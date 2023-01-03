ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutgers shocks Purdue as Boilers dealt first loss of season

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) – Cam Spencer’s 3-pointer with 13.3 seconds left gave Rutgers the lead and No. 1 Purdue failed to convert on its final two chances as the Scarlet Knights held on for a shocking 65-64 victory. It’s the second straight year coach Steve Pikiell’s team has upset top-ranked Purdue. Spencer had 14 points while Paul Mulcahy had 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists. The Boilermakers were led by Zach Edey who overcame early foul trouble to finish with 19 points and 10 rebounds. The loss leaves New Mexico as Division I’s last remaining unbeaten team.

Lewis Jackson talks Purdue hoops at Crew Life camp

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former Purdue point guard Lewis Jackson is in the Summit City this week as a counselor at the Crew Life Holiday Camp at South Side High School hosted by Rapheal Davis, and on Tuesday he talked all things Boilermaker basketball with WANE-TV.
