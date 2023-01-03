ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neenah, WI

neenahsatellite.com

Boys’ Swim Sinks Oshkosh West’s Senior Night

In an array of 24 distinct swimming and diving events, the Neenah Rocket Boys’ Swim team defeated Oshkosh West in a resounding 114.5-68.5 varsity victory on Jan. 3, a night intended to commemorate the graduating classes of both teams. Senior David Murphy, one of five team captains, noted the...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Drizzle and rain turns to snow tonight

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Two low pressure systems give way to our continuing wintry mix of weather. We are still in a Winter Weather Advisory now until 6pm in Langlade, Northern Oconto, and Northern Marinette Counties. Temperatures will stay above freezing for most places...
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Waupaca County residents oppose Iola Car Show mining project

Literacy Green Bay helps people learn the English language and other skills. It’s going to be a damp and dreary day with overcast skies. Around the Fox Cities towards the Lakeshore, fog is also possible. What doctors think might've caused Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest. Updated: 19 hours ago. It's...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
spmetrowire.com

Aspirus Stevens Point Hospital welcomes first baby of ’23

Aspirus Stevens Point Hospital, formerly known as St. Michael’s Hospital, welcomed its New Year’s baby in the early morning hours of Jan. 1. Croix Bridger Quackenboss, son of Tessa and Eric Quackenboss of Plover, was born at 12:35 a.m. on January 1. He weighs 7 pounds, 8 ounces, and is 20 inches long.
STEVENS POINT, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Tipsy Taco & Tequila Bar officially open in Appleton

(WFRV) – You don’t need to leave the area to take a flight… a flight of margaritas at least!. Local 5 Live gets a look inside a new restaurant in Appleton with tequilas, tacos, an Instagram station, and an around great atmosphere. The new Tipsy Taco &...
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Lincoln Boys Fall Short at Sheboygan North

The Manitowoc Lincoln Boys Basketball team fell short during their road trip to Sheboygan North. The final score was 75-53. The Golden Raiders were dominant on the offensive side of the court, shooting 81% from the field in the second half. They were led by Cale Buboltz who accounted for...
MANITOWOC, WI
neenahsatellite.com

Debate at State: Skyrocketing Success

Neenah Debate members will be participating in the Wisconsin State Debate Tournament on Jan. 14 and 15 in West Bend. The following students will be competing in Junior Varsity Lincoln Douglas debate format: freshman Caroline Hodges and Nina Bhattacharjee as well as sophomore Drew Benthein, Kale Hildebrandt and Aidan Lishner. Competing in the Varsity Lincoln Douglas format are junior Sarah Hoffman and senior Parker De Deker.
NEENAH, WI
Door County Pulse

Public Hearing Planned on Proposed S&S Jerseyland Dairy Expansion

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is planning a public hearing for Feb. 7, 10 am, via Zoom on the permit-renewal application from the Forestville-based S&S Jerseyland Dairy, which is seeking to expand its operation, said James Salscheider, a DNR agricultural runoff management specialist. S&S Jerseyland Dairy is a...
FORESTVILLE, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-4-23 fire at fdl champion insulation

Nobody was injured in a smoldering fire at a Fond du Lac business. Shortly before 4:30pm Tuesday firefighters were called to Champion Insulation on South Hickory Street for a fire in a product packaging system. Fire crews removed smoldering insulation from a silo system and used water to extinguish the remaining material inside the silo. The fire was contained to the packaging system. All employees evacuated safely.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Early morning vehicle fire near Appleton garage leaves minivan a ‘total loss’

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in Appleton responded to a vehicle that was on fire next to a garage on South Peabody Street on Wednesday morning. According to the Appleton Fire Department, the incident happened around 2:15 a.m. on January 4, and when crews first arrived they found a minivan with the passenger compartment ‘fully involved in fire.’
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Neenah Army Reserve Unit prepares to deploy overseas

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The 395th Ordnance Army Reserve Unit in Neenah is preparing a farewell ceremony before they deploy overseas. The ceremony will give the opportunity to the soldiers’ families to see their loved ones before they leave. One of the 24 soldiers, Lt. Grant Erickson, has...
NEENAH, WI

