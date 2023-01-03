Beloit College women's basketball falls to Carroll

BELOIT—It was a three-point game at halftime, but a dominant second half from Carroll tripped up the Beloit College women’s basketball team 64-53 Friday afternoon at Flood Arena.

The Pioneers (7-5) jumped out to a 7-2 lead, but the Buccaneers (5-7) went on a 9-0 run to grab the lead, and sophomore Oceanna Estrada knocked down a three-pointer to give Beloit a 16-11 lead after the first quarter.

It was a back-and-forth second quarter as Carroll took an 18-17 lead before a trey from sophomore Johanna McNair got the lead back for the Bucs.

Back-to-back layups from junior Marlee Young widened the margin, but a 6-3 run from the Pioneers made it 27-24 at the break.

A big third quarter from Carroll would prove to be Beloit’s downfall. The Pioneers surged ahead on a 16-3 run as Kate Christian hit back-to-back three pointers, and the Bucs trailed 45-39 after three.

Brooke Foster hit two treys to start the fourth quarter as Carroll took a 53-39 lead, a deficit too large to overcome for the Bucs.

Clinton grad Elizabeth Kalk led the team in points (12) and rebounds (5) while playing a team-high 39 minutes.

Beloit shot 37.3 percent from the field while going 33.3 percent on three-pointers.

The Bucs were defeated 41-27 on rebounds.

CARROLL 64, BELOIT 53

Carroll….11 13 21 19—64

Beloit……16 11 12 14—53

CARROLL (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Christian 6-11 5-9 20, Rangel 4-13 3-3 11, Foster 3-10 2-2 11, Thompson 3-6 0-0 6, Evans 2-4 0-0 4, Halverson 0-2 3-4 3, Soyke 1-3 1-1 3, Gricius 1-3 0-0 3, Madsen 0-1 2-2 2, Rohner 0-1 1-2 1. Totals: 20-54 17-23 64.

BELOIT COLLEGE (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Kalk 3-16 4-5 12, Welte 3-8 2-2 9, McNair 3-3 0-0 8, Ciochon 2-7 3-6 7, Estrada 3-4 0-0 7, Boyance 2-3 0-0 4, Young 2-4 0-0 4, Ross 1-2 0-0 2, Bayo 0-2 0-0 0, Thompson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 19-51 9-13 53.

3-pointers: Carroll 7-21 (Foster 3-8, Christian 3-5, Gricius 1-3, Rangel 0-1, Evans 0-1, Soyke 0-1, Madsen 0-1, Rohner 0-1). BC 6-18 (Kalk 2-7, McNair 2-2, Welte 1-4, Estrada 1-2, Ciochon 0-1, Young 0-1, Ross 0-1). Rebounds: Carroll 41 (Halverson 9), BC 27 (Kalk 5). Assists: Carroll 10, BC 11. Fouled out: Welte. Total fouls: Caroll 13, BC 23.