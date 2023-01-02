ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Lewis Ferguson, Cove Rangers

Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is on the radar of Danish side FC Midtjylland as the £6m-rated striker is reportedly seeking a move away from Scotland. (Scottish Sun) And Swiss starlet Ardon Jashari is aware of speculation linking him with a move to the Scottish champions as other big clubs start to show interest in the Luzern player. (Scottish Sun)
Yardbarker

Celtic On This Day – 4th January – David Potter’s Celtic Diary

Celtic Historian David Potter each morning on The Celtic Star looks back at key Celtic events and matches on this day starting on 4th January 1919.
BBC

Raith Rovers: Talks over potential takeover of club break down

Venue: Stark's Park Date: Friday, 6 January Kick-off: 19:45 GMT. Coverage: Watch on BBC Scotland, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app. Talks between a Hong Kong-based investor and Raith Rovers regarding a takeover of the club have broken down. Silverbear Capital Inc founder and managing partner Peter...
BBC

John Egan: Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom says defender a goal threat

Sheffield United centre-half John Egan's recent purple patch in front of goal is no surprise given his set-piece threat, says boss Paul Heckingbottom. Egan has two goals in his past three games, setting the platform for a 2-1 win at Wigan and then salvaging an injury-time equaliser against QPR. The...
SB Nation

West Bromwich Albion Fans Verdict: A Deserved Loss

A trip to West Bromwich Albion with the form they’re in is one of the toughest games in the league at the moment, but for some reason I was still quietly optimistic going into Monday. This team have shown that they can stay in matches against so-called better opposition and nick a result - the last game at Norwich City being an example of that.
BBC

Sione Kalamafoni: Scarlets forward banned for two matches after Dragons sending-off

Scarlets forward Sione Kalamafoni is suspended for two matches following his red card in last Sunday's United Rugby Championship (URC) win over Dragons. Kalamafoni, 34, was dismissed in the 32nd minute for punching Dragons number eight Ross Moriarty. The Tonga international will miss Scarlets' URC game at Cardiff on 7...
Futbol on FanNation

Brentford Beat Liverpool For First Time In 84 Years

Brentford 3-1 LiverpoolBrentford beat Liverpool for the first time since 1938 to move just two points behind Jurgen Klopp's side in the Premier League table. Liverpool had won seven of their last nine games against Brentford and drawn the other two, but they were soundly defeated on Monday at a ...
BBC

Jack Butland: Manchester United in talks to sign Crystal Palace goalkeeper

Manchester United are in talks with Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland about a move to Old Trafford. Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag needs a number two to David de Gea after Newcastle United cut Martin Dubravka's loan period short. Butland has been with Crystal Palace since 2020 but has...
BBC

Everton 1-4 Brighton: Can Frank Lampard survive latest defeat?

If Saturday's battling draw at Manchester City brought a sense of renewed optimism to Everton supporters, Tuesday's feeble defeat by Brighton left them staring at the prospect of a second successive, nerve-shredding battle against relegation - and raised further questions about the future of manager Frank Lampard. After falling behind...

