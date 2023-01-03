Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sheboygan to host international powerboat racing event in August
The City of Sheboygan was selected as the host city of an inaugural powerboat race event for Aug. 11-13, 2023.
neenahsatellite.com
Boys’ Swim Sinks Oshkosh West’s Senior Night
In an array of 24 distinct swimming and diving events, the Neenah Rocket Boys’ Swim team defeated Oshkosh West in a resounding 114.5-68.5 varsity victory on Jan. 3, a night intended to commemorate the graduating classes of both teams. Senior David Murphy, one of five team captains, noted the...
wearegreenbay.com
Drizzle and rain turns to snow tonight
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Two low pressure systems give way to our continuing wintry mix of weather. We are still in a Winter Weather Advisory now until 6pm in Langlade, Northern Oconto, and Northern Marinette Counties. Temperatures will stay above freezing for most places...
WBAY Green Bay
Waupaca County residents oppose Iola Car Show mining project
Literacy Green Bay helps people learn the English language and other skills. It’s going to be a damp and dreary day with overcast skies. Around the Fox Cities towards the Lakeshore, fog is also possible. What doctors think might've caused Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest. Updated: 19 hours ago. It's...
spmetrowire.com
Aspirus Stevens Point Hospital welcomes first baby of ’23
Aspirus Stevens Point Hospital, formerly known as St. Michael’s Hospital, welcomed its New Year’s baby in the early morning hours of Jan. 1. Croix Bridger Quackenboss, son of Tessa and Eric Quackenboss of Plover, was born at 12:35 a.m. on January 1. He weighs 7 pounds, 8 ounces, and is 20 inches long.
wearegreenbay.com
Tipsy Taco & Tequila Bar officially open in Appleton
(WFRV) – You don’t need to leave the area to take a flight… a flight of margaritas at least!. Local 5 Live gets a look inside a new restaurant in Appleton with tequilas, tacos, an Instagram station, and an around great atmosphere. The new Tipsy Taco &...
b93radio.com
Sheboygan HSHS St. Nicholas, Aurora Announce First Babies of 2023
As the new year was in its fourth hour, the first new baby of 2023 in Sheboygan County entered the world at Sheboygan County Aurora Medical Center. The child would soon be joined by two others as New Year additions to Sheboygan County families. Valerie Nurek and Jason Joyner welcomed...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Lincoln Boys Fall Short at Sheboygan North
The Manitowoc Lincoln Boys Basketball team fell short during their road trip to Sheboygan North. The final score was 75-53. The Golden Raiders were dominant on the offensive side of the court, shooting 81% from the field in the second half. They were led by Cale Buboltz who accounted for...
neenahsatellite.com
Debate at State: Skyrocketing Success
Neenah Debate members will be participating in the Wisconsin State Debate Tournament on Jan. 14 and 15 in West Bend. The following students will be competing in Junior Varsity Lincoln Douglas debate format: freshman Caroline Hodges and Nina Bhattacharjee as well as sophomore Drew Benthein, Kale Hildebrandt and Aidan Lishner. Competing in the Varsity Lincoln Douglas format are junior Sarah Hoffman and senior Parker De Deker.
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities provide update to incident on Green Bay’s east side, two in custody
WEDNESDAY, 1/4/2023 – 4:09 p.m. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Green Bay Police Department have provided an update on the large police presence on Smith Street from earlier in the afternoon on January 4. The incident on Smith Street began shortly after 10 a.m. and...
Door County Pulse
Public Hearing Planned on Proposed S&S Jerseyland Dairy Expansion
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is planning a public hearing for Feb. 7, 10 am, via Zoom on the permit-renewal application from the Forestville-based S&S Jerseyland Dairy, which is seeking to expand its operation, said James Salscheider, a DNR agricultural runoff management specialist. S&S Jerseyland Dairy is a...
spectrumnews1.com
Hoop dreams: Neenah's Allie Ziebell achieves lifelong goal with commitment to UConn women's basketball
NEENAH, Wis.— His friends liked to whisper in his ear. “Hey Mark. Your daughter Allie, she has an opportunity to do big things. Be unique. Be something special.”. Mark Ziebell would often respond with a double-take, followed by an eye roll. What You Need To Know. Neenah's Allie Ziebell...
Arrests made after large police presence on Smith Street in Green Bay
Green Bay Police said an additional arrest has been made in Oconto County of a person of interest believed to be connected to a shooting on Smith Street last month, which is a homicide investigation.
radioplusinfo.com
1-4-23 fire at fdl champion insulation
Nobody was injured in a smoldering fire at a Fond du Lac business. Shortly before 4:30pm Tuesday firefighters were called to Champion Insulation on South Hickory Street for a fire in a product packaging system. Fire crews removed smoldering insulation from a silo system and used water to extinguish the remaining material inside the silo. The fire was contained to the packaging system. All employees evacuated safely.
wearegreenbay.com
Early morning vehicle fire near Appleton garage leaves minivan a ‘total loss’
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in Appleton responded to a vehicle that was on fire next to a garage on South Peabody Street on Wednesday morning. According to the Appleton Fire Department, the incident happened around 2:15 a.m. on January 4, and when crews first arrived they found a minivan with the passenger compartment ‘fully involved in fire.’
CBS 58
Wisconsin-based oil company towing vessel sinks in Kinnickinnic River
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An Appleton-based oil company is trying to bail out their towing vessel after it sunk in the Kinnickinnic River. U.S. Venture Inc. is the owner of the 112-foot towing vessel. The vessel was docked and empty at the time it began to sink. The vessel began...
CBS 58
Federal report: Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary at fault for death of 2 tiger cubs
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary in West Bend was found to be at fault for the deaths of two tiger cubs. This, according to a report from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The USDA says, an inspection took place last month, just a...
WSAW
Former Packer charged with disorderly conduct, separate OWI charge, released on bond
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Former Green Bay Packer Bill Ferrario has pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct and operating while intoxicated, his second offense. Ferrario was booked into the Marathon County Jail on Jan. 3. He has now been released after posting his $1,500 signature bond. The 44-year-old Wausau resident...
wearegreenbay.com
Neenah Army Reserve Unit prepares to deploy overseas
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The 395th Ordnance Army Reserve Unit in Neenah is preparing a farewell ceremony before they deploy overseas. The ceremony will give the opportunity to the soldiers’ families to see their loved ones before they leave. One of the 24 soldiers, Lt. Grant Erickson, has...
