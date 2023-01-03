INDIANAPOLIS — A deadly shooting at the Castleton Square Mall on Tuesday is just the latest incident of violence to happen at a central Indiana shopping center. At the end of December, police in Greenwood said a group of individuals got into a shootout in the parking lot of the Greenwood Park Mall. Nobody was shot but the gunfire sparked false rumors of an active shooter and led to mass panic during the busy shopping days before Christmas.

GREENWOOD, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO