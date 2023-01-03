Texas Health Rockwall is undergoing a $92.3 million expansion and renovation that will nearly double the hospital’s size and bring several new services to the hospital. Rockwall’s population has been snowballing in recent years. Between 2010 and 2020, Rockwall County had some of the most significant growth in new housing units, with 36.8 percent more in 2020 than in 2010, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. During that period, 10,280 new homes were built in the county. The estimated population of Rockwall County was 116,381 according to the 2021 U.S. Census, 38,000 more than in 2010.

ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO