PHOTOS: 2 semis catch fire on I-70 in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Two semi trailers suffered heavy damage after a fiery crash on I-70 Wednesday morning. According to Henry County Sheriff’s Office, one semi driver had pulled over on the side of I-70 East near mile marker 133 to check on his load at around 4:51 a.m. Another driver also headed east had […]
cbs4indy.com
Noblesville man struck and killed while changing tire on I-65
JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — A 25-year-old man from Noblesville is dead after he was struck while attempting to change a tire on Interstate 65 in Jasper County Wednesday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 9:45 a.m. on I-65 southbound near the 230 mile marker in Jasper County, just north of the Demotte/Roselawn exit.
6 detained after shots fired at Beech Grove apartments
BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Police in Beech Grove detained six people while responding to a report of shots fired Wednesday morning. Police were sent to the Willow Glen apartments around 4 a.m. (near Shelbyville Road and S. 9th Avenue). Responding officers heard the shots when they arrived on scene and pinpointed one apartment as the […]
cbs4indy.com
Police chase ends in multi-car crash, 5 injured
A police chase on the northeast side ended in a multi-car crash, injuring five people, including the suspect Wednesday night, police say. A police chase on the northeast side ended in a multi-car crash, injuring five people, including the suspect Wednesday night, police say. Uber driver shot in vehicle. IMPD...
Mistake over identical cars may have led to homicide of 16-year-old at Castleton Square Mall
INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager is dead and a second victim remains in the hospital following a shooting at Castleton Square Mall. Police are still investigating what led to the deadly shooting in the mall parking lot, but the father of the victim who survived claims it started with a mistake over two identical cars. Around […]
Juvenile male killed in shooting outside Castleton Square Mall, man injured
UPDATE: The coroner on Wednesday identified the juvenile killed as 16-year-old Michael Mason Jr. ORIGINAL STORY: INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot, including a juvenile who has since died, in the parking lot of an Indianapolis mall on Tuesday night. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed that a juvenile male was killed and an […]
cbs4indy.com
Simon Malls ignores questions about security after 3 shootings in less than 6 months
INDIANAPOLIS — A deadly shooting at the Castleton Square Mall on Tuesday is just the latest incident of violence to happen at a central Indiana shopping center. At the end of December, police in Greenwood said a group of individuals got into a shootout in the parking lot of the Greenwood Park Mall. Nobody was shot but the gunfire sparked false rumors of an active shooter and led to mass panic during the busy shopping days before Christmas.
Shots fired into woman's Indianapolis apartment hours after deadly shooting at complex
INDIANAPOLIS — "I've done a lot of crying," said 28-year-old Destiney Gillespie, sitting on her couch in her northeast Indianapolis apartment. Crying was not the way Gillespie thought she'd be bringing in a new year, terrified for the safety of her 11-year-old son. "I can take something happening to...
cbs4indy.com
Drying out while cooling down
We will be a lot cooler Wednesday with temperatures steady, in the mid 40s, into the afternoon. A wintry mix possible Thursday. We will be a lot cooler Wednesday with temperatures steady, in the mid 40s, into the afternoon. A wintry mix possible Thursday. Uber driver shot in vehicle. IMPD...
cbs4indy.com
Video inside Indy eatery angers customers, officials and other business owners
This was the response by City-County Council Member La Keisha Jackson after. shot inside a small combo restaurant/convenience store in her district on the northeast side of Indianapolis. A pair of video clips surfaced over the New Year’s Eve/Day weekend. They show a customer walking into the kitchen where several...
Fortville restaurant damaged in New Year's Eve fire
A fire in Fortville caused damage to a local Japanese restaurant and other surrounding businesses in the area on New Year's Eve
cbs4indy.com
Police ask for help finding Hancock County man last seen walking away from his home
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing since Monday. The sheriff’s department said Chad Denzler was last seen walking away from his home at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Monday. Denzler’s home is located on South Havens Drive in Sugar Creek Township.
1 dead after shooting on Indy’s near northeast side
Police are investigating after one person was found dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon.
WISH-TV
Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
cbs4indy.com
What to expect and how to save on gas in 2023
Experts at GasBuddy believe the national average price of gas this year is projected to drop nearly 50 cents from last year. Experts at GasBuddy believe the national average price of gas this year is projected to drop nearly 50 cents from last year. Uber driver shot in vehicle. IMPD...
cbs4indy.com
Indianapolis man broke in to Hancock County home while owners were at funeral, court docs allege
FORTVILLE, Ind. — Fortville police arrested an accused burglar who was caught in the act by the homeowners — and then returned to the house for a second time. Police received a call from the homeowners on December 16. A married couple said they had returned to their home on Mill Street from a funeral around 8:45 p.m. and noticed all the lights were on in their house.
IMPD: Driver fleeing from police dies after crashing into pole in stolen vehicle
INDIANAPOLIS — A driver died overnight Tuesday while trying to flee from IMPD officers on the northwest side of Indianapolis. Police said the pursuit ended when the driver crashed into a pole at 62nd and Zionsville around 3:45 a.m. IMPD officials said the pursuit began when an off-duty officer was going northbound on I-465 and […]
korncountry.com
Columbus police officer rejoins department
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) welcomed back a former member of the force after he was sworn in by Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop on Tuesday morning. John Searle (CPD #195) is a graduate of the University of Akron where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Emergency Management. He was previously a Columbus police officer from 2006 to 2016 and was also the department’s K-9 handler before returning to Ohio to continue his law enforcement career seven years ago.
'Landed right here on the bed' | Indy couple finds bullet inside home on New Year's Eve
INDIANAPOLIS — On New Year's Eve, James Gerholdt said he was ready to watch the ball drop. Instead, a bullet came flying through his bedroom wall right next to his family photos. "Here's where the bullet came through. Right here," Gerholdt said as he showed a large bullet hole...
cbs4indy.com
Police: New Castle couple punish 5 kids by shooting them with airsoft guns
NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A New Castle woman and her boyfriend were charged with several counts of domestic battery and neglect of a dependent after police investigated claims of the couple shooting five children with airsoft guns as a form of punishment. Police began investigating in December of 2022...
