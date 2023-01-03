PREP HOCKEY: Beloit Memorial shines in Stoughton Tourney

STOUGHTON, Wis.—Beloit Memorial’s hockey team couldn’t have asked for a better conclusion to 2022.

The Purple Knights captured three straight victories in the Stoughton Holiday Tournament, knocking out Milton 7-4 on Thursday, Baraboo 6-2 on Friday and Monroe 5-0 on Saturday.

In Friday’s win, Beloit had five different skaters score with Logan Tysse tallying a pair of goals.

The Knights opened up a 5-1 lead in the first period with the first three goals—by Cy Potter, Tysse and Nathan Fiebig—all via power plays. Tysse made it 4-0 with an unassisted, even-strength goal before the Thunder got on the board. Max Allen made it 5-1 off assists by Payton Whalen and Marcus Allen.

Nathan Anastasi had the lone goal of the second period and Baraboo had the only goal in the third.

Winning goaltender Jameson Flanagan had 23 saves. Baraboo’s Burke Schweda stopped a whopping 77 shots.

With the win on Saturday, Beloit avenged a 5-3 loss to the Cheesemakers earlier in the season.

The Knights got an unassisted goal from Jaxon Walenga in the first period and a goal from Whalen in the second. They tacked on three more in the third, from Jayden Piccione, Whalen and Tysse.

Flanagan had 35 saves for the shutout.

BELOIT MEMORIAL 6, BARABOO 2

Baraboo……1 0 1—2

B. Memorial..5 1 0—6

FIRST PERIOD: BM, Potter (Max Allen), 11:44 (pp); BM, Tysse (Mar. Allen), 10:48 (pp); BM, Fiebig (Whalen), 9:34 (pp); BM, Tysse (unassisted), 6:15; B, Samrow (Zemanovic, Hartmann), :51; BM, Max Allen (Whalen, Marc. Allen), :33.

SECOND PERIOD: BM, Anastasi (Hellen), 14:47.

THIRD PERIOD: B, Carpenter (Zemanovic), 6:53 (pp).

Saves: Baraboo (Schwede) 39-12-26-77, Beloit (Flanagan) 3-12-8-23. Penalties: Baraboo 9-18, Beloit 8-16.

BELOIT MEMORIAL 5, MONROE 0

B. Memorial..1 1 3—5

Monroe…….0 0 0—0

FIRST PERIOD: BM, Walenga (unassisted), 9:22.

SECOND PERIOD: BM, Whalen (Piccione), :05.

THIRD PERIOD: BM, Piccione (Max Allen), 14:04; BM, Whalen (Walenga), 6:32; BM, Tysse (Anastasi), 4:50.

Saves: Beloit (Flanagan), 9-12-14-35, Monroe (Theorin 11-11-18-40. Penalties: Beloit 5-10, Monroe 3-6.