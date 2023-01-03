ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortville, IN

Fortville NYE fire forces small businesses to temporarily close, investigation ongoing

By Courtney Crown
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HT4xN_0k1T0g3r00

FORTVILLE, Ind. — A fire late on New Year’s Eve forced several small businesses in Fortville to temporarily halt their operations. Fortunately, no one was injured and the investigation, including the cause, is ongoing.

“We just heard a bunch of sirens, like constant sirens and saw a bunch of lights,” said Krista Schuyler, a co-owner of the Fortville Music Garage.

Krista and her husband Zack own the business which offers a variety of musical services to the community and houses a church too.

“We have to replace thousands of dollars of equipment in our space,” Zack said. “We also host Emerge Church so they’re displaced as well.”

Authorities say a fire broke out in the Bonsai Fortville restaurant right next door to the Fortville Music Garage. Vernon Township Fire Chief Mark Elder said smoke caused damage to several of the surrounding businesses.

“Everybody’s like, ‘hey it could be worse’ and it could be,” Jordan Hess, who owns Studio Esthetics, said. “The building’s still standing, all my stuff is still there. Nobody was here. Silver lining. Stuff can be replaced right?”

Hess’ business is inside of the building with Bonsai. She says a generous friend is loaning her space so she can continue to serve her clients.

“I rushed over here and thankfully the fire marshal’s were really nice and let me in the building to gather some of my stuff,” Hess said.

Neighbors have blessed the Schuylers with space to operate too.

“We’ve been surrounded by business owners coming together and Gateway Church here in Fortville has given us the use of their community building, which is literally one block down the street, for us to be able to hold lessons and continue our lessons until we get our space cleaned up and our equipment replaced,” Zack said.

The business owners do not know when they will be able to get inside the buildings and assess the damage to their belongings. They also tell us they do not know when power will be returned to their buildings.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLFI.com

Downtown train derailment environmental clean up

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The environmental clean up for the train derailment that happened this past September has begun in the Wabash. When the train cars crashed into the river they left behind a chemical that can be hazardous to ecosystems called Pig Iron. This is a crude...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

PHOTOS: 2 semis catch fire on I-70 in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Two semi trailers suffered heavy damage after a fiery crash on I-70 Wednesday morning. According to Henry County Sheriff’s Office, one semi driver had pulled over on the side of I-70 East near mile marker 133 to check on his load at around 4:51 a.m. Another driver also headed east had […]
HENRY COUNTY, IN
FOX59

‘Do me a favor and don’t follow too close’: New video shows traffic stop in Indiana involving Idaho murder suspect

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – Police released new video Wednesday of a traffic stop involving a man charged in connection with a quadruple murder in Idaho. A Hancock County sheriff’s deputy stopped Bryan Kohberger and his father for tailgating on I-70 eastbound, saying their white Hyundai Elantra was following a van too closely. The stop happened […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
FOX59

6 detained after shots fired at Beech Grove apartments

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Police in Beech Grove detained six people while responding to a report of shots fired Wednesday morning. Police were sent to the Willow Glen apartments around 4 a.m. (near Shelbyville Road and S. 9th Avenue). Responding officers heard the shots when they arrived on scene and pinpointed one apartment as the […]
BEECH GROVE, IN
FOX59

Noblesville man struck and killed while changing tire on I-65

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — A 25-year-old man from Noblesville is dead after he was struck while attempting to change a tire on Interstate 65 in Jasper County Wednesday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 9:45 a.m. on I-65 southbound near the 230 mile marker in Jasper County, just north […]
JASPER COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Funeral procession Tuesday afternoon for Carmel councilor Bruce Kimball

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Tuesday afternoon funeral procession will take Carmel City Councilor Bruce Kimball through the district he represented for nearly two terms. Kimball died Friday at the age of 70. Kimball was first elected to represent Carmel’s District 1, which covers the area roughly north of...
CARMEL, IN
korncountry.com

Columbus pair jailed two after man shot with pellet gun

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Two Bartholomew County residents were arrested by the Columbus Police Department (CPD) after a man was shot in the face with a pellet gun on Monday night. Officers responded to the 2100 block of Union Street at 6:30 p.m. to check on a disturbance taking place outside a home, per CPD’s Lt. Matt Harris.
COLUMBUS, IN
WISH-TV

Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

15-year-old dies following accidental shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS – A 15-year-old is dead following an accidental shooting on Indy’s east side. The death marks the city’s first homicide of 2023. Police said the shooting appears to be unintentional, but can still serve as a safety lesson for everyone. Around 2:45 Monday afternoon, a teenager showed up at Community East Hospital with a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

53K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy