Click10.com
Shooter targets driver in Miami’s Midtown area, police say
MIAMI – Detectives were searching for the shooter who targeted a driver on Tuesday in Miami’s Midtown area. The shooting was in the area of Northeast 36 Street and Biscayne Boulevard, according to the Miami Police Department. There were police officers in the parking lot of Denny’s restaurant.
Click10.com
2 men fatally shot blocks away from each other in Miami
MIAMI – Miami police are investigating two shootings that left two men dead late Monday night. The first shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and 64th Street. Police said officers arrived at the scene to find a man who had been...
Click10.com
FPL contractor suffers fatal electric shock in Miami-Dade, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who was working for a Florida Power & Light subcontractor died of electrocution on Wednesday in south Miami-Dade County after live wires made contact with his work truck, police said. A witness said he called 911 after he saw the man fall, shake...
Click10.com
Police investigate shooting in Miami Gardens, 1 person hospitalized
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Authorities in Miami Gardens rushed to the scene of a shooting on Wednesday night. According to police, a man was shot in the area of Northwest 25th Avenue near 175th Street at approximately 9:10 p.m. The victim was found to be suffering from a gunshot...
Click10.com
Police: Man shot during dispute in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was hospitalized Wednesday morning following a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed. The shooting occurred in the Venezia Lakes gated community in the area of Southwest 132nd Avenue and 136th Terrace. According to Miami-Dade police, a dispute occurred between two men, at which...
Click10.com
Baby born in Coral Springs 30 seconds into 2023
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A new bundle of joy arrived for a South Florida family just 30 seconds after the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Day. Liaxandra Dolne Almeda came into the world at 5 pounds, 13 ounces at Broward Health Coral Springs. Her parents arrived by...
Click10.com
Roach, insect issues among 40 violations found inside restaurant ordered shut
Below is a list of some places that were recently inspected by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Some were ordered shut and others were warned with a “follow-up inspection required,” based on their violations. It seems places are ordered shut for “fly” issues in Broward...
Click10.com
FHP: Man carjacks Uber driver, strands him on I-195 in Miami
MIAMI – A 30-year-old man faces multiple felony charges after state troopers accused him of carjacking an Uber driver and then stranding him on Interstate 195 in Miami early Monday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol arrest report, the victim told troopers that he picked up Rafael Dos...
Click10.com
South Florida animal rescue group moves into new facility thanks to generous donations
SUNRISE, Fla. – There are animal rescue groups everywhere you look across South Florida, sometimes representing every breed!. But with all these non-profits clamoring for your support, not every non-profit can survive the dreaded donation drives. But the Saving Sage Animal Rescue isn’t just surviving -- they are thriving,...
Click10.com
North Miami Beach commissioners push for audit, question errors on federal funds distribution
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Political change in North Miami Beach comes with a stronger push for accountability, as city records show what some city commissioners fear could be possible mismanagement of federal taxpayer funds. Late Wednesday afternoon, after refusing to answer questions on camera, Arthur H. Sorey III,...
Click10.com
Man hospitalized after Dania Beach stabbing, deputies say
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – An argument between two men led to a stabbing in Dania Beach Wednesday morning, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. BSO spokesperson Carey Codd said deputies were sent to the 1500 block of Southwest Second Avenue just after 7:30 a.m. and medics took the victim to the hospital.
Click10.com
Man admits to Miami Midtown shooting over alleged stalking, police say
MIAMI – A man admitted to shooting at a driver in Miami Midtown traffic on Tuesday night and said that he was defending himself from an armed stalker who was part of a group that had hacked his phone, and car radio, according to police. The driver reported a...
Click10.com
Delays reported as computer issue slows flights in, out of Florida
MIAMI – A computer issue forced the Federal Aviation Administration to slow flights into Florida Monday, causing delays for travelers, officials said. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the issue relates to the En Route Automation Modernization, also known as ERAM, air traffic control system. According to CNN, delays...
Click10.com
Miami Beach police officers may now arrest repeat cigarette smokers on the beach
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The new year started in Miami Beach with a ban on cigarette smoking on the beach and at public parks after most city commissioners voted in support of it. It’s a measure that Dave Dobler, of the Volunteer Cleanup nonprofit organization, and other local environmental...
Click10.com
Suspect arrested in deadly Christmas Eve shooting at North Lauderdale Taco Bell
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County announced the arrest of a man in connection to a fatal shooting that happened minutes before Christmas. It occurred at approximately 11 p.m. on Dec. 24 outside a Taco Bell restaurant located at 7120 W. McNabb Road in North Lauderdale. According...
Click10.com
Teenage boy dies after teen shot him in the head at Deerfield Beach park
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Detectives said the body of a 16-year-old boy who died after he was shot in the head was at the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Latasha Ferguson announced on Facebook Tuesday afternoon that her son,...
Click10.com
Miami man arrested after fatally shooting ex-girlfriend, police say
MIAMI – Police arrested a Miami man Sunday after he was accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend on New Year’s Eve, authorities said. According to Miami police, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Saturday near the 1000 block of Northwest 30th Street. Upon arrival, police said they noticed...
Click10.com
Girl, woman injured during Miami-Dade crash killing 3 on I-95, good Samaritans say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Augusto Vega and Priscilla Haisley started 2023 as good Samaritans in Miami-Dade County, and the condition of the girl and the woman they had helped concerned them on Monday. Vega said they had just left a New Year’s Eve concert early Sunday morning and were...
Click10.com
Could outside company handle Broward 911 calls? It’s possible, after BSO contract expires
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County commissioners could be looking at hiring an outside company to handle 911 calls after the county’s contract with the sheriff’s office expired on New Year’s Day. There’s been an ongoing battle between commissioners and Sheriff Gregory Tony about how best...
Click10.com
Lauderdale Lakes shooting leaves 1 man injured
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Tuesday in Lauderdale Lakes. According to BSO Public Information Officer Gerdy St. Louis, deputies responded to a shooting around 1 p.m. near the 3300 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard. Upon...
