Cula M. Amos Jones, 91
Cula M. Amos Jones, 91, of Roundhill passed away Dec. 30, 2022 at Edmonson Center in Brownsville. The Butler County native was a retired quality control inspector at Kellwood in Morgantown and a member of Roundhill Church of Christ. She was the daughter of the late Claude Amos and Cora Lawrence Amos and the wife of the late Elvird Jones.
k105.com
Caneyville women, one with ties to killing of Caneyville man in 2019, arrested with large amount of methamphetamine, shotgun
Two Caneyville women, one with ties to the 2019 shooting death of a Caneyville man, and both felons, have been arrested after police located a large amount of methamphetamine and a shotgun while executing a search warrant. Friday night at approximately 11:30, Grayson County Deputies Sean Fentress and Tim Jackson...
k105.com
3 Ohio Co. residents facing over 40 charges after latest abuse investigation at Dundee boarding school
A nearly three month investigation by Kentucky State Police has resulted in the indictment and arrest of three Ohio County residents for alleged abuse that took place at a Dundee boarding school. On Thursday, troopers arrested the founder of Pilgrims Rest School, 52-year-old Kelly R. Vanderkooi as well as 28-year-old...
k105.com
Leitchfield, Anneta FDs assist EMS with patient trapped by high water. Several GC roads impacted by heavy rain.
Grayson County was plagued overnight with a Tornado Warning, a Flash Flood Warning and several roadways either washed out or with water over the road. A strong thunderstorm produced high winds and heavy rain throughout most of the overnight hours, creating flash flood conditions that struck multiple roadways in Grayson County, particularly low-lying roads.
k105.com
KSP Post 4 troopers open nearly 50 criminal cases, arrest over 260 suspects, give 279 courtesy notices during December
Kentucky State Police Post 4 in Elizabethtown has released its December Activity Report. According KSP Post 4 Public Affairs Officer Scotty Sharp, troopers and detectives:. Wrote 1,718 citations and arrested 16 impaired drivers. Opened 47 criminal cases, made 263 arrests and served 81 criminal court documents. Cited 408 speeders and...
k105.com
Semi flips onto its side on Wax Road
Wax Road was blocked Tuesday afternoon after a tractor-trailer flipped on the roadway. Tuesday afternoon at approximately 11:45, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Clay Boone and the Wax Fire Department responded to the accident at the intersection of Lone Oak Road and Wax Road. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders found that a Western Express (based out of Nashville, Tennessee) semi carrying a load of lumber had flipped onto its side while attempting a right turn from Lone Oak Road onto Wax Road.
k105.com
Alleged underage drinking, drug use at large New Year’s Eve party leads to arrest of Breckinridge Co. man, his son
A Breckinridge County man and his son have been arrested after a New Year’s Eve party spiraled out of control. Sunday morning at approximately 1:00, Kentucky State Police and the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 9800 block of Hwy 401, about 2.5 miles south of Custer, on the report of “physical fighting” at the party.
