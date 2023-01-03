ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shooter targets driver in Miami’s Midtown area, police say

MIAMI – Detectives were searching for the shooter who targeted a driver on Tuesday in Miami’s Midtown area. The shooting was in the area of Northeast 36 Street and Biscayne Boulevard, according to the Miami Police Department. There were police officers in the parking lot of Denny’s restaurant.
2 men fatally shot blocks away from each other in Miami

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating two shootings that left two men dead late Monday night. The first shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and 64th Street. Police said officers arrived at the scene to find a man who had been...
Police: Man shot during dispute in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was hospitalized Wednesday morning following a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed. The shooting occurred in the Venezia Lakes gated community in the area of Southwest 132nd Avenue and 136th Terrace. According to Miami-Dade police, a dispute occurred between two men, at which...
Baby born in Coral Springs 30 seconds into 2023

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A new bundle of joy arrived for a South Florida family just 30 seconds after the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Day. Liaxandra Dolne Almeda came into the world at 5 pounds, 13 ounces at Broward Health Coral Springs. Her parents arrived by...
FHP: Man carjacks Uber driver, strands him on I-195 in Miami

MIAMI – A 30-year-old man faces multiple felony charges after state troopers accused him of carjacking an Uber driver and then stranding him on Interstate 195 in Miami early Monday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol arrest report, the victim told troopers that he picked up Rafael Dos...
Man hospitalized after Dania Beach stabbing, deputies say

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – An argument between two men led to a stabbing in Dania Beach Wednesday morning, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. BSO spokesperson Carey Codd said deputies were sent to the 1500 block of Southwest Second Avenue just after 7:30 a.m. and medics took the victim to the hospital.
Delays reported as computer issue slows flights in, out of Florida

MIAMI – A computer issue forced the Federal Aviation Administration to slow flights into Florida Monday, causing delays for travelers, officials said. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the issue relates to the En Route Automation Modernization, also known as ERAM, air traffic control system. According to CNN, delays...
Miami man arrested after fatally shooting ex-girlfriend, police say

MIAMI – Police arrested a Miami man Sunday after he was accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend on New Year’s Eve, authorities said. According to Miami police, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Saturday near the 1000 block of Northwest 30th Street. Upon arrival, police said they noticed...
Lauderdale Lakes shooting leaves 1 man injured

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Tuesday in Lauderdale Lakes. According to BSO Public Information Officer Gerdy St. Louis, deputies responded to a shooting around 1 p.m. near the 3300 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard. Upon...
