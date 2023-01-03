Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
The visits by McConnell and Biden in Kentucky provide a strategic plan for the White HouseJoseph GodwinKentucky State
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Photos from the field after collapse of Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was suspended after the injury, and was later postponed by the NFL. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins...
Damar Hamlin Collapses on Field During ‘Monday Night Football’ Game
The Buffalo Bills safety was administered CPR and taken to a hospital, and the Bills-Bengals game subsequently was temporarily suspended.
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation
ESPN analyst Booger McFarland ripped the NFL on Monday night in the aftermath of the Damar Hamlin situation. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The 24-year-old... The post Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game
The NFL is disputing what announcer Joe Buck said about plans to resume the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The league took criticism from many fans and media personalities for taking so long to officially suspend the game following the Damar Hamlin medical emergency (the league made... The post NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
wtatennis.com
‘Just terrible’: Pegula on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Jessica Pegula said she “felt sick” watching the chilling scene involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday Night Football. During the opening quarter between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin collapsed shortly after making a tackle on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins. CPR was administered on the...
NFL Game Postponed After Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Collapses, Suffers Cardiac Arrest
UPDATED with NFL’s decision to postpone the game for the night and statements from the Buffalo Bills’ player Damar Hamlin’s family regarding his condition. The “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was suspended in the first quarter after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after a hit and was taken off the field by ambulance. Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest on the field, according to a statement from the Buffalo Bills released via Twitter at 1:48 a.m. ET. The tweet confirmed NFL and ESPN reports that the player received CPR on the field, explaining that “his heartbeat...
NFL Does Right, Shuts Down Bills at Bengals After Damar Hamlin Injury
The 24-year-old Bills safety collapsed after making a tackle in the first quarter Monday night and was taken from the field ambulance.
thesource.com
Report: Buffalo Bills State Damar Hamlin Suffered Cardiac Arrest During Monday Night Football
The Buffalo Bills have announced their safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin is currently in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital. Hamlin received CPR on the field after he collapsed after a tackle by Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins....
Bills holding real practice on Thursday in anticipation of playing the Patriots
BOSTON -- As the Buffalo Bills deal with a unique and emotional situation, the team merely held a walkthrough on Wednesday. But on Thursday, the team will be holding a real practice, in advance of Sunday's home game against the Patriots.That's according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who noted that a day after hearing from Damar Hamlin's father over Zoom, the Bills will practice on Thursday.The NFL has not yet decided on what to do about Monday's suspended game, which was halted after Hamlin collapsed and received CPR on the field in the first quarter. But the league said the plan is to move forward with Week 18 as scheduled.The league did allow for the possibility that Sunday's Patriots-Bills game could be postponed if the Bills are not able to take the field, though the plan is for the game to be played as scheduled.The Patriots held a normal practice on Wednesday and will do the same on Thursday in Foxboro.
Texans cancel player media availability following Bills S Damar Hamlin medical emergency
The Houston Texans canceled all media availability for players and team meetings Tuesday. The move comes in response to the NFL coming to a standstill following the medical emergency of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. During the first quarter of the Bills’ game with the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, Hamlin collapsed to the ground after getting up from making a tackle. Hamlin required CPR and was carried via ambulance to a nearby hospital where he remains in the intensive care unit in critical condition.
PFT suggests Bills vs. Bengals headed for 'no contest' status
The NFL continues to weigh options when it comes to the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. A writeup from Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio on Wednesday night suggests the league has started to lean toward declaring the game a “no contest” and basing playoff seeding on Week 18 results.
WKRC
Monday Night Football preview: Bengals, Bills battle for AFC supremacy
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The defending AFC champions are still battling for the top seed in the conference, a spot currently held by the Bills. The Cincinnati Bengals are just a game back of Buffalo in the standings. Mo Egger from ESPN 1530 and Local 12 digital sports columnist and editor...
ESPN Did Everything Right in Covering Tragic Damar Hamlin Injury
Under scary, unknown circumstances, ESPN handled the news story right away.
Cardiac events a frightening, familiar sight in the NHL
The horror that swept across the NFL when Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game this week in Cincinnati was all too familiar to members of the hockey community. Five players in the NHL over the past 25 years who collapsed during...
thecomeback.com
Insider confirms NFL wanted to resume ‘MNF’ game, players refused
Despite claims to the contrary, the NFL reportedly wanted to continue Monday night’s game after the terrible incident involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. After Hamlin’s stunning collapse on the field in the first quarter, followed by rescue efforts that included CPR and the use of a defibrillator, the NFL wanted to resume play, according to Backstage Media’s Michael Silver. But Bills and Cincinnati Bengals players refused.
Comments / 0