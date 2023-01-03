ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Larry Brown Sports

Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation

ESPN analyst Booger McFarland ripped the NFL on Monday night in the aftermath of the Damar Hamlin situation. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The 24-year-old... The post Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game

The NFL is disputing what announcer Joe Buck said about plans to resume the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The league took criticism from many fans and media personalities for taking so long to officially suspend the game following the Damar Hamlin medical emergency (the league made... The post NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
wtatennis.com

‘Just terrible’: Pegula on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin

Jessica Pegula said she “felt sick” watching the chilling scene involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday Night Football. During the opening quarter between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin collapsed shortly after making a tackle on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins. CPR was administered on the...
Variety

NFL Game Postponed After Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Collapses, Suffers Cardiac Arrest

UPDATED with NFL’s decision to postpone the game for the night and statements from the Buffalo Bills’ player Damar Hamlin’s family regarding his condition. The “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was suspended in the first quarter after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after a hit and was taken off the field by ambulance. Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest on the field, according to a statement from the Buffalo Bills released via Twitter at 1:48 a.m. ET. The tweet confirmed NFL and ESPN reports that the player received CPR on the field, explaining that “his heartbeat...
CBS Boston

Bills holding real practice on Thursday in anticipation of playing the Patriots

BOSTON -- As the Buffalo Bills deal with a unique and emotional situation, the team merely held a walkthrough on Wednesday. But on Thursday, the team will be holding a real practice, in advance of Sunday's home game against the Patriots.That's according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who noted that a day after hearing from Damar Hamlin's father over Zoom, the Bills will practice on Thursday.The NFL has not yet decided on what to do about Monday's suspended game, which was halted after Hamlin collapsed and received CPR on the field in the first quarter. But the league said the plan is to move forward with Week 18 as scheduled.The league did allow for the possibility that Sunday's Patriots-Bills game could be postponed if the Bills are not able to take the field, though the plan is for the game to be played as scheduled.The Patriots held a normal practice on Wednesday and will do the same on Thursday in Foxboro.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans cancel player media availability following Bills S Damar Hamlin medical emergency

The Houston Texans canceled all media availability for players and team meetings Tuesday. The move comes in response to the NFL coming to a standstill following the medical emergency of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. During the first quarter of the Bills’ game with the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, Hamlin collapsed to the ground after getting up from making a tackle. Hamlin required CPR and was carried via ambulance to a nearby hospital where he remains in the intensive care unit in critical condition.
The Associated Press

Cardiac events a frightening, familiar sight in the NHL

The horror that swept across the NFL when Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game this week in Cincinnati was all too familiar to members of the hockey community. Five players in the NHL over the past 25 years who collapsed during...
thecomeback.com

Insider confirms NFL wanted to resume ‘MNF’ game, players refused

Despite claims to the contrary, the NFL reportedly wanted to continue Monday night’s game after the terrible incident involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. After Hamlin’s stunning collapse on the field in the first quarter, followed by rescue efforts that included CPR and the use of a defibrillator, the NFL wanted to resume play, according to Backstage Media’s Michael Silver. But Bills and Cincinnati Bengals players refused.
