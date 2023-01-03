Read full article on original website
Missi commits to Baylor men's basketball
Baylor men's basketball continued its recruiting hot streak as five-star center Yves Missi committed on Wednesday night. The 6-11 Missi is ranked No. 25 nationally in the 2024 class by ESPN. Like Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, Missi is a native of Cameroon whose older brother, Steve Moundou-Missi, played for Harvard from 2011-15 and both parents played for the Cameroon national team.
Waco High girls roll to 43-31 win over Lake Belton
Ciarra Shaw hit four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 18 points as the Waco High girls basketball squad surged past Lake Belton with a 43-31 win on Tuesday night as the two squads continued district play following the winter break. The Lady Lions are now 9-10 on the season and...
High school notebook: Connally's McDonald eager for his All-American opportunity
It sure is nice to be wanted, even if your mind is already made up. Connally senior Jelani McDonald still has college recruiters chasing him, even though he has technically committed and signed. He’ll officially reveal his college football destination at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl on Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Local Agate
1. Rasner, Bright, O'Loughlin, C.Tanner, Cameron. 62. Skins, No. 8: Robert Rasner, Bill Bright, James O'Loughlin, Ray Cameron. McLennan: Nick Shogbonyo 3 0-0 8; CJ Hall 3 5-5 13; Dayvaughn Froe 0 0-0 0; Jaylen Thompson 0 0-0 0; A.J. Barnes 8 3-5 20; Jared Clawson 2 2-2 6; Omarion Smith 5 5-8 15; Mason Lockhart 0 0-0 0; Kaleb Pouncy 0 0-0 0; Cedric Kelley 2 2-2 6; Totals: 23 17-22 66.
4-star QB Austin Novosad gives insight into signing with Oregon over Baylor
Austin Novosad was one of the headliners for Oregon's historic 2023 National Signing Day haul as he flipped from the Baylor Bears to the Oregon Ducks. What went into his.
Gatesville mourns the passing of a legend
A man considered by many to be a hometown hero recently passed away at the age of 91. Cotton Davidson, a descendant of generations of the Davidson family who have resided in Coryell County, passed away on Dec. 23 in Waco. Davidson, a well-known and much respected person in the...
Mexia ISD Board of Trustees votes to bring back former head football coach
MEXIA, Texas — The Mexia ISD Board of Trustees called a special meeting and voted to take back the resignation of Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Aaron Norwell on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The meeting lasted about 40 minutes with Norwell, the board and Superintendent Ryder Appleton. After the...
Marble Falls ISD superintendent named as lone finalist to serve school district near Waco
Midway ISD, which is near Waco, named Allen as its lone finalist for the next superintendent, which will likely lead to his resignation from Marble Falls ISD, according to a press release from Marble Falls.
Jesse Washington lynching marker ready to be dedicated at Waco City Hall
After years of effort and delays, Waco has secured a state historical marker drawing attention to the May 15, 1916, lynching of Jesse Washington near Waco City Hall that will be dedicated during a ceremony next month. The marker will recognize both the lynching of Washington, a 17-year-old Black farm...
Temple woman dead in Belton crash
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman is dead in a Belton vehicle accident, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Troopers responded at 2:37 p.m. Monday to a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 14 in Belton, at Mile Marker #301. A 2008 Honda Odyssey passenger van – driven by 67-year-old Teresa Ann Strange, of Temple – was traveling eastbound on Interstate 14 in the right lane.
Remaining work on I-35 underpasses slated to wrap up by spring
The rebuilt portion of Interstate 35 that separates downtown Waco and Baylor University has been open for months, but one underpass remains closed to traffic, and work remains on other crossings. The underpass at 11th and 12th streets remains closed. Traffic and pedestrians can cross at University Parks Drive and...
Search underway for missing man
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department needs your help to find a man reported missing and endangered. The Waco Police Department said on December 30 that 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox is missing – but as of January 3, detectives believe Wilcox is endangered due to leaving behind his diabetes medication. Detectives believe Wilcox was last seen on foot in the 700 Block of LaSalle Avenue.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Concerts, variety highlight Waco's spring entertainment calendar
It’s not quite the wedding adage of something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue, but entertainment on the horizon for spring does find variety and a mix of the new and familiar. Among the familiar are return visits by Texas singer-songwriter Lyle Lovett, this time at the...
Waco weighs reviving downtown Silo District Trolley in new form
The free bus that ran between Magnolia Market at the Silos, parking areas and downtown businesses stopped cold when the pandemic hit in 2020. The service might come back in a new form, but city officials are still determining what its route and funding model would look like. The city...
Retrial in infant's 2013 death to stay in Waco for now
A woman facing a retrial in the 2013 death of an infant at her former home day care in Waco will have to wait for jury selection next week to see if the trial will be moved to another county, and prosecutors will have to present their case without hair follicle evidence used in the initial trial.
Temple woman killed in New Year’s Day crash: DPS
BELTON, Texas – A 67-year-old Temple woman died on New Year’s Day when her vehicle rear-ended an unattended 2016 Lexus while traveling on I-14 near mile marker 301 in Bell County, Texas DPS said Tuesday. Justice of the Peace Larry Wilke pronounced Teresa Ann Strange dead at the...
Ex-day care owner seeks to move retrial in infant's death out of Waco
A woman facing a retrial in the 2013 death of an infant at her former home day care in Waco is seeking to have the case moved, arguing publicity surrounding the child’s death prevents a fair trial in McLennan County. Visiting Judge David Hodges is scheduled to hear arguments...
