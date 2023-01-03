Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prominent Dallas Family Embroiled In Bookkeeper’s $29 Million Embezzlement SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Get Your Chicago-Style Fried Chicken Fix at Harold's Chicken's New Cedar Hill LocationLarry LeaseCedar Hill, TX
Jerry Jones Praises Response to Damar Hamlin's Cardiac Arrest: "The Only Thing That Mattered Was His Well-BeingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Frisco Resort Looking to Hire 1,000 for Upcoming Senior PGA ChampionshipLarry LeaseFrisco, TX
Related
dmagazine.com
North Texas Experts on How Alternative Assets May Perform in 2023
Some are calling it “the most telegraphed recession of all time,” but it is difficult to predict the depth of what most believe is a looming economic downturn. “I think we’re at a super interesting point in history right now,” says Rob Langley, co-founder and managing partner of Dallas-based middle market firm Align Capital Partners. With stocks crashing—$9 trillion was lost in the market through the first three quarters of 2022—many are contemplating non-stock investments to help diversify. “You continue to see big pools of capital and investors increase their allocation to alternatives,” Langley says.
Two Plano Teachers Awarded For Their Hard Work
Teachers are often overlooked when it comes to special recognition. But two teachers in Plano were awarded for their hard work in North Texas and named the winners of the Market Street and Mrs. Baird’s Teachers on the Rise program. Gina Karnes of Mitchell Elementary School and Deana Reed...
dmagazine.com
Meet the Dallas 500: Marijke Lantz Flowers
Leasing guru Marijke Lantz Flowers stays busy with projects such as Billingsley Co.’s Cypress Waters, beginning construction on three speculative buildings over the last 12 months at the mixed-use, 1,000-acre, 2.5 million square-foot development on a 300-acre lake in northwest Dallas. Flowers has been with Billinglsey Co. for more than 12 years. Her prior posts include stints with Valencia Capital Group and Cushman & Wakefield.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Hospital Has Nation’s Busiest ER
A local hospital has the nation’s busiest emergency room, according to a study by Nice Rx Health. Parkland Health and Hospital System in Dallas reported the most ER visits in 2021, with a total of 210,152 that year. This number is nearly 20,000 more than the next ER on...
Developer To Build 1,200 Home In Frisco, Texas
A Plano-based developer has purchased 278 acres of land across two residential subdivisions to build 1,200 new homes. As reported by Dallas Morning News, Landon Homes has made several land purchases in the past month that will lead to more development in North Texas. The Plano-based building company, led by...
Study names this Texas city the most competitive rental market in Texas; Can you guess what it is?
Which markets in Texas were the most competitive in the last year?
dmagazine.com
The Housing Market Will Likely Cool in 2023: What Does That Mean for Affordability?
The housing market may be cooling, but affordable homes are still out of reach for many, according to a new report from real estate data firm ATTOM. The company’s fourth-quarter 2022 U.S. Home Affordability Report found that median-priced single-family homes and condos are less affordable now than they have ever been in nearly every area of the country. In 2022, prices were higher than historical averages in 99 percent of U.S. counties, compared to 68 percent in 2021.
dmagazine.com
Leading Off (1/4/22)
Southwest Could Be Out $700 Million Because of Faceplant. Southwest won’t speculate on how much the more than 17,000 canceled flights—and efforts to make it right—will cost the Dallas-based carrier. But analysts Airline Weekly and CNBC say it could be between $500 million and $700 million total. They’re using the 2021 screwup that resulted in $75 million in losses and 2,000 flights as the basis for its math, which puts the high end somewhere around $700 million. The airline says outdated software for crew assignments is to blame.
dmagazine.com
North Texas’ Most Charitable Hospitals
Many of us make New Year’s resolutions to improve or do better at something (mine is to swim more). Our wishes for the new year often involve being more generous or giving, either in spirit or finances. Keeping up with the season, I decided to dive into Sage Transparency’s hospital financial data and find out which are the region’s most charitable hospitals.
texasmetronews.com
Superb Woman: Danielle McClelland
A public servant and Division Leader at the City of Dallas, Danielle McClelland is a senior-level manager with extensive project development, operations, and communications experience. Focused and committed, she has also enjoyed stints as Marketing Manager at Gardere Wynne Sewell LLP, Public Information Manager at the City of Dallas, Announcer at North Texas Public Broadcasting — KERA 90.1FM and Public Relations Coordinator at Paul Quinn College. Danielle received a BA Degree in Communications from Prairie View A&M and an MBA in Business Administration and Management for Texas Woman’s University. A consummate professional, Danielle is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.
