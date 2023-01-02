Read full article on original website
Strategies for Surviving (and Reversing) the Labor Shortage in Construction
While our industry is making great strides by evolving the delivery of work and incorporating new technologies, there is still a lot of room for improvement—and this becomes increasingly important if we hope to attract new talent and bright minds. It’s no secret that one of our biggest challenges is the labor shortage. Our entire industry needs more people—in the office and in the field, and especially craftspeople in the trades. The impact of this singular issue has a ripple effect across all of our projects, irrespective of AEC discipline. This is a topic that I am passionate about, and it serves as the focus of several of my most recent industry articles. My goal is to help to provide a deeper understanding and especially to identify opportunities to change our trajectory and continuously improve.
Kaufman County: the fastest growing county in US
The Kaufman County Justice Center which opened in November 2022 was the result of tremendous growth within the County. Most of the judical offices have moved from the downtown Kaufman Annex and Courthouse building to the new justice center building by the beginning of the new year. The county houses...
New year, new job? North Texas cities named in Top 100 job markets for 2023
PLANO, Texas — Looking for a new job in Texas, but don't know where to start? This study could help you find some direction. A WalletHub study compared 182 U.S. cities to rank the best job markets for 2023. Of the top 100, seven North Texas cities made the rankings.
North Texas area has 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time since February 2022
DALLAS — As certain countries have concerns related to a new COVID-19 variant, North Texas is seeing a slight uptick in hospitalizations across the area. Moves by several countries to mandate COVID-19 tests for passengers arriving from China reflect global concern that new variants could emerge in its ongoing outbreak.
COVID-19 Hospitalizations Spiking After Holidays in North Texas
As we enter a new year, the one thing we haven't been able to leave behind in 2022 is new COVID-19 infections. Local doctors are monitoring a new strain, more cases and more hospitalizations across North Texas right now. The DFW Hospital Council is tracking an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Two Plano Teachers Awarded For Their Hard Work
Teachers are often overlooked when it comes to special recognition. But two teachers in Plano were awarded for their hard work in North Texas and named the winners of the Market Street and Mrs. Baird’s Teachers on the Rise program. Gina Karnes of Mitchell Elementary School and Deana Reed...
Allen ISD confirms it's under federal investigation
ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Allen ISD confirmed today that it is being investigated by federal regulators after a civil rights complaint was filed against the district last year.The school district said that the complaint was filed with the Department of Education Office for Civil Rights (OCR), which is just now beginning its investigation into the matter. The district said it disputes the claims, they "are without merit, and all procedures were followed in accordance with the law." Regardless, they continued, they intend to fully cooperate with the OCR.On Dec 27, 2022, a spokesperson with the Dyslexia St. Louis: Learning & Advocacy...
Local County Fastest Growing in U.S.
Kaufman County is the fastest-growing county in the United States, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The county includes cities such as Terrell, Crandall, and Forney. “We’re seeing tremendous growth in all of the counties surrounding Dallas,” Lloyd Potter, director of the Texas Demographic Center, told The Dallas Morning News. “These counties are largely growing because there’s economic opportunity, meaning that we’re growing jobs in Texas.”
Dallas Hospital Has Nation’s Busiest ER
A local hospital has the nation’s busiest emergency room, according to a study by Nice Rx Health. Parkland Health and Hospital System in Dallas reported the most ER visits in 2021, with a total of 210,152 that year. This number is nearly 20,000 more than the next ER on...
West Dallas homeowners couldn’t access City funds for home repairs, so the City eliminated the barrier
Patsy Ruth Jackson struggled to hold back tears when she learned she might finally receive the home repairs she needs to move back into her West Dallas house. The Dallas City Council voted last week to forgo the home insurance requirement for homeowners applying to the West Dallas Targeted Rehab Program, a City of Dallas neighborhood revitalization effort designed to provide financial assistance for home repairs. The city had rejected nearly half of program applicants, most of whom lacked home insurance.
Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon
Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
Five Texas Communities Named To The 100 Best Neighborhoods List
An online resource center is making it easier to determine where you want to live by comparing neighborhood statistics from across the country. Every year, Niche ranks the top 100 neighborhoods across the country. In 2022, five neighborhoods in Texas qualified for the list, including three in Richardson. The rankings...
Developer To Build 1,200 Home In Frisco, Texas
A Plano-based developer has purchased 278 acres of land across two residential subdivisions to build 1,200 new homes. As reported by Dallas Morning News, Landon Homes has made several land purchases in the past month that will lead to more development in North Texas. The Plano-based building company, led by...
North Texas Experts on How Alternative Assets May Perform in 2023
Some are calling it “the most telegraphed recession of all time,” but it is difficult to predict the depth of what most believe is a looming economic downturn. “I think we’re at a super interesting point in history right now,” says Rob Langley, co-founder and managing partner of Dallas-based middle market firm Align Capital Partners. With stocks crashing—$9 trillion was lost in the market through the first three quarters of 2022—many are contemplating non-stock investments to help diversify. “You continue to see big pools of capital and investors increase their allocation to alternatives,” Langley says.
In Texas, Where Cities Can’t Cut Police Spending Without Penalty, Public Safety Reigns
A new study compared criminal justice spending in the country’s largest cities to what they spend on community services like affordable housing, parks and recreation, and mental health programs. Its findings are not particularly surprising: police and public safety remain the largest spend in municipal and county budgets, often dwarfing all other community services.
Wanna work at a new golf resort? 1,000 jobs are up for grabs in North Texas
FRISCO, Texas — The Omni PGA Frisco Resort, slated to open in May 2023, is recruiting to hire more than 1,000 employees for its 660-acre golf-centered campus. According to the resort's public relations team, full-time, part-time and seasonal on-property opportunities are available with competitive benefits including: hotel, meal and recreation discounts, health & wellness insurance benefits, retirement planning & 401(k) match, personal & professional development programs, Omni Circle, student tuition reimbursements, sign-on bonuses for applicable opportunities and more.
Local restaurateurs, businessmen acquire Rockwall’s iconic Culpepper Steakhouse
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 5, 2023) Dallas-based UNCO, the owner of popular restaurants Standard Service, HG Sply, Leela’s, Milli and Downtown Dallas sports bar HERO, said Saturday in an email to patrons it acquired Culpepper Cattle Company, a popular Rockwall-area steakhouse that has been in business since 1982. UNCO has...
North Texas Animal Rescue in Need of Donations and Adoptions
The holidays were busy for the Donkey and Equine Haven Rescue in Celina. The nonprofit took in 65 donkeys and mules in the last month, bringing the total number of animals on its 30-acre property in Celina to more than 90,. "It should be part of your family, not just...
Local Dallas ISD educators named master principals
Principals at four local Dallas ISD schools were awarded the master principal designation. The district gives this honor yearly to the top 10% of principals of neighborhood elementary schools, neighborhood secondary schools and choice schools. Recognizing master principals is part of Dallas ISD’s Theory of Action, an organizational philosophy that...
A Major West Dallas Polluter Finally Agrees To Leave – But It’s Taking Its Sweet Time
This story is published collaboratively with Dallas Free Press as part of the Equitable Cities Reporting Hub for Environmental Justice, an initiative led by Grist and Next City. Along a stretch of Singleton Road, West Dallas’ major thoroughfare, sits GAF Materials, a large industrial plant that chemically treats fiberglass to...
