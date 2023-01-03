Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom SeenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Mother Lies To Police Multiple Times About Missing Twins While Older Brother Creates Fake Facebook AccountThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffle in The State, According to Foodie WebsiteMelissa FrostPittsburgh, PA
Merchandise From Unexpectedly-Closed, Longstanding Walmart Location Up For Online Public Auction Beginning January 3rdJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
chatsports.com
Report: It is a “done deal” that Jim Harbaugh will leave Michigan for an NFL job if he is offered one
According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, sources close to Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh have told The Athletic that they expect Harbaugh to leave Michigan if he receives an offer to coach an NFL team. “I think it is a done deal if he gets an offer.” Jim Harbaugh's...
NFL announces start time for Browns/Steelers Week 18 game
The National Football League has announced the start time for the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers Week 18 matchup.
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
thecomeback.com
Myles Garrett has strong message for Pittsburgh Steelers
The Cleveland Browns may be unable to make the NFL playoffs after they were eliminated earlier this month, but that doesn’t mean the team doesn’t still have something to play for. Now, the Browns just get the chance to play spoiler to one of their fiercest rivals. The...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Yardbarker
Browns Season Finale Against Steelers Time Announced
Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will end their regular seasons in an AFC North showdown on CBS. The NFL announced a full slate of games for week 18, with the Browns game coming on at 1 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh Steelers took down the Baltimore Ravens in week 17 to keep...
Yardbarker
2023 Mock Draft Monday 8.0 (3 Rounds)
This will be the final Mock Draft Monday of the season! After this, we’ll be shifting to the 2023 offseason Mock Drafts, and I’ll be doing full seven round selections for the Falcons. After beating the Cardinals, the Falcons are slated to pick 7th via Tankathon. This is...
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger apologizes to Kenny Pickett: 'Severely underestimated' Steelers rookie QB
The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett with the 20th pick overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was the only quarterback selected in the first round of the draft, and other than being called the most NFL-ready quarterback in a questionable draft class for signal-callers, he did not earn raving reviews from draft experts. He was considered to be comparable to Mac Jones from the New England Patriots: a high-floor, low-ceiling player.
Yardbarker
Steelers Will Know Playoff Outcome By End of Browns Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers, if able to defeat the Cleveland Browns, will know their playoff fate shortly after their Week 18 game. The NFL has released the final regular season schedule, which has all three playoff-deciders for Pittsburgh slotted at the same time. Fans will be looking for two scores outside...
Yardbarker
Steelers Insider Believes Team Will Look To Bring In Competition For 8-Year Kicker Chris Boswell In Off-Season Amidst Inconsistancy
The Pittsburgh Steelers improved to 8-8 with a Week 17 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. It kept their playoff hopes alive, as they now need to win against the Cleveland Browns, along with some help from others in order to make it. Meanwhile, kicker Chris Boswell missed another kick on Sunday Night Football. While he did make three, his lone miss could have ended up costing the Steelers.
NFL World Reacts To What Myles Garrett Said About Steelers
Myles Garrett is excited for Week 18, even though the Cleveland Browns are officially eliminated from playoff contention. The Browns' defensive end is excited about playing the Pittsburgh Steelers as he wants to spoil their season and eliminate them from playoff contention. "We consider them our rivals. If we can’t...
chatsports.com
Has Desmond Ridder shown enough to start in 2023?
Fellow Falcoholics, welcome to another episode of The Falcoholic Podcast! On today’s show, host Kevin Knight attempts to answer the most important question of the Atlanta Falcons offseason: has rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder shown enough to go into 2023 as the presumptive starter? We take a look at Ridder’s play in his first three games, discuss what he needs to do against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and determine if what we’ve seen so far is enough to move forward.
Damar Hamlin shows 'substantial improvement' in the past 24 hours, physicians say
The Buffalo Bills team said Thursday that while Hamlin remains "critically ill," he appears to be "neurologically intact."
chatsports.com
Villanova vs. Georgetown: Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch
Villanova starts their 2023 calendar play on the road in Washington DC as the take on the Georgetown Hoyas. This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun...and remember, we cannot condone the posting of illegal streams in the game thread. If we see them posted, we will be obligated to remove them. If you need to share them, contact each other via email, Twitter, etc.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Legend Ben Roethlisberger Left His Mark On One Week 18 Starting Quarterback
Pittsburgh Steelers retired Quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger will head to the Hall of Fame within the next five years. He won two Super Bowls and played an incredible 18 seasons with the organization. Throughout his time, he came across hundreds of players and worked closely with several different signal-callers who worked as his backups.
NFL Rookie Power Rankings: Brock Purdy skyrockets into top 5 as 2023 begins
With 2023 now here, the 2022 NFL season is officially winding down. Only one week of regular season remains, and we have a clear picture on who the true contenders are. A common theme this season has been the emergence of rookie players, and some have already established themselves as stars in the league. Below, we’ll do some NFL Rookie Power Rankings.
Yardbarker
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett makes NFL history Sunday night
It's an impressive feat for Pickett, but the rookie's cool in the biggest moments isn't surprising to anyone in Pittsburgh's locker room. "He's always ready to be that guy in the moments that we need him to be that guy," head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters after the game. "I don't think none of us are surprised by what he does from an intangible standpoint, and the proximity to him at Pitt really gave us that comfort."
chatsports.com
Recap: Brandon Hagel sticks it to his old team as Tampa Bay get around Chicago
The Tampa Bay Lightning were forced to grind through a game that should’ve been much easier for them, but pulled out a trio of goals in the third period to win 4-1 over Chicago on Tuesday night. Pat Maroon, Alex Killorn, Brandon Hagel, and Nick Paul all scored for the Lightning, with Hagel and Hedman each getting two points on the night.
chatsports.com
NFL picks, Week 18
Justin Rogers, Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 18 of the NFL season. All picks made against the spread.
