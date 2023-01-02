Read full article on original website
Sunderland get Ross Stewart boost as Premier League suitors close in on alternative
The January transfer pieces are starting to fall into place, which should mean dwindling interest in Ross Stewart.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Lewis Ferguson, Cove Rangers
Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is on the radar of Danish side FC Midtjylland as the £6m-rated striker is reportedly seeking a move away from Scotland. (Scottish Sun) And Swiss starlet Ardon Jashari is aware of speculation linking him with a move to the Scottish champions as other big clubs start to show interest in the Luzern player. (Scottish Sun)
Yardbarker
Celtic On This Day – 4th January – David Potter’s Celtic Diary
Celtic Historian David Potter each morning on The Celtic Star looks back at key Celtic events and matches on this day starting on 4th January 1919. David’s latest bestseller The Celtic Rising ~ 1965: The Year Jock Stein Changed Everything SOLD OUT on Celtic Star Books but the good news is that it is now back in stock! You can place an order here and we’ll post your order immediately. The Celtic Rising is also now available on Amazon Kindle, link below.
BBC
Darren Ferguson: Peterborough United sack Grant McCann and reappoint former boss for fourth spell
Peterborough United have reappointed Darren Ferguson for a fourth spell as manager until the end of the season after sacking boss Grant McCann. The 50-year-old resigned from his third spell in charge last season, with Posh heading for relegation to League One. McCann, 42, and assistant Cliff Byrne, 40, departed...
Forest beats Southampton 1-0, out of Premier League bottom 3
SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest climbed out of the Premier League’s relegation zone and left Southampton adrift in last place with a 1-0 win over its lowly rival on Wednesday. Taiwo Awoniyi scored in the 27th minute at St. Mary’s, tapping the ball into an empty net...
BBC
Raith Rovers: Talks over potential takeover of club break down
Venue: Stark's Park Date: Friday, 6 January Kick-off: 19:45 GMT. Coverage: Watch on BBC Scotland, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app. Talks between a Hong Kong-based investor and Raith Rovers regarding a takeover of the club have broken down. Silverbear Capital Inc founder and managing partner Peter...
BBC
John Egan: Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom says defender a goal threat
Sheffield United centre-half John Egan's recent purple patch in front of goal is no surprise given his set-piece threat, says boss Paul Heckingbottom. Egan has two goals in his past three games, setting the platform for a 2-1 win at Wigan and then salvaging an injury-time equaliser against QPR. The...
BBC
Kevin Sinfield: England defence coach wants players to value 'friendship and memories'
England defence coach Kevin Sinfield says "friendship and memories" are more important than "money and medals" as he looks to help turn around the side. Sinfield has joined head coach Steve Borthwick with England after almost 18 months with the Leicester Tigers. The ex-rugby league great says he is "honoured...
SB Nation
West Bromwich Albion Fans Verdict: A Deserved Loss
A trip to West Bromwich Albion with the form they’re in is one of the toughest games in the league at the moment, but for some reason I was still quietly optimistic going into Monday. This team have shown that they can stay in matches against so-called better opposition and nick a result - the last game at Norwich City being an example of that.
BBC
Sione Kalamafoni: Scarlets forward banned for two matches after Dragons sending-off
Scarlets forward Sione Kalamafoni is suspended for two matches following his red card in last Sunday's United Rugby Championship (URC) win over Dragons. Kalamafoni, 34, was dismissed in the 32nd minute for punching Dragons number eight Ross Moriarty. The Tonga international will miss Scarlets' URC game at Cardiff on 7...
ng-sportingnews.com
FA Cup 3rd round draw and fixtures: Man City vs Chelsea and other matches in England's famous tournament
Premier League champions Manchester City will host Chelsea in the standout tie of the FA Cup third round. Pep Guardiola's side have already faced the Blues — who beat them in the 2021 Champions League final — in domestic cup action this season, with Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez on target to secure a 2-0 City victory at the Etihad Stadium.
Brentford Beat Liverpool For First Time In 84 Years
Brentford 3-1 LiverpoolBrentford beat Liverpool for the first time since 1938 to move just two points behind Jurgen Klopp's side in the Premier League table. Liverpool had won seven of their last nine games against Brentford and drawn the other two, but they were soundly defeated on Monday at a ...
BBC
Jack Butland: Manchester United in talks to sign Crystal Palace goalkeeper
Manchester United are in talks with Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland about a move to Old Trafford. Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag needs a number two to David de Gea after Newcastle United cut Martin Dubravka's loan period short. Butland has been with Crystal Palace since 2020 but has...
BBC
Everton 1-4 Brighton: Can Frank Lampard survive latest defeat?
If Saturday's battling draw at Manchester City brought a sense of renewed optimism to Everton supporters, Tuesday's feeble defeat by Brighton left them staring at the prospect of a second successive, nerve-shredding battle against relegation - and raised further questions about the future of manager Frank Lampard. After falling behind...
