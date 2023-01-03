MINNEAPOLIS -- When Bills' Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during a football game against the Bengals on Monday night, it brought back painful memories for Mike Schoonover.His son, Patrick, was only 14 years old when he collapsed on the ice during a hockey game. He died that same day from cardiac arrest.Schoonover said his phone started to light up after Hamlin was injured."It brought us back to when our son went down back in November of 2014 with his teammates watching, with people in attendance watching - that type of thing. So, it was heartbreaking to see," he said.Cardiac...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO