BOSTON -- As the Buffalo Bills deal with a unique and emotional situation, the team merely held a walkthrough on Wednesday. But on Thursday, the team will be holding a real practice, in advance of Sunday's home game against the Patriots.That's according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who noted that a day after hearing from Damar Hamlin's father over Zoom, the Bills will practice on Thursday.The NFL has not yet decided on what to do about Monday's suspended game, which was halted after Hamlin collapsed and received CPR on the field in the first quarter. But the league said the plan is to move forward with Week 18 as scheduled.The league did allow for the possibility that Sunday's Patriots-Bills game could be postponed if the Bills are not able to take the field, though the plan is for the game to be played as scheduled.The Patriots held a normal practice on Wednesday and will do the same on Thursday in Foxboro.

2 HOURS AGO