of a possible homicide. Responding officers found an unresponsive man inside of a home...
WSET
Have you seen it? Deputies on the hunt for stolen truck in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Campbell County deputies are looking for a stolen truck in the area. The Sheriff's Office said on Friday around 1 a.m., the individual pictured below was seen on surveillance footage stealing a 2009 F-150 from a business in the 20000 block of Lynchburg Highway.
WSET
Man wanted by Bedford County Sheriff's Office following theft
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — After a theft on January 3, the Bedford County Sheriff's Office is trying to find a man who they say had something to do with it. The larceny happened on Sandy Ford Road. If you have any information, call Sgt. Maddox at 540-586-4800.
WSET
Pedestrian airlifted after being hit by Danville school bus: Police
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A pedestrian was hit by a school bus in Danville on Tuesday afternoon, Danville Police said. At 2:53 p.m., DPD responded near the intersection of S. Main St. and Watson Street for a pedestrian that had been hit by school bus number 31. They say...
WSET
First bald eagle in Southwest Va. to have Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza found dead
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On December 8 the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center received a bald eagle that had been found dead in Carvins Cove. The SVWC veterinarian and staff started an investigation into how it died. After X-rays, no fractures or signs of trauma that would suggest it had been shot were discovered. The organs appeared normal--ruling out high lead toxicity. There was nothing SVWC could identify as the cause of death.
WSET
Blue Ridge Animal League brings low-cost veterinary services to Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There's a new place in Lynchburg where your pets can get the care they need. Blue Ridge Animal League, a new 501c3 organization opened on Monday at 300 Oakley Avenue. Executive Director Kari Marshall said it was founded to provide low-cost veterinary services to Lynchburg...
WSET
COVID-19 activity grows in Roanoke as new Omicron variant spreads across the US
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — COVID-19 case numbers are increasing in the Roanoke City & Alleghany Health District, officials say. According to Dr. Cynthia Morrow, the cumulative case count as of Tuesday is 79,765 cases, up 793 in the past week. "Unfortunately, COVID-19 activity continues to increase with respect to...
WSET
West Lynchburg Baptist Church temporarily hosts T. C. Miller Elementary
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg City Schools (LCS) said West Lynchburg Baptist Church is temporarily hosting T.C. Miller Elementary after students had to attend school remotely because of ongoing repair work in the building related to water damage. "Thanks to a partnership between Lynchburg City Schools and West Lynchburg...
WSET
SEE IT: 2022 winners announced for Danville Community Holiday Light Show
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Parks and Recreation has announced its winners for the 2022 Community Holiday Light Show. This comes after the organization tallied all "Best in Show" votes. Part of the show’s proceeds goes to benefit local charities or non-profits that guests vote for at the end...
WSET
New thrift store, Mission Thrift, to hold grand opening on Bedford Avenue
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Hey Lynchburg, want to go thrift shopping?. Mission Thrift, a new store, is opening in the Hill City and they are hosting a grand opening on Saturday. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the 2303 Bedford Avenue location. The grand...
WSET
Lynchburg now accepting applications for community development and housing grants
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg’s Grants Administration Office is now accepting applications for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Program funds for Program Year 2023/Fiscal Year 2024 (July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2024). This grant program, which is offered by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, is designed to provide funding for housing and community development initiatives that benefit low- and moderate-income individuals.
WSET
Major upgrades coming to Riverfront Park next year
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The city of Lynchburg has announced that major upgrades are coming to Riverfront Park within the next year. Lynchburg officials have announced that they plan to update the space with a new amphitheater, playground, public restrooms, fencing, lighting and so much more. Clay Simmons, Deputy...
WSET
'We kept dumping money into a pit:' Martinsville Council votes to end reversion process
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Martinsville has decided to remain a city and not revert to town status. In a 3-2 vote on Tuesday, Martinsville City Council decided to end all proceedings toward reverting a town within the county. L.C. Jones, the mayor of the City of...
WSET
ABC13 investigates sky-high power bills, the answers from Appalachian Power company
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Hundreds are looking for answers after their Appalachian Power bills skyrocketed in the last few months of 2022. "I just froze, and my heart just sunk to my stomach," said AEP customer Falisha Nettles. That's the harsh reality for many of their Appalachian Power customers...
WSET
City Council votes to make Lynchburg a Second Amendment Sanctuary
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg is now a Second Amendment Sanctuary. Lynchburg's new City Council voted Tuesday evening in favor during their work session. The final vote was 5 to 2. According to the agenda for the session, the topic was only supposed to be discussed...
WSET
What folks would buy with the Mega Millions $1.1 billion Jackpot
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — You've got another chance to strike it rich on Tuesday night. The Mega Millions Jackpot has climbed to a whopping $1.1 billion dollars. Tonight's jackpot is the third largest mega millions jackpot, and the fifth largest ever for all games. ABC 13 spoke with folks...
Comments / 0