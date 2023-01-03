ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

PHOTOS: 2 semis catch fire on I-70 in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Two semi trailers suffered heavy damage after a fiery crash on I-70 Wednesday morning. According to Henry County Sheriff’s Office, one semi driver had pulled over on the side of I-70 East near mile marker 133 to check on his load at around 4:51 a.m. Another driver also headed east had […]
HENRY COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Noblesville man struck and killed while changing tire on I-65

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — A 25-year-old man from Noblesville is dead after he was struck while attempting to change a tire on Interstate 65 in Jasper County Wednesday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 9:45 a.m. on I-65 southbound near the 230 mile marker in Jasper County, just north of the Demotte/Roselawn exit.
JASPER COUNTY, IN
FOX59

6 detained after shots fired at Beech Grove apartments

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Police in Beech Grove detained six people while responding to a report of shots fired Wednesday morning. Police were sent to the Willow Glen apartments around 4 a.m. (near Shelbyville Road and S. 9th Avenue). Responding officers heard the shots when they arrived on scene and pinpointed one apartment as the […]
BEECH GROVE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police chase ends in multi-car crash, 5 injured

A police chase on the northeast side ended in a multi-car crash, injuring five people, including the suspect Wednesday night, police say. A police chase on the northeast side ended in a multi-car crash, injuring five people, including the suspect Wednesday night, police say. Uber driver shot in vehicle. IMPD...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Simon Malls ignores questions about security after 3 shootings in less than 6 months

INDIANAPOLIS — A deadly shooting at the Castleton Square Mall on Tuesday is just the latest incident of violence to happen at a central Indiana shopping center. At the end of December, police in Greenwood said a group of individuals got into a shootout in the parking lot of the Greenwood Park Mall. Nobody was shot but the gunfire sparked false rumors of an active shooter and led to mass panic during the busy shopping days before Christmas.
GREENWOOD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Drying out while cooling down

We will be a lot cooler Wednesday with temperatures steady, in the mid 40s, into the afternoon. A wintry mix possible Thursday. We will be a lot cooler Wednesday with temperatures steady, in the mid 40s, into the afternoon. A wintry mix possible Thursday. Uber driver shot in vehicle. IMPD...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

What to expect and how to save on gas in 2023

Experts at GasBuddy believe the national average price of gas this year is projected to drop nearly 50 cents from last year. Experts at GasBuddy believe the national average price of gas this year is projected to drop nearly 50 cents from last year. Uber driver shot in vehicle. IMPD...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indianapolis man broke in to Hancock County home while owners were at funeral, court docs allege

FORTVILLE, Ind. — Fortville police arrested an accused burglar who was caught in the act by the homeowners — and then returned to the house for a second time. Police received a call from the homeowners on December 16. A married couple said they had returned to their home on Mill Street from a funeral around 8:45 p.m. and noticed all the lights were on in their house.
FORTVILLE, IN
korncountry.com

Columbus police officer rejoins department

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) welcomed back a former member of the force after he was sworn in by Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop on Tuesday morning. John Searle (CPD #195) is a graduate of the University of Akron where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Emergency Management. He was previously a Columbus police officer from 2006 to 2016 and was also the department’s K-9 handler before returning to Ohio to continue his law enforcement career seven years ago.
COLUMBUS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy