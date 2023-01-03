ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

News On 6

Service Oklahoma Now Administering Vehicle Registrations, Renewals

Service Oklahoma is now administering vehicle registrations and renewals, a responsibility formerly held by the Oklahoma Tax Commission. Service Oklahoma offers six online services including help with disability placard applications, license renewals and updating addresses. For more information, click here.
KOCO

OTA has green light to move forward with Access Oklahoma again

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — After less than a month of paused turnpike plans, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has the green light to move forward with Access Oklahoma again. The board unanimously approved every agenda item the OTA needed to get back on track. "I’m here to inform the OTA...
okcfox.com

OK Turnpike Authority meets to discuss Access Oklahoma Project

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority met on Tuesday to discuss the Access Oklahoma Project. It's the first meeting for the Authority after a judge ruled the OTA violated the Open Meetings Act. The Authority voted on Tuesday to move forward with the contracts for Access Oklahoma. They...
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma Is Prosecuting Pregnant Women for Using Medical Marijuana

NEWKIRK, Okla. — Early in her pregnancy, Amanda Aguilar struggled with severe nausea that sometimes made it hard to eat. A doctor had previously approved a medical marijuana license for her, so she used pot to ease her morning sickness. Aguilar, 33, said she stopped using marijuana after her...
icytales.com

4 Stunning National Parks in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is home to several beautiful and diverse national parks, each with its unique features and attractions. From the rolling grasslands of the Flint Hills to the rugged sandstone cliffs of the Wichita Mountains, Oklahoma’s national parks offer something for everyone. Check out the National Parks in Oklahoma. Oklahoma...
KOCO

Recent rule change at Capitol has upset some Oklahoma lawmakers

OKLAHOMA CITY — A recent rule change at the Capitol has upset some Oklahoma lawmakers. At the state Capitol, there is a debate over power given to the majority Republican Party. Democrats said a recent rule change disenfranchises voters. On Tuesday, the House convened for organization day, which is...
okcfox.com

Oklahoma Lt. Governor selected for Rodel Fellowship

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell was selected to participate in the class of 2023 Rodel Fellowship. The Rodel Fellowship is a selective leadership development program for elected officials from around the country. Each year, 12 Republicans and 12 Democrats are selected from state local leadership levels around the country to participate in a series of seminars over a two year period.
