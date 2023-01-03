Bears know importance of Fields' chance to break rushing record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are not going to make the playoffs in Week 18. They’re not going to play spoiler in Week 18 either, since the Vikings locked up the NFC North and a playoff berth long ago. The Bears always want to win, and they view every game as an opportunity to grow, but other than those two ever-present goals the Bears don’t have much to play for when they take on the Vikings in the last game of the season.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO