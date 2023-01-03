Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Daily
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority reapproves ACCESS Oklahoma items, hears public comments
Members of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Board unanimously voted to reapprove items regarding the ACCESS Oklahoma Turnpike project previously found in violation of the Open Meeting Act during its Tuesday morning meeting. ACCESS Oklahoma is a 15-year, $5 billion infrastructure plan that includes three new turnpike routes — the South...
KOCO
Pleas to stop turnpike plans in Oklahoma ignored; plans to move forward
OKLAHOMA CITY — Pleas to stop turnpike plans in the state were ignored. After nearly a year of protesting, multiple lawsuits and a dozen people speaking directly to the board on Tuesday, Access Oklahoma – a plan for a series of turnpikes and road improvements – will move forward.
News On 6
Service Oklahoma Now Administering Vehicle Registrations, Renewals
Service Oklahoma is now administering vehicle registrations and renewals, a responsibility formerly held by the Oklahoma Tax Commission. Service Oklahoma offers six online services including help with disability placard applications, license renewals and updating addresses. For more information, click here.
KOCO
OTA has green light to move forward with Access Oklahoma again
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — After less than a month of paused turnpike plans, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has the green light to move forward with Access Oklahoma again. The board unanimously approved every agenda item the OTA needed to get back on track. "I’m here to inform the OTA...
Oklahoma AG announces 4 new opioid settlements worth $226M
OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — Oklahoma entered settlement agreements with three major pharmacy chains and an opioid manufacturer totaling more than $226 million, Attorney General John O'Connor announced Wednesday. Including the new settlements with drugmaker Allergan and pharmacy chains CVS, Walgreens and Walmart, Oklahoma has received more than...
Oklahoma lawmaker pushing for school staff pay raises
After Oklahoma City leaders approved a massive pay increase for local police officers, it seems an Oklahoma lawmakers is seeking a pay jump for school personnel.
okcfox.com
OK Turnpike Authority meets to discuss Access Oklahoma Project
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority met on Tuesday to discuss the Access Oklahoma Project. It's the first meeting for the Authority after a judge ruled the OTA violated the Open Meetings Act. The Authority voted on Tuesday to move forward with the contracts for Access Oklahoma. They...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Is Prosecuting Pregnant Women for Using Medical Marijuana
NEWKIRK, Okla. — Early in her pregnancy, Amanda Aguilar struggled with severe nausea that sometimes made it hard to eat. A doctor had previously approved a medical marijuana license for her, so she used pot to ease her morning sickness. Aguilar, 33, said she stopped using marijuana after her...
okcfox.com
Protesters make their voices heard at Oklahoma Turnpike Authority meeting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Many of those in attendance for Tuesday’s Oklahoma Turnpike Authority meeting were protestors with Pike Off OTA. Lawyers for the group filed a lawsuit to block the project altogether. Those who filed the suit have been vocal in their opposition to it. Some people...
Oklahoma City councilwoman worried about Bricktown crime
A city leader in Oklahoma City is speaking out about the possible dangers of a popular district.
icytales.com
4 Stunning National Parks in Oklahoma
Oklahoma is home to several beautiful and diverse national parks, each with its unique features and attractions. From the rolling grasslands of the Flint Hills to the rugged sandstone cliffs of the Wichita Mountains, Oklahoma’s national parks offer something for everyone. Check out the National Parks in Oklahoma. Oklahoma...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City duo arrested in Missouri for allegedly having 32 lbs of pot in their car
SARCOXIE, Mo. (KOKH) — Two Oklahoma City residents were arrested in Missouri after deputies said they found more than 30 pounds of marijuana in their car. The Jasper County Sheriff's Office said a deputy stopped a car in Sarcoxie on December 31 for a registration violation. During the stop,...
okcfox.com
Officials do walkthrough of Oklahoma County Jail, provide update on its replacement
There are updates on what's happening at the Oklahoma County jail, from its end-of-year condition to the latest plans for the new detention center. There were two meetings Tuesday, the Oklahoma Board of County Commissioners and the Oklahoma County Jail Trust meeting. Both brought insight into what's happening with the...
KOCO
Recent rule change at Capitol has upset some Oklahoma lawmakers
OKLAHOMA CITY — A recent rule change at the Capitol has upset some Oklahoma lawmakers. At the state Capitol, there is a debate over power given to the majority Republican Party. Democrats said a recent rule change disenfranchises voters. On Tuesday, the House convened for organization day, which is...
pryorinfopub.com
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oklahoma
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Oklahoma using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Lt. Governor selected for Rodel Fellowship
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell was selected to participate in the class of 2023 Rodel Fellowship. The Rodel Fellowship is a selective leadership development program for elected officials from around the country. Each year, 12 Republicans and 12 Democrats are selected from state local leadership levels around the country to participate in a series of seminars over a two year period.
okcfox.com
Wellness Wednesday: New COVID variant steadily increasing in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new COVID-19 variant is getting a lot of attention after it has steadily increased in the past few weeks. The new variant, called XBB.1.5, currently makes up nearly 22% of new cases and is considered to be immune evasive, according to OU Health's Dr. Dale Bratzler.
Problems multiply for Cleveland Co. tenant with no heat
A Cleveland County woman is saying her landlord is letting her home fall apart.
USDA ‘Local Food for Schools’ program launches in Oklahoma
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Local Food for Schools program is designed to help school districts partner with local farmers and ranchers to give students more access to nutritious foods unique to the area they live.
Moore family’s storm shelter unusable due to constant flooding, installation company disappears without trace
A Moore family says having a storm shelter was a must, so when they came across a house for sale that already had one built underneath the garage it sealed the deal, but now it's become more of a headache than a way of safety.