dmagazine.com
Texas Health Rockwall Is Nearly Doubling its Footprint
Texas Health Rockwall is undergoing a $92.3 million expansion and renovation that will nearly double the hospital’s size and bring several new services to the hospital. Rockwall’s population has been snowballing in recent years. Between 2010 and 2020, Rockwall County had some of the most significant growth in new housing units, with 36.8 percent more in 2020 than in 2010, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. During that period, 10,280 new homes were built in the county. The estimated population of Rockwall County was 116,381 according to the 2021 U.S. Census, 38,000 more than in 2010.
dmagazine.com
In Texas, Where Cities Can’t Cut Police Spending Without Penalty, Public Safety Reigns
A new study compared criminal justice spending in the country’s largest cities to what they spend on community services like affordable housing, parks and recreation, and mental health programs. Its findings are not particularly surprising: police and public safety remain the largest spend in municipal and county budgets, often dwarfing all other community services.
dmagazine.com
Why Dallas Is Diversifying its Blood Supply
Even though 38 percent of the population in the U.S. are eligible to donate blood, less than 10 percent do so each year. Moreover, these donors are disproportionately White. People of color have historically donated blood at lower levels. But a partnership between The Potter’s House Church, the American Red Cross, and United MegaCare is looking to change that.
getnews.info
Dr. Jack Bodie Dubbed the Best Dentist in Dallas by Numerous Satisfied Customers
Jack Bodie, DDS is a premier cosmetic dentist clinic based in Richardson a suburb of Dallas, TX. The founder and lead dentist Jack Bodie was labeled as the best dentist in Richardson TX for his exemplary skills, attention to detail, and quality service. Dr. Jack Bodie is a Richardson dentist...
tourcounsel.com
Stonebriar Center | Shopping mall in Frisco, Texas
Located north of Dallas, Stonebriar Center is a large mall with more than 100 different brands. Thanks to this, it is considered one of the best malls in Dallas for its variety of shopping options. These include the furniture and decoration store Pottery Barn, and big fashion brands such as the Swedish H&M, as well as White House Black Market and Michael Kors.
Seth Fowler: Predicting The 2023 Real Estate Market in Tarrant County And Beyond With Four Simple Words
It’s that time again for your faithful Tarrant County Tuesday columnist to tell you all about the 2023 real estate market. Time to get your pen and paper ready, or make sure you have enough toner in your dot-matrix printer to print this article. But first, a story. Four...
advocatemag.com
Dallas has some of the best doctors (and the worst): Meet our neighborhood’s killer docs
In the 1870s, a bright young dentist — tall, lean, mustachioed and blonde, with a slight speech impediment and a nagging cough — opened his practice in Deep Ellum. The lanky Georgia native Henry John Holliday had earned a doctorate of dentistry at 19 and won three awards, including best set of gold teeth, at a Dallas County fair.
Tarrant County grocery options expand in 2024
Juan-Carlos Rück speaks at the H-E-B groundbreaking on Nov. 16 in Fort Worth. He is a resident of Southlake. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) H-E-B’s expansion into Tarrant County is shaking up the offerings for the area as grocers work to adapt to the challenges of changing shopping habits and attracting employees in a post-pandemic market.
starlocalmedia.com
The Omni PGA Frisco resort is hiring for over 1,000 new positions. Here's what to know
The highly anticipated Omni PGA Frisco Resort is recruiting to hire more than 1,000 new employees before doors open in May 2023. Located 30 minutes north of Downtown Dallas, Omni PGA Frisco Resort is the largest resort currently in development in the country and the first of its kind for Omni Hotels & Resorts’ North Texas portfolio.
dmagazine.com
The Most Expensive Artwork for Sale in a Dallas Bar
Right before the Christmas break, we dropped an EarBurner podcast (subscribe!) with Victor Vescovo, who built a submersible that took him to the bottom of earth’s five oceans. Oh, he also went to space (but not in the submersible). When Matt Goodman profiled Victor for D Magazine in 2020, we hired a noted underwater photographer (and environmental activist) by the name of Jeremy McKane to take shots of Victor in a pool. You can see a few of Jeremy’s eerie, beautiful shots of Victor here.
Comments / 0