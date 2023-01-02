While our industry is making great strides by evolving the delivery of work and incorporating new technologies, there is still a lot of room for improvement—and this becomes increasingly important if we hope to attract new talent and bright minds. It’s no secret that one of our biggest challenges is the labor shortage. Our entire industry needs more people—in the office and in the field, and especially craftspeople in the trades. The impact of this singular issue has a ripple effect across all of our projects, irrespective of AEC discipline. This is a topic that I am passionate about, and it serves as the focus of several of my most recent industry articles. My goal is to help to provide a deeper understanding and especially to identify opportunities to change our trajectory and continuously improve.

DALLAS, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO