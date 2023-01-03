ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
techaiapp.com

NFL Player May Face Neurological Risks After Cardiac Arrest

Jan. 3, 2023 — What can happen if your brain loses oxygen for an extended period?. During Monday night’s Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game, NFL fans watched nervously as Bills safety Damar Hamlin lay flat on this back surrounded by medical personnel, teammates, and coaching staff. Hamlin,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

NFL makes major announcement about Bills-Bengals game

The NFL postponed Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, and we now know that the game will not resume this week. On Tuesday, the NFL issued a statement announcing that the Bills and Bengals will not take the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Sportico

Damar Hamlin’s $7M Charity Faces New Challenges Amid Sudden Growth

In May 2020, heading into his fifth-year senior season at Pittsburgh—and a full year before he was taken by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the NFL Draft—Damar Hamlin filed a two-page Articles of Incorporation with the Pennsylvania Department of State to create the Chasing M’s Foundation. The “M” stood for “millions.” The entity’s purpose, he wrote: “Providing scholarships and promoting education for High School and College athletes.” But that seemed to be almost an afterthought. Seven months later, on Dec. 14, 2020, Hamlin launched a GoFundMe campaign for his foundation’s first initiative: a $2,500 toy drive for a daycare facility...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Sporting News

NFL denies Joe Buck's reports on 'five-minute warmup' to resume Bills vs. Bengals game after Damar Hamlin's collapse

The NFL is denying that the league gave the Bills and Bengals a five-minute warmup period to resume play following Damar Hamlin's cardiac incident on Monday night. In the on-field aftermath of Hamlin's incident, Joe Buck on the ESPN broadcast relayed information that teams were given a five-minute window to begin warming up so the Bengals-Bills "Monday Night Football" matchup could resume play.
CBS Minnesota

"Play for Patrick" encourages heart screenings for young athletes after Damar Hamlin injury

MINNEAPOLIS -- When Bills' Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during a football game against the Bengals on Monday night, it brought back painful memories for Mike Schoonover.His son, Patrick, was only 14 years old when he collapsed on the ice during a hockey game. He died that same day from cardiac arrest.Schoonover said his phone started to light up after Hamlin was injured."It brought us back to when our son went down back in November of 2014 with his teammates watching, with people in attendance watching - that type of thing. So, it was heartbreaking to see," he said.Cardiac...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin gets supportive message from ex-NHLer who had similar incident

Damar Hamlin is getting some support this week from a player who has been there before. Retired former NHL defenseman Chris Pronger tweeted a message Tuesday for the Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, who collapsed after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. “Prayers that Damar Hamlin can have the same outcome that... The post Damar Hamlin gets supportive message from ex-NHLer who had similar incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

